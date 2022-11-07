ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL

Night with a ghost: Staying in the Pink Lady's room at Grove Park Inn

Last week, I stayed in the most famous room at Grove Park Inn in Asheville - Room 545 also known as the Pink Lady's room. In 1920, a young woman fell, jumped or was pushed to her death from the fifth floor onto the third floor Palm Court Atrium. She was rolled into a carpet and removed from the property. She was wearing pink and was staying in room 545 at the time of her death. She was a guest of a guest so her name was not registered with the hotel. Since her death, there have been reports of people seeing pink mist. Other report TVs turning on and off and their faucets turning themselves on.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Steal this Paper Instead: Asheville merchants fight shoplifting

Shoplifting numbers are on the rise in Asheville. In response, some local shop owners have gotten creative about theft prevention. A pop-up exhibit of work by a legendary TV animator comes to Asheville. Plus, Sew Co. hosts a makers market in the RAD, a photographer spotlights the Blue Ridge Parkway…
ASHEVILLE, NC
thebluebanner.net

Business spotlight: Bear’s Smokehouse Barbecue

In this week’s Business Spotlight, Bear’s Smokehouse Barbecue held a grand opening for its new outdoor bar. The local business donated proceeds from their ticket sales to non-profits such as River link, Our Voice and Asheville Humane Society.
ASHEVILLE, NC
avlwatchdog.org

Not a Pretty Picture at the Asheville Art Museum

The Asheville Art Museum, glistening through its glass exterior in the downtown heart of Pack Square, earns acclaim for its prized collection of American and Appalachian artwork. But behind the facade, it gets ugly, an Asheville Watchdog investigation found. Former employees have complained of a workplace that two board members...
ASHEVILLE, NC
secretatlanta.co

Beloved Asheville Chocolate Shop Opens At Atlanta’s Ponce City Market

A decadent chocolate factory is bringing you something sweet to eat at PCM. French Broad Chocolate has finally arrived in Atlanta with something for every chocolate lover to enjoy. Originally started in the mountains of Costa Rica by dream team Jael Skeffington and Dan Rattigan, FBC, got the most authentic source of chocolate from the cacao plant.
ATLANTA, GA
WLOS.com

Pet pals

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet little El Cap, an adorable guinea pig up for adoption with Asheville Humane Society!. She's 1.5 years old and looking for her forever home!. El Cap would do well, ideally, in a home that's had guinea pigs before. Asheville Humane can talk with households about how to own guinea pigs though, if needed.
ASHEVILLE, NC
greenvillejournal.com

Weekly Dish: Lewis Barbecue announces seven-day schedule

Lewis Barbecue announces seven-day schedule … Double Stamp Brewery to donate a portion of beer proceeds to Upstate Forever … and Chipotle to open Mauldin location. Here’s the dish on some local restaurant news for the week of Nov. 11. Lewis Barbecue announces seven-day schedule. Lewis Barbecue...
GREENVILLE, SC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Lost: Black and White Cat

Socks is a black and white female cat with white paws last seen Thursday, November 3rd. She is missing from Hwy 80 South in the Upper Bowditch area (the straight before you get to the Poplar Grove store in Burnsville). She is a very sweet cat but may be timid at first if she is approached. Please call (828) 675-0582 if you see her.
BURNSVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

Two North Carolina Towns One of the Best Mountain Towns in the US

If you enjoy a good trip then traveling to different sceneries is probably high up on your list. I know traveling can be a good time, but things are even better when you find a new spot different than your hometown. For North Carolina, we are lucky to have so many different destinations to visit. From beaches to cities to country towns to mountains, there are so many options to enjoy. Now, we are talking about mountain towns because cold weather plus mountain town vacation is probably one of the best types of trips.
ASHEVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Woman Calls 911 After Being Served “Undercooked Barbecue”

I’m a Shelby girl and one of the things Shelby is known for is its great barbecue. Am I right Cleveland County people? Oh sure, other parts of the state are known for it too, but I was raised on the stuff. One North Carolina woman calls 911 because she says she knows her barbecue and hers was undercooked.
SHELBY, NC
Sylva Herald

NOTICE OF SALE Persuant of Chapter 44A of the NC General Status

NOTICE OF SALE Persuant of Chapter 44A of the NC General Status these Units are being sold to satisfy the Lien of unpaid rent: Sylva H017 Kassie Ashe B006 Joshua Walter Perry B068 Whitfield Anderson E102 Jared Betty B023 Keisha Carter G005 Michael Jones Franklin F-54 Karen Roberts E-13 Natalie Perrone Basis at 10:00 am on November 10th, 2022 at 4475 Hay 441S, Sylva, NC 28779(A-1 Storage) Pease note tenants have until auction time to pay the balance for their units, for questions please call 828-586-3438. 36e.
SYLVA, NC
WLOS.com

Missing teen last seen in Asheville more than 2 weeks ago

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are asking for the public's help in finding a teenager who has been missing for more than two weeks. Jada Douglas, 17, was last seen on Oct. 20 in the Biltmore Avenue area of South Asheville at around 6:45 p.m. Police say she...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Flying Magazine

Fly These Aircraft to Asheville

The HondaJet Elite S light jet is built in Greensboro, North Carolina, just down Interstate 40 from Asheville. [Courtesy: Honda Aircraft Company]. The stunning mountainous terrain around the city of Asheville, North Carolina, makes for an awe-inspiring descent into the area by air—and given the choice, you might want to fly in a light jet that’s nimble enough to handle the local approaches with aplomb, when you’re filing IFR into the primary airport at KAVL—or you might choose a sleek piston single for flying into a local reliever such as Hendersonville.
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy