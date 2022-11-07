Read full article on original website
Halloween is just around the corner and there are innovative costumes and spooky decor as far as the eyes can see. A photographer from Virginia did the most creepy yet adorable photoshoot with her two young sons. Elizabeth Whitley and her husband took their sons Ezra, then 2, and Jonas, then 4, to a historic graveyard to do the photoshoot. In the shots shared by Whitley, the two boys can be seen wearing denim overalls and posing in the fog-filled graveyard. The background displays tombstones and an old townhouse. The boys put on straight faces and special effects made their eyes red to resemble zombies.
When Dee walks through the front door in Catriona Ward’s recent thriller The Last House on Needless Street, readers of gothic fiction find themselves in a familiar place. The house is “an underworld; a deep cave where lonely shafts of light fall on strange mounds, jagged broken things. Plywood is nailed over all the windows,” and the “whole place smells of death; not of rot or blood but dry bone and dust; like an old grave, long forgotten”.
