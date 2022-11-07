Read full article on original website
WRAL
Night with a ghost: Staying in the Pink Lady's room at Grove Park Inn
Last week, I stayed in the most famous room at Grove Park Inn in Asheville - Room 545 also known as the Pink Lady's room. In 1920, a young woman fell, jumped or was pushed to her death from the fifth floor onto the third floor Palm Court Atrium. She was rolled into a carpet and removed from the property. She was wearing pink and was staying in room 545 at the time of her death. She was a guest of a guest so her name was not registered with the hotel. Since her death, there have been reports of people seeing pink mist. Other report TVs turning on and off and their faucets turning themselves on.
WLOS.com
WNC Nature Center's new walk-in freezer unit will allow more food storage for animals
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Wednesday, Nov. 9 was an exciting day for the WNC Nature Center!. A new walk-in refrigerator and freezer unit was delivered. It will be part of a new commissary, which is a place where food will prepared for the 60-plus species of animals that live there.
fb101.com
RENOWNED CRAFT CHOCOLATE COMPANY FRENCH BROAD CHOCOLATE ANNOUNCES ITS FIRST LOCATION OUTSIDE OF ASHEVILLE IS NOW OPEN AT PONCE CITY MARKET
Ponce City Market announces French Broad Chocolate – the bean-to-bar craft chocolate company out of Asheville, North Carolina – is now open on the first floor of the Central Food Hall. French Broad Chocolate was founded in 2006 by Jael Skeffington and Dan Rattigan. The pair drove a...
Mountain Xpress
Steal this Paper Instead: Asheville merchants fight shoplifting
Shoplifting numbers are on the rise in Asheville. In response, some local shop owners have gotten creative about theft prevention. A pop-up exhibit of work by a legendary TV animator comes to Asheville. Plus, Sew Co. hosts a makers market in the RAD, a photographer spotlights the Blue Ridge Parkway…
WYFF4.com
Downtown Greenville restaurant will permanently close this weekend, owner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A downtown Greenville restaurant will permanently close its doors this weekend after decades in business, according to the owner. Addy Sulley, owner of Addy’s Dutch Café and Restaurant at 17 E. Coffee St., posted "the sad news" to Facebook Tuesday. "We'll be open for...
thebluebanner.net
Business spotlight: Bear’s Smokehouse Barbecue
In this week’s Business Spotlight, Bear’s Smokehouse Barbecue held a grand opening for its new outdoor bar. The local business donated proceeds from their ticket sales to non-profits such as River link, Our Voice and Asheville Humane Society.
WLOS.com
What is white dust from Canton paper mill & why does it keep covering cars and homes?
A sticky white substance spewing from Canton's paper mill has, once again, been coating vehicles and homes in the area. It's causing frustration and health fears among those living nearby, many of whom have reached out to News 13's Help Desk for answers. We found out what's causing the issue,...
Upstate movie theater to show free holiday movies
An Upstate movie theater will be showing free Christmas movies during the month of December.
avlwatchdog.org
Not a Pretty Picture at the Asheville Art Museum
The Asheville Art Museum, glistening through its glass exterior in the downtown heart of Pack Square, earns acclaim for its prized collection of American and Appalachian artwork. But behind the facade, it gets ugly, an Asheville Watchdog investigation found. Former employees have complained of a workplace that two board members...
secretatlanta.co
Beloved Asheville Chocolate Shop Opens At Atlanta’s Ponce City Market
A decadent chocolate factory is bringing you something sweet to eat at PCM. French Broad Chocolate has finally arrived in Atlanta with something for every chocolate lover to enjoy. Originally started in the mountains of Costa Rica by dream team Jael Skeffington and Dan Rattigan, FBC, got the most authentic source of chocolate from the cacao plant.
WLOS.com
Pet pals
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet little El Cap, an adorable guinea pig up for adoption with Asheville Humane Society!. She's 1.5 years old and looking for her forever home!. El Cap would do well, ideally, in a home that's had guinea pigs before. Asheville Humane can talk with households about how to own guinea pigs though, if needed.
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best roadside eateries in the country, including this stop in North Carolina.
WLOS.com
'Homesick:' New Art in the Heart display shares Asheville residents' housing experiences
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new lineup of Art in the Heart artworks and experiences will be in Pack Square Plaza for November and December. The new displays kick off with "Homesick," an audio visual projection consisting of 12 large floating house structures. The structures are varying heights and reach up to 15 feet tall.
greenvillejournal.com
Weekly Dish: Lewis Barbecue announces seven-day schedule
Lewis Barbecue announces seven-day schedule … Double Stamp Brewery to donate a portion of beer proceeds to Upstate Forever … and Chipotle to open Mauldin location. Here’s the dish on some local restaurant news for the week of Nov. 11. Lewis Barbecue announces seven-day schedule. Lewis Barbecue...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Lost: Black and White Cat
Socks is a black and white female cat with white paws last seen Thursday, November 3rd. She is missing from Hwy 80 South in the Upper Bowditch area (the straight before you get to the Poplar Grove store in Burnsville). She is a very sweet cat but may be timid at first if she is approached. Please call (828) 675-0582 if you see her.
kiss951.com
Two North Carolina Towns One of the Best Mountain Towns in the US
If you enjoy a good trip then traveling to different sceneries is probably high up on your list. I know traveling can be a good time, but things are even better when you find a new spot different than your hometown. For North Carolina, we are lucky to have so many different destinations to visit. From beaches to cities to country towns to mountains, there are so many options to enjoy. Now, we are talking about mountain towns because cold weather plus mountain town vacation is probably one of the best types of trips.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Woman Calls 911 After Being Served “Undercooked Barbecue”
I’m a Shelby girl and one of the things Shelby is known for is its great barbecue. Am I right Cleveland County people? Oh sure, other parts of the state are known for it too, but I was raised on the stuff. One North Carolina woman calls 911 because she says she knows her barbecue and hers was undercooked.
Sylva Herald
NOTICE OF SALE Persuant of Chapter 44A of the NC General Status
NOTICE OF SALE Persuant of Chapter 44A of the NC General Status these Units are being sold to satisfy the Lien of unpaid rent: Sylva H017 Kassie Ashe B006 Joshua Walter Perry B068 Whitfield Anderson E102 Jared Betty B023 Keisha Carter G005 Michael Jones Franklin F-54 Karen Roberts E-13 Natalie Perrone Basis at 10:00 am on November 10th, 2022 at 4475 Hay 441S, Sylva, NC 28779(A-1 Storage) Pease note tenants have until auction time to pay the balance for their units, for questions please call 828-586-3438. 36e.
WLOS.com
Missing teen last seen in Asheville more than 2 weeks ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are asking for the public's help in finding a teenager who has been missing for more than two weeks. Jada Douglas, 17, was last seen on Oct. 20 in the Biltmore Avenue area of South Asheville at around 6:45 p.m. Police say she...
Flying Magazine
Fly These Aircraft to Asheville
The HondaJet Elite S light jet is built in Greensboro, North Carolina, just down Interstate 40 from Asheville. [Courtesy: Honda Aircraft Company]. The stunning mountainous terrain around the city of Asheville, North Carolina, makes for an awe-inspiring descent into the area by air—and given the choice, you might want to fly in a light jet that’s nimble enough to handle the local approaches with aplomb, when you’re filing IFR into the primary airport at KAVL—or you might choose a sleek piston single for flying into a local reliever such as Hendersonville.
