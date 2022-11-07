ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Washington Examiner

American kidnapped, attacked with machete in Mexico, and makes it home alive

A Utah man barely escaped alive from a Cancun vacation and is now hoping to make a documentary to educate Americans about the dangers of travel to Mexico. Dustan Jackson was left for dead in a roadside ditch after a machete attack that partially severed his foot and destroyed his shoulder. He lay there waiting to die for up to three days before gaining the willpower to seek help and make it back home, he said.
UTAH STATE
NBC News

3 Americans found dead at Airbnb in Mexico on trip to celebrate Day of the Dead, officials and family say

Three Americans were found dead at an Airbnb in Mexico City for a trip to celebrate the Day of the Dead, authorities and family said Wednesday. Kandace Florence, 28, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, was staying with high school friend Jordan Marshall, 28, also of Virginia Beach, along with Marshall's friend Courtez Hall, relatives told NBC News and NBC affiliate WAVY of Portsmouth, Virginia.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
E! News

Miss Puerto Rico Fabiola Valentín and Miss Argentina Mariana Varela Get Married

Watch: Miss Argentina & Miss Puerto Rico MARRY After "Private" Romance. Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico have gained an extra special title: newlyweds. Former title holders Mariana Varela of Argentina and Fabiola Valentín of Puerto Rico—who competed in the 2021 Miss Grand International—announced on social media they married each other.
msn.com

Tourists are flocking to this sun-soaked country – but is it safe?

Some countries are always safe, or green, on the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) travel website. Those that feature orange (leisure travel not recommended), or are painted entirely red (all travel not recommended), vary with the times – one decade’s “axis of evil” nation is another’s edgy adventure-travel destination.
Vice

A Tiny Tourist Island Off the Coast of Florida is a Human Smuggling Hub

BIMINI, Bahamas — The captain landed his small boat under cover of night on the shore of Bimini, the tiny, 9-square-mile island that is part of the Bahamas. Four men boarded, and the captain guided them with his flashlight. As soon as they were seated, the light went off, pitching them into darkness. The boat pushed off into the open sea, heading west to Miami. They would be there in an hour and a half. The moonless night meant they would be invisible to the Border Patrol vessels and Coast Guard drones patrolling the Florida coast.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Carbon Monoxide Gas Suspected in 3 Americans’ Deaths in Mexico City Airbnb

Three Americans who died while staying at a Mexico City Airbnb were killed in an apparent case of carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities said Tuesday. Kandace Florence, 28, Jordan Marshall, 28, and Courtez Hall, 33, traveled to Mexico last month to celebrate the Day of the Dead. Their bodies were discovered on Oct. 30 in the La Rosita of the Mexican capital. The city’s prosecutor’s office said security guards in the building had reported a pungent smell of gas to police. Florence had been on the phone with her boyfriend on the night of her death saying she didn’t feel well, Virginia-based outlet WAVY reported. When the call dropped, the concerned boyfriend in the U.S. requested a welfare check at the apartment, leading to the tragic discovery.Read it at Bloomberg
The Independent

Cuba to send Mexico rocks as well as docs

After raising controversy by hiring hundreds of Cuban doctors, Mexico’s president appeared ready Friday to anger critics again by announcing plans to buy crushed rock ballast for a tourist train project from Cuba. A lot of people in Mexico already have doubts about President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Maya Train project. There are questions about its environmental impact and uncertain demand for the train service. But López Obrador also faces a massive logistical challenge in his rush to finish the train within a year. Millions of tons of ballast are needed to stabilize rail ties, but no suitable rock...
ALABAMA STATE
Apartment Therapy

Where You Should Travel in 2023, According to National Geographic

As we enter the last few months of 2022, there’s no time like the present to look ahead and plan your dream 2023 vacation. If you’re looking for inspiration, don’t worry — National Geographic has you covered. The magazine recently revealed its “Best of the World”...
WISCONSIN STATE
puravidamoms.com

Best Places to Live in Costa Rica

This post may include affiliate links. As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you are thinking about relocating to Costa Rica, the first thing you need to do is narrow down the location in which you want to live. Easier said than done! There’s so much information out there about where to live, but it’s hard to know where to move until you’ve experienced the place for a while.
COLORADO STATE
WanderWisdom

Couple's Epic Fail at Mexico Resort Could've Happened to Anyone

Everybody makes mistakes- we're all human; nobody gets it right 100% of the time. However, when traveling abroad, it might be a good idea to read up on local cultural costumes and traditions before you go. That knowledge might save you from making a major faux pas- which, unfortunately, is exactly what happened here!

