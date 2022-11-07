ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Mom does a creepy yet adorable Halloween photo shoot with her kids posing as zombies

Halloween is just around the corner and there are innovative costumes and spooky decor as far as the eyes can see. A photographer from Virginia did the most creepy yet adorable photoshoot with her two young sons. Elizabeth Whitley and her husband took their sons Ezra, then 2, and Jonas, then 4, to a historic graveyard to do the photoshoot. In the shots shared by Whitley, the two boys can be seen wearing denim overalls and posing in the fog-filled graveyard. The background displays tombstones and an old townhouse. The boys put on straight faces and special effects made their eyes red to resemble zombies.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Guardian

Horror begins at home: the haunting new chapter in domestic noir

When Dee walks through the front door in Catriona Ward’s recent thriller The Last House on Needless Street, readers of gothic fiction find themselves in a familiar place. The house is “an underworld; a deep cave where lonely shafts of light fall on strange mounds, jagged broken things. Plywood is nailed over all the windows,” and the “whole place smells of death; not of rot or blood but dry bone and dust; like an old grave, long forgotten”.
comicon.com

Genie In A Bottle: Previewing ‘Venom’ #13

“Forced to watch his son die from across the timestream, Eddie Brock returns from space but finds himself surrounded by enemies. Alone, and with no one to trust, he finds an unexpected ally in Madelyne Pryor, as the stage is set for the most epic crossover of the year!”
comicon.com

Preview: Dark Secrets Are Dragged Into The Light In ‘Crashing’ #3

IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Crashing #3, out tomorrow from writer Matthew Klein, artist Morgan Beem, colorist Triona Farrell, and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou. ‘The past strikes back! Doctor Rose Osler’s darkest secrets are dragged into a harsh light when she and her anti-Powered movement leader husband are threatened by a Powered menace. Will they survive this home invasion? Rose’s downward spiral sinks to a new low as we reach this explosive point of no return.’
comicon.com

Preview: An Urgent Stealth Mission In ‘Star Trek– Resurgence’ #1

IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Star Trek: Resurgence #1 (of 5), out today from writers Andrew Grant and Dan Martin, artist Josh Hood, colorist Charlie Kirchoff, and letterer Neil Uyetake. ‘On a windswept planet bordering the notoriously hostile Talarian Republic, a scientist on the cusp of developing technology...
comicon.com

Killer Moth To The Rescue? Previewing ‘Batgirls’ #12

“Boy, do the Batgirls have some tea for you! Literally. Cass and Steph go down a rabbit hole of madness when they’re invited to Mad Hatter’s tea party. But with the death of yet another Hill resident looming on their shoulders, they’re one step closer to finding the Hill Ripper.”
comicon.com

A Sinister Place Watched Over By An Ancient, Vengeful God: Previewing ‘Berserk’ Deluxe Vol 12

Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Berserk Deluxe Volume 12 HC, out tomorrow from Kentauro Miura and translator Duane Johnson. ‘Griffith’s new Band of the Hawk assume their unholy forms to battle the monstrous Kushan emperor and his horde of demons, leaving the terrified Midland citizenry to wonder if their rescuers are another horrific curse. Meanwhile, Guts and his companions seek refuge on a small island that is not the safe haven they’d hoped for it’s a sinister place watched over by an ancient, vengeful god whose power is about to be unleashed!’
comicon.com

Previewing ‘Multiversity: Teen Justice’ #6 Final Issue

The epic miniseries reaches its unforgettable conclusion as a new hero makes their unexpected debut!. The heroes of Teen Justice are still reeling from the loss they suffered last issue, but there’s no time to mourn. Sinestra and the other members of the Core have a plan to use all humanity as fuel for their monstrous schemes, and only Kid Quick and the surviving members of their team stand in the way. In the end, everything may depend on the super-heroic debut of…well, that would be telling.
comicon.com

Is Someone Messing With. Batman’s Mind? Previewing ‘I Am Batman’ #15

Colours: Romulo Fajardo Jr. When Jon Kent first asked Jace Fox to join the new Justice League, the answer was a firm no. But as Deathstroke and the Legion of Doom hunt the heroes of the DCU Jace learns the hard way that there are some fights from which Batman cannot run, and the only thing he has to fear…is fear itself!”
epicstream.com

Is Reincarnated as a Sword Based on a Light Novel or Manga, and Is It Finished?

Joining the vast library of the isekai anime genre is studio C2C’s Reincarnated as a Sword. As the title suggests, the main protagonist reincarnates as a sword in the isekai world. While the plot sounds very familiar, is Reincarnated as a Sword based on a light novel or manga, and is it finished?
comicon.com

It’s Alive!: Previewing ‘Sonic The Hedgehog: Scrapnik Island’ #2

IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Sonic the Hedgehog: Scrapnik Island #2 (of 4), hitting the spinner racks tomorrow from writer Daniel Barnes, artist Jack Lawrence, colorist Nathalie Fourdraine, and letterer Shawn Lee. ‘IT’S ALIVE! It’s rusted… It’s shaped like Sonic… It’s MECHA SONIC! He’s no longer Eggman’s prized...
comicon.com

Previewing ‘The Nice House On The Lake’ #11

“Ever since they were children, Walter and Norah were inseparable. But that time is over. No betrayal cuts deeper than the betrayal of your closest friend…and Norah knows just where to plant the knife! Everything changes in the penultimate issue of this unforgettable horror epic!”. The Nice House on...
comicon.com

The Weekly 2000 AD Prog #2307: Nature Bites Back In Enemy Earth

It’s 45 years old and it just gets better & better; 2000 AD is the UK’s greatest sci-fi weekly comic and we’re here with The Weekly 2000 AD to give you a preview. Again, all the same five strips here, deep into their respective runs. Which means there’s more from Judge Dredd trying to repel a Sov Psi invasion of Mega-City One in ‘Buratino Must Die’, Chimpsky’s got his own bit of psi-trouble in his ‘Terrifically Disturbing Adventure’, there’s magical darkness all around in’ Hope… In The Shadows’, the post-apocalyptic nightmares for Zoe continue in ‘Enemy Earth’, and we’re back down to Antarctic City with Hershey where ‘The Cold In The Bones’ is taking hold.
comicon.com

Back Road To Hell: Previewing ‘Ghost Rider’ #8

Johnny Blaze and Talia Warroad—working together?! As part of a splinter unit within the F.B.I., they will map out the shadow highways that crisscross the country, uncovering the larger design of an underworld conspiracy!

Comments / 0

Community Policy