Read full article on original website
Related
gmauthority.com
2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron Revealed As Cadillac Lyriq Rival
The fully electric 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron just made its global debut, which will serve as a rival to the Cadillac Lyriq. It’s actually not an all-new vehicle, as the Audi e-tron crossover has been on sale in the United States since 2019, and was followed by the Sportback e-tron crossover coupe. However, the German automaker has now renamed them to position the EV more clearly in its lineup and in the market. As such, the Audi Q8 e-tron slots against the Cadillac Lyriq in the mid-size luxury crossover segment, as did the outgoing e-tron and Sportback e-tron. A higher-performance version will follow, called the SQ8 e-tron. which was originally called the e-tron S.
gmauthority.com
SVE Launches Supercharged 2023 Sport Edition GMC Sierra Off Road
Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) is blessing the GMC Sierra 1500 with as much as 800 supercharged horsepower by way of the new 2023 Sport Edition GMC Sierra Off Road. SVE is actually offering two variants for the new Sport Edition Off Road pickup, one of which produces 700 horsepower, and the other of which produces 800 horsepower. Making those numbers a reality is SVE’s proprietary supercharger system, which is added to either the factory 5.3L V8 L84 gasoline engine (700-horsepower variant) or the factory 6.2L V8 L87 gasoline engine (800-horsepower variant). For reference, the factory-spec L84 and L87 are rated at 355 horsepower and 420 horsepower, respectively.
gmauthority.com
2025 Buick Electra EV Crossover Spied
Like the rest of GM, Buick is making a transition to all-electric power, and now, GM Authority spy photographers have caught the upcoming 2025 Buick Electra EV crossover undergoing some real-world testing as a camouflaged prototype. Although it’s covered in heavy vinyl wraps and swirling black-and-white camo, this 2025 Buick...
4 Excellent Hybrid SUVs for Less Than $30,000
When choosing a hybrid SUV, you still need to find one that gives you what you need at an affordable price. Here are four excellent hybrid SUVs for under $30,000. The post 4 Excellent Hybrid SUVs for Less Than $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage
These used SUVs with the best gas mileage include the 2016 Lexus NX 300h, the Mazda CX-5, and the Toyota Highlander Hybrid. The post 3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
Here Are The 2024 Chevy Silverado EV 3WT And 4WT Feature Lists
Production of the all-new 2024 Chevy Silverado EV is set to kick off next year, offering truck customers a fresh all-electric take on the popular pickup nameplate. Now, GM Authority is bringing you yet more exclusive coverage on the Chevy Silverado EV, this time with a comprehensive list of features for the Chevy Silverado EV 3WT and 4WT trim levels.
gmauthority.com
GM Issues Fix For Chevy Silverado MD Unwanted Power Take-Off Disengagement
GM has issued a new customer satisfaction program for the Chevy Silverado MD (4500HD, 5500HD, 6500HD) over an issue regarding the truck’s power take-off (PTO) controls. The problem: affected units of the Chevy Silverado MD may exhibit a condition in which the PTO will turn off. Additionally, the engine may stall when using the bucket equipment.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Ranks High In J.D. Power 2022 China Vehicle Dependability Study
Chevy ranked fourth overall in the J.D Power 2022 China Vehicle Dependability Study with a score that outperformed the segment average. With a PP100 (problems per 100 vehicles) of 171, Chevy was ranked near the top of the mass-market segment, outperformed by FAW Toyota, Changan Ford and Buick with a PP100 of 159, 168 and 170, respectively. The segment average was at a PP100 of 184, placing the Bow Tie well ahead of the curve.
gmauthority.com
GMC Acadia Discount Offers Up To $3,000 Off In November 2022
In November 2022, a GMC Acadia discount offers a cash allowance of up to $3,000 in select U.S. regions when leasing the 2022 Acadia and 2023 GMC Acadia. Buyers can also get up to $1,000 off 2022 models and $500 off 2023 models when purchasing outright. The Professional Grade brand...
