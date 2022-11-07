Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
American kidnapped, attacked with machete in Mexico, and makes it home alive
A Utah man barely escaped alive from a Cancun vacation and is now hoping to make a documentary to educate Americans about the dangers of travel to Mexico. Dustan Jackson was left for dead in a roadside ditch after a machete attack that partially severed his foot and destroyed his shoulder. He lay there waiting to die for up to three days before gaining the willpower to seek help and make it back home, he said.
3 Americans found dead at Airbnb in Mexico on trip to celebrate Day of the Dead, officials and family say
Three Americans were found dead at an Airbnb in Mexico City for a trip to celebrate the Day of the Dead, authorities and family said Wednesday. Kandace Florence, 28, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, was staying with high school friend Jordan Marshall, 28, also of Virginia Beach, along with Marshall's friend Courtez Hall, relatives told NBC News and NBC affiliate WAVY of Portsmouth, Virginia.
3 Americans died of gas inhalation at Mexico City Airbnb: authorities
The three friends were found dead in an Airbnb last month while visiting Mexico City for the Dia de Muertos celebrations.
Customs authorities found $1 billion worth of meth disguised as coconut water that was headed to Australia
One officer estimated the sheer amount of meth could have ended up being sold in as many as 18 million street-level deals.
Miss Puerto Rico Fabiola Valentín and Miss Argentina Mariana Varela Get Married
Watch: Miss Argentina & Miss Puerto Rico MARRY After "Private" Romance. Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico have gained an extra special title: newlyweds. Former title holders Mariana Varela of Argentina and Fabiola Valentín of Puerto Rico—who competed in the 2021 Miss Grand International—announced on social media they married each other.
7 Affordable Places To Retire in Mexico and Other Countries South of the Border
With the cost of living skyrocketing in the United States, more and more Americans are deciding to retire south of the border. Countries like Mexico and Panama offer ex-pats a comfortable lifestyle...
msn.com
Tourists are flocking to this sun-soaked country – but is it safe?
Some countries are always safe, or green, on the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) travel website. Those that feature orange (leisure travel not recommended), or are painted entirely red (all travel not recommended), vary with the times – one decade’s “axis of evil” nation is another’s edgy adventure-travel destination.
KRGV
Valley Uber driver unknowingly picked up five migrants from Mexico, authorities say
Five migrants from Mexico were discovered inside an Uber's SUV last Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The Uber driver reportedly pick up the five migrants by a restaurant near the river in Mission, and was going to drop them off at the mall in McAllen. A...
A Tiny Tourist Island Off the Coast of Florida is a Human Smuggling Hub
BIMINI, Bahamas — The captain landed his small boat under cover of night on the shore of Bimini, the tiny, 9-square-mile island that is part of the Bahamas. Four men boarded, and the captain guided them with his flashlight. As soon as they were seated, the light went off, pitching them into darkness. The boat pushed off into the open sea, heading west to Miami. They would be there in an hour and a half. The moonless night meant they would be invisible to the Border Patrol vessels and Coast Guard drones patrolling the Florida coast.
Carbon Monoxide Gas Suspected in 3 Americans’ Deaths in Mexico City Airbnb
Three Americans who died while staying at a Mexico City Airbnb were killed in an apparent case of carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities said Tuesday. Kandace Florence, 28, Jordan Marshall, 28, and Courtez Hall, 33, traveled to Mexico last month to celebrate the Day of the Dead. Their bodies were discovered on Oct. 30 in the La Rosita of the Mexican capital. The city’s prosecutor’s office said security guards in the building had reported a pungent smell of gas to police. Florence had been on the phone with her boyfriend on the night of her death saying she didn’t feel well, Virginia-based outlet WAVY reported. When the call dropped, the concerned boyfriend in the U.S. requested a welfare check at the apartment, leading to the tragic discovery.Read it at Bloomberg
Mexico falls back but won’t spring forward as summer time abolished
Congress votes to scrap daylight saving and just keep standard time, meaning end to changing clocks twice a year
WATCH: Immigrants scale shipping containers used as border wall in Arizona
The Washington Examiner filmed three people from Cuba climbing over shipping containers being used as a makeshift border wall in Yuma, Arizona.
Mother of disappeared person slain in Mexico, 5th in 2 years
Another mother searching for her disappeared child has been killed in Mexico, the fifth murder of a volunteer search activist in Mexico since the start of 2021
Cuba to send Mexico rocks as well as docs
After raising controversy by hiring hundreds of Cuban doctors, Mexico’s president appeared ready Friday to anger critics again by announcing plans to buy crushed rock ballast for a tourist train project from Cuba. A lot of people in Mexico already have doubts about President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Maya Train project. There are questions about its environmental impact and uncertain demand for the train service. But López Obrador also faces a massive logistical challenge in his rush to finish the train within a year. Millions of tons of ballast are needed to stabilize rail ties, but no suitable rock...
9 dead, including 4 women, in attack on bar in Mexico
Nine people are dead, including four women, after gunmen burst into a bar and opened fire in the violence-wracked Mexican state of Guanajuato
Apartment Therapy
Where You Should Travel in 2023, According to National Geographic
As we enter the last few months of 2022, there’s no time like the present to look ahead and plan your dream 2023 vacation. If you’re looking for inspiration, don’t worry — National Geographic has you covered. The magazine recently revealed its “Best of the World”...
puravidamoms.com
Best Places to Live in Costa Rica
This post may include affiliate links. As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you are thinking about relocating to Costa Rica, the first thing you need to do is narrow down the location in which you want to live. Easier said than done! There’s so much information out there about where to live, but it’s hard to know where to move until you’ve experienced the place for a while.
How Dia de los Muertos is celebrated in Mexico, Latin America, and all around the world
Día de los Muertos has been popularized in mainstream media as a traditional Mexican holiday, but it is celebrated all across the globe.
Couple's Epic Fail at Mexico Resort Could've Happened to Anyone
Everybody makes mistakes- we're all human; nobody gets it right 100% of the time. However, when traveling abroad, it might be a good idea to read up on local cultural costumes and traditions before you go. That knowledge might save you from making a major faux pas- which, unfortunately, is exactly what happened here!
KETV.com
