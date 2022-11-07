Read full article on original website
Saratoga officials reviewing proposed design for aquatic center
A proposed multi-million-dollar aquatic center in Saratoga could sink or swim based on answers to questions about budgets and financial risks to the town. Nick Haderlie has spent the past year putting together a feasibility study on building an indoor water-sports facility in Saratoga. Haderlie, the head instructor at Platte Valley Martial Arts, presented his completed proposal to the town at last Tuesday’s council meeting. Called the Platte Valley Aquatic Center, Haderlie began his presentation by informing the council that his study was paid for entirely by donations.
Saratoga Town Council opts to let new council choose public works director
The Saratoga Town Council will punt the decision about hiring a a new public works director to the incoming governing body in January. Following Jon Winter’s resignation, the Town of Saratoga is operating without a public works director. During Tuesday’s town council meeting, Mayor Creed James asked his fellow councilmembers if they should try to fill Winter’s position or let the next council choose his replacement.
Carbon County Stock Growers Association to host annual meeting this Saturday
The Carbon County Stock Growers Association will host its annual meeting and dinner this Saturday in Saratoga. The $30-a-plate event offers ranchers and livestock growers from across the county come together and discuss the state of their industry. Kyle Berger, son of Jack Berger, is a fifth-generation rancher. He and...
USFS completes LaVA project in Carbon County
U.S. Forest Service workers have completed their first LaVA project. The Medicine Bow Landscape Vegetation Analysis Project, or LaVA, is a program developed by the U.S. Forest Service. Working with several federal and local agencies, their 15-year objective is to address large scale tree die-off caused by bark beetles and provide better grazing for big game animals.
The Move To Re-Route Interstate 80 Has Hit A Roadblock Because Of The $12.6 Billion Price Tag
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Rawlins, particularly around the areas of Walcott Junction and Elk Mountain between Laramie and Rawlins, is beyond treacherous in the winter. Strong winds and snow accumulation force that section of busy interstate into frequent closures during the winter.
Election Day: Absentee ballots due by 7 p.m.
Today is Election Day. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Voters in Wyoming are required to show proof of identification. Any number of valid ID’s are accepted. Absentee ballots are due at the Carbon County Clerk’s office by the time the polls close this evening. As of one week ago today, the Carbon County Clerk was still waiting on 330 absentee ballots to be returned to her office.
Pet Partners hosts cat adoption event
A kit and caboodle of kittens were adopted last weekend in Rawlins. Pet Partners of Carbon County were at the Tractor Supply Company on Plaza Street hosting a feline adoption event. The animal rescue only offers cats and kittens for adoption. Margaret Quintrall is the president of Pet Partners. She...
Blowing Snow, Single-Digit Lows Expected In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says snow is headed for southeast Wyoming later this week, followed by single-digit low temperatures this weekend. ''Our next cold front begins to move into the area Wednesday. Look for the front to move into Carbon County by Rawlins Wednesday afternoon, with rain/snow developing behind the front. This front will shift east through the overnight hours Wednesday, with just about everyone seeing chances for snow by Thursday morning. For folks in the northern Nebraska Panhandle and Niobrara County (Lusk), it could become quite windy with heavy snow in your area Wednesday night into Thursday. We may need to issue winter headlines up your way for that timeframe. Very cold temperatures behind the front with morning lows in the single digits for Friday and Saturday. Stay tuned!''
Remains of Elk Hunter Missing Since 2019 Likely Recovered in Wyoming
On October 16, a group of hunters in Wyoming found a firearm beneath a clump of vegetation. The discovery spurred a search that eventually led investigators to human remains. According to local Wyoming media outlet, the remains are thought to belong to an elk hunter who went missing in the area during a 2019 snowstorm.
