Buffalo, NY

Reports: Bills DE Gregory Rousseau (ankle) is week-to-week

By Field Level Media
 2 days ago

Buffalo Bills defensive end Gregory Rousseau is week-to-week with an ankle sprain suffered against the New York Jets, NFL Network reported Monday.

The second-year player has five sacks and nine quarterback hits in eight starts this season.

Rousseau, 22, played just 14 snaps in Sunday's loss before leaving with the injury. He has 21 tackles on the season, including seven for loss.

The Bills selected Rousseau in the first round of the 2021 draft, No. 30 overall. He had four sacks in 17 starts last season as a rookie. --Field Level Media

atozsports.com

Bills: Sean McDermott shuts down reporters during Josh Allen update

The Buffalo Bills and their beloved fans have been waiting for an update on Josh Allen since the end of the Jets game. Allen suffered an elbow injury in the closing moments of their 20-17 loss. After days of worrying and wondering, the fans finally have some answers. Head Coach...
