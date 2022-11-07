The fully electric 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron just made its global debut, which will serve as a rival to the Cadillac Lyriq. It’s actually not an all-new vehicle, as the Audi e-tron crossover has been on sale in the United States since 2019, and was followed by the Sportback e-tron crossover coupe. However, the German automaker has now renamed them to position the EV more clearly in its lineup and in the market. As such, the Audi Q8 e-tron slots against the Cadillac Lyriq in the mid-size luxury crossover segment, as did the outgoing e-tron and Sportback e-tron. A higher-performance version will follow, called the SQ8 e-tron. which was originally called the e-tron S.

