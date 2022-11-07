City of Las Cruces to vote on demolition of motel after business complaints

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A resolution that requests the demolition of the Kilby Motel in Las Cruces will be voted on Monday.

The motel is located at 1045 S. Main St.

As KVIA has reported, the City ordered the motel to operate at a reduced capacity after portions of the motel did not meet minimum standards for occupancy.

According to the resolution, the Las Cruces Police Department received 303 calls for service at the property between August 2021 and August 2022.

Among those calls:

22 code enforcement calls

7 domestic violence calls

5 fights

