Read full article on original website
Jim Book
2d ago
Too bad you didn't report on the actual reason he was shot by the police other to infer an altercation of some sort. The reasons why deadly force is to be used is simple. You must be in fear of great bodily injury for yourself or another or death...I hope the officer can articulate a reason that meets that rational. I know that was the case when I shot someone and judicial notice was made it was lawful.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wednesday in Portland: Voters approve overhauling Portland's government structure and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Voters decide if city gets new form of government and more top stories on Election DayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: More Oregonians experiencing power outages, Oregon ballots due by 8 p.m. tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness planEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Howard's Heart provides holiday cheer for teens in foster careRose BakPortland, OR
Related
Man found dead in Lloyd District ID’d, police rule death a homicide
The Portland Police Bureau has identified a man found dead in a parking lot in the Lloyd District and ruled the death a homicide, according to reports.
Woman ‘critically injured’ in SE Portland, driver leaves scene of crash
A 33-year-old woman was “critically injured” after being hit by a driver Wednesday night on Southeast Powell Boulevard, Portland police said. The driver left the scene and has not been located. Officers and paramedics arrived at Powell and Southeast 64th Avenue just after 10 p.m. to discover the...
Pedestrian hit and killed by motorist in Northeast Portland, police say
A woman was struck and killed by a driver in Northeast Portland Tuesday night. Officers responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by a car at the intersection of Northeast 162nd Avenue and Fargo Street around 6:50 p.m. She had died when they arrived, police said in a statement Tuesday.
Man shot by police during Biden’s Portland visit attacked driver with ‘sharpened’ tent stake, court docs say
Portland police shot and wounded a man last month after he tried to stab a motorist with a “sharpened tent stake” through the car’s open window, prosecutors say. An unidentified officer shot Jeremy J. Rieck in the arm around 6 p.m. Oct. 14 as President Joe Biden flew into Portland.
WWEEK
Vandals and Thieves Are Targeting the Minibuses Used to Transport Portland’s Special Needs Students
Portland Public Schools keeps its fleet of yellow minibuses in the yard of an old grade school overlooking the Columbia River. The yard filled up long ago. Buses overflow into a nearby lot behind a city park. The lots are secluded. Perfect for thieves, who for years have raided the...
Woman hit, killed by vehicle in NE Portland: PPB
The Portland Police Bureau is reporting the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Fargo Street.
KGW
Southeast Portland restaurant owner was attacked and stabbed in Salem
The owner of Menya Hokusei Ramen restaurant is recovering after being stabbed in Salem during an attempted carjacking. Officers are still searching for the suspect.
Police shoot man after he reportedly set a car on fire in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers shot a man during an armed confrontation after they responded to a report of him trying to set a car on fire in Southeast Portland, according to Portland police. The man is under arrest and being treated for a gunshot wound. A large number of...
kptv.com
Pedestrian dead after crash in NE Portland, police say
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Northeast Portland on Tuesday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers from the North Precinct responded to the area of North 162nd Avenue and Northeast Fargo Street shortly before 7 p.m. to reports of a person hit in the intersection.
Woman, 35, ID’d as victim in fatal shooting in Cully neighborhood
Portland police have publicly identified the victim who died in the Cully neighborhood shooting on Nov. 2.
Officials: Police shoot armed man who set vehicle aflame in SE Portland
A man who allegedly set a vehicle on fire was hospitalized after a shooting broke out with police in Southeast Portland on Monday morning, according to authorities.
Female pedestrian killed in crash Tuesday
The name of the victim who died in Northeast Portland was not immediately released.A female pedestrian was struck and killed in Northeast Portland on Tuesday evening. The name of the victim was not immediately released. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 6:50 p.m. on Nov. 8, North Precinct officers responded to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 6:50 p.m., officers from the North Precinct responded to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Fargo Street. When officers arrived they found a...
KATU.com
Is this your dog? Tigard Police seek owner of lost pup
TIGARD, Ore. — Tigard Police are reaching out to find the owner of a lost dog. They say the female dog was found on Tuesday night near SW 130th Ave & SW Starview Lane. The dog isn't microchipped, but is well-behaved and rode with the police all the way to the vet.
kptv.com
1 suspect arrested in Clackamas County double murder; second suspect sought
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one person in connection with a double murder that happened in October and are still searching for a second suspect. On Oct. 12, 32-year-old Jamahl Akeem William Nash and 42-year-old Stanafurd Samuel Lee Blacknall were found dead...
Portland Man Kills Landlord With a Sword, Authorities Say It’s ‘Justified’
I'm gonna get medieval on your ass. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says it will not prosecute a Portland man who killed his ex-landlord, saying the man acted in self-defense, according to Willamette Week. This story is a weird one so I will do my best to make it make sense to you. Here's what you need to know:
19-year-old Portland man shot last week near Woodlawn Park dies at hospital
A 19-year-old Portland man who was shot in the head while in a car on the edge of Woodlawn Park last week has died, a family member and friend said Monday. Donte Lamar Davis Jr. underwent surgery after last Tuesday night’s shooting, said his stepfather, Deondrell Bennett.
Hillsboro man convicted for murder of tow truck driver
Matthew McAdoo, a 44-year-old Hillsboro man who was accused of murdering a tow truck driver, was convicted by a Washington County jury, the District Attorney’s Office reported.
KATU.com
Vancouver apartment fire Wednesday displaces three; fire remains under investigation
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Fire responded to the Fishers Mill Apartments Wednesday morning on the report of a structure fire. The first units arrived just after 7:40 a.m. and found heavy smoke and fire coming from a bottom-floor apartment. Firefighters say they initially heard that someone could still be...
Hillsboro Police Log: Wanted man found hiding under blanket
The Hillsboro Police Department responds to calls for service from Oct. 24-30, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Oct. 24 A man was arrested and taken to jail on an outstanding warrant during a routine traffic stop near Southeast Eighth Avenue and Oak Street. A woman intentionally took many pills with the intent to end her life in the 3000 block of Northeast 13th Place. She was...
Vancouver crash actually a shooting; Man, 26, critical
What at first appeared to be a traffic crash in Vancouver turned out to be a shooting that critically wounded a man, police said Monday afternoon.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
86K+
Followers
50K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 3