brownwoodnews.com
LCRA awards $20,004 grant for upgrades to Brownwood Art Center
A $20,004 grant from the Lower Colorado River Authority will help the Brownwood Art Center upgrade its heating and cooling systems, making the center’s gallery and classrooms more comfortable while also better protecting the center’s art collections. The Community Development Partnership Program grant will be paired with $5,001...
koxe.com
Public Health Emergency Preparedness Announces Brown County Emergency Assistance Registry
Do you or someone you know need assistance during times of an emergency event? The Public Health Emergency Preparedness office at the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department has created a registry that provides local preparedness planners community information regarding the needs of the citizens of Brown County. When an emergency occurs, emergency response officials will use the information submitted by the public to guide emergency response priorities to target individuals that require assistance.
koxe.com
Council receives juvenile curfew report, awards contract for Downtown Plan
During Tuesday morning’s meeting of the Brownwood City Council, Brownwood Police Ed Kading provided statistics from the one year since the City’s juvenile curfew was put in place. The report showed for the entire year 28 calls for service regarding juvenile curfew issues were received. Of those 28...
colemantoday.com
Lunch & Learn for Local Business Owners Held Last Week
On Friday, November 4th local small business owners were treated to lunch and learned valuable information about Building a Small Business website to attract paying customers and how to put their business on the map. Sponsors were The West Central Texas Council of Governments, West Texas Business Navigator Program, H2M and the Coleman EDC. (Read more below...)
koxe.com
Water District Board to Meet Wednesday Afternoon
The Board of Directors of Brown County Water Improvement District will meet Wednesday, November 9, at 4:00 pm at the Water District Office, 501 East Baker Street, in Brownwood. Agenda items include:. 1. Call to Order. 2. Pledge of Allegiance. 3. Invocation. 4. Approval of Minutes: meeting(s) and/or workshop(s) held...
koxe.com
Brownwood Veterans Day Program to Move Indoors Friday Morning
Due to the expected arrival of a strong cold front Thursday night, the annual Veterans Day Program in Brownwood on Friday morning, November 11, is being moved indoors to the VFW Post, 2300 Stephen F Austin Drive, two blocks west of the Central Texas Veterans Memorial, on the corner of Crockett and Stephen F Austin.
koxe.com
Brown County Now in Stage 2 Mandatory Water Restrictions
The Brown County Water Improvement District issued the following statement on Tuesday, indicating we are now in :. As of 10:30 am Tuesday November 8th , 2022 Lake Brownwood is at 8 feet below spillway. We are now in Mandatory water restrictions, Stage 2 of our Drought Contingency Plan. BCWID#1...
colemantoday.com
Newest Coleman Resident First to Use New Hospital
Coleman, Texas (November 1, 2022) – Born on October 31, 2022, and weighing in at 7 lbs., 12 oz., Hudson Case Self was the first patient transferred to the new addition of Coleman County Medical Center (CCMC), taking residence in the hospital’s new nursery. “Of course his mother,...
koxe.com
Early City Council to Meet Tuesday Evening – Agenda Posted
The City of Early City Council is scheduled to meet Tuesday, November 8, at 6:00 pm at Early City Hall, 960 Early Boulevard. On the agenda:. A. Call to order, Invocation, Pledge of Allegiance. B. Consideration of the minutes for special meeting held on October 11, 2022. C. Citizen’s comments...
brownwoodnews.com
MICHAEL BUNKER: Downtown: A Followup
On Sunday I wrote a column about Downtown Brownwood that went a little bit viral. That column was titled You Have it All Wrong and it was about how some people with an axe to grind, and possibly some other problems, were spreading the demonstrably false idea that the only new businesses going into downtown are bars and alcohol establishments. You can find that article archived in my “columns” section here in the Brownwood News. Do read it, because it is preface to today’s word.
koxe.com
Jimmy Don Sliger, 72, of Brownwood
Jimmy Don Sliger, age 72 of Brownwood, TX, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 03, 2022, at his home with his wife by his side. Don was born in Chillicothe,TX to Aaron and Thelma Christine Fox Sliger on June 18, 1950. Don owned his own roofing company and was a...
koxe.com
Gary Leo Allison, 64, of Brownwood
Henry Gary Leo Allison, 64, of Brownwood, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Friday, November 4, 2022. Visitation will be held Friday, November 11, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral will be held in Heartland Funeral Home Chapel Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM with interment to follow...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Brownwood, TX
If you’re fond of history, sports, arts, and nature, Brownwood would be an enjoyable destination for you. It’s the largest city in Brown County, Texas, offering entertaining attractions. Lake Brownwood, Colorado River, and Pecan Bayou surround the city, providing many attractions with a touch of nature. Its recreational...
koxe.com
Toys for Kids Registration Underway
Toys for Kids registration begins today, Monday, Nov. 7, at Grand Starz Ballroom, located a 2323 Belle Plain in Brownwood. Families can sign up for Christmas gifts from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Parents and guardians must bring a form of identification as well as the social...
brownwoodnews.com
Veterans Day program set for Nov. 11 at Central Texas Veterans Memorial
Brownwood‘s Veterans Day program will be on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 11 AM at the Central Texas Veterans Memorial. We will be dedicating plaques honoring 1964 Brownwood High School graduate Brigadier General Dan Locker and former State Representative Lieutenant Colonel Bob Turner. Navy Commander Chaplain Jim Looby and State Representative Glenn Rogers will speak. Lieutenant Colonel James Masters, Commander of VFW post 3278, will be the master of ceremonies. Local patriotic businesses will be recognized. We have chairs but you may want to bring your own lawn chair.
koxe.com
Full Military Honors and Burial Saturday of WW II Coleman Soldier
Sgt. Garland Collier, U. S. Army 101st Airborne Paratrooper and native son of Coleman County, was twenty-five years old when killed in action during World War II on October 5, 1944, in Holland (The Netherlands). His remains were only recently identified and accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. His remains were deemed non-recoverable for over seventy-eight years, but he will finally be returned home and laid to rest with his parents.
koxe.com
Early Voting and Absentee Results for Brown County
As of 7:27 pm Tuesday, the following Early Voting election results were released by the Brown County Elections Office. Click on link below to open the .pdf file.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stephenville High School Evacuated Due to Reported Threat
Students and staff of Stephenville High School were evacuated Tuesday morning due to a reported written threat within the school, the school district confirmed in a Facebook post. Students in grades 9 to 11 have been moved to the school's Bond Auditorium and the senior class will be moved to...
koxe.com
Peter Clements Romig, 73, of Brownwood
Peter Clements Romig was born to Ray and Wanda Romig on August 28, 1949, the middle of three brothers (Jim and Russell). Peter grew up in Brownwood, attending South Elementary as a child and graduating from Brownwood High School in 1967. He died fighting a second bout of meningitis in Yakima, Washington, on October 31, 2022 (already All Saints Day in Texas).
‘It’s just what my heart and soul needed’: Dog and cow’s friendship brings peace to Brownwood family
BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Kay Dyer has always been an animal person. Which is why she and her husband now have seven pets on their Lake Brownwood land. Three dogs and four cats all living in harmony. “Seven so far, I did see a kitty cat the other day that came up to the door,” Dyer […]