The 2023 Ram 1500 Limited Elite Edition Brings Grand Wagoneer Levels of Luxury to a Pickup Truck
If the Grand Wagoneer was a capable work truck instead of a capable 4x4, it might look a lot like this. The post The 2023 Ram 1500 Limited Elite Edition Brings Grand Wagoneer Levels of Luxury to a Pickup Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Bolt EUV Gets Five-Star NHTSA Safety Rating
One of the most important things prospective buyers have in mind when looking into buying a car is how safe the vehicle is. For customers in the market for a safe EV have to look no further, as the Chevy Bolt EUV has received top marks from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
gmauthority.com
Mallett V8-Powered 2006 Pontiac Solstice Up For Sale
Produced between 2006 and 2010, the Pontiac Solstice is quite the looker, with sleek, smooth lines and a sporty, fun-loving attitude. Thing is, the Solstice was only offered with a four-banger under the hood, which begs the question – what would this little sports car be like with a V8? Now, this particular customized Pontiac Solstice will provide an answer to whoever decides to take it home.
gmauthority.com
2023 Buick Envision Heated Steering Wheel Constraint Resolved
The 2023 Buick Envision debuts the third model year for the current second-gen crossover, ushering in a few changes and updates compared to the previous 2022 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that a constraint on the 2023 Buick Envision’s heated steering wheel feature has been resolved. For...
gmauthority.com
Brand-New GMC Hummer EV Pickup Totaled After Just 19 Miles: Video
The GMC Hummer EV Pickup is a very capable off-roader – assuming, of course, the pilot behind the wheel knows what they’re doing. Unfortunately, the new owner of this particular GMC Hummer EV Pickup seems a bit clueless, promptly destroying his all-electric supertruck mere minutes after exiting the dealer lot.
gmauthority.com
Supercharged 1966 Chevy Nova Is A Street Screamer: Video
It’s always interesting to see what a builder prioritizes when making something custom, whether it’s looks, performance, comfort, or maybe something else entirely. This particular 1966 Chevy Nova, for example, appears to keep most of the old-school style intact, with a relatively simple exterior and interior treatment. However, open it up a bit, and it quickly becomes obvious that this thing is all about straight-line speed.
gmauthority.com
Ringbrothers Enyo 1948 Chevy Loadmaster Wins SEMA 2022 Battle Of The Builders Award
SEMA is known for outlandish builds and pushing the automotive aftermarket community to the bleeding edge of innovation and creativity. Mike and Jim Ring’s 1948 Chevy Loadmaster, nicknamed “Enyo”, embodies this ethos, and as such, has won the SEMA 2022 Battle of the Builders (BoB). The Battle...
gmauthority.com
American Axle To Supply Axles For 2023 Chevy Colorado And GMC Canyon
The 2023 Chevy Colorado introduces an all-new, third generation for the mid-size pickup truck. With production of the current, second-generation Colorado winding down, GM will soon get ready for 2023 model-year production, and we now know who will manufacture the axles for the 2023 Chevy Colorado and its corporate platform-mate, the GMC Canyon.
gmauthority.com
Moldy Buick Reatta Gets First Wash In 15 Years: Video
If you have an old car that’s been sitting around for a while and looks like it’s trashed, you may be tempted to simply write it off as a lost cause. However, with the right tools and some time, even the nastiest of rides can be brought back from the dead, as is demonstrated by this video showing a moldy Buick Reatta getting its first detailing after sitting in the woods for 15 years.
Hyundai supplier announces factory near future coastal EV plant
A Hyundai Motor Group supplier on Tuesday announced a new parts factory in Bulloch County, the first supplier to confirm plans to build a facility to support Hyundai’s sprawling $5.54 billion electric vehicle plant near the Georgia coast.
gmauthority.com
All-New Cadillac Lyriq Sport AWD Makes World Debut In China
Two months after GM Authority first captured the 2024 Cadillac Lyriq Sport being tested on US roads, the all-new Cadillac Lyriq Sport AWD has just made its world debut in China. The SAIC-GM joint venture introduced the all-new Cadillac Lyriq Sport AWD for the Chinese market, revealing the first official...
Comments / 0