Obituary for Janice Petty
Funeral service for Janice Petty, age 86 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Jenkins, Dr. Jeff Gravens and Cole Newsom officiating. Interment will follow at Ridgeway Cemetery with Cole Newsom, Cade Newsom, Rhett Newsom, Peyton Howard, Mark Maddox, Garrett Lockhart, James Calderbank, Bobby Beck, Sam Johnson and Tracy Johnson serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Petty passed away on November 8, 2022 at Carriage House Manor.
Obituary for Cecil Walker
A visitation for Cecil Walker, age 62, of Sulphur Springs will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 9, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home, 876 Wildcat Way, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482. Honorary pallbearers are Michael Brown, Johnny McCann, Carl McCann, Kolby Clayton, and Doug Anderson. Cecil passed away Sunday morning, November 6, 2022 at his residence.
Chamber Connection for 11/8 by Butch Burney
If it’s November, it means Christmas is coming, and the Lions Club will help you get in the Christmas spirit when they host their 16th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade on Friday, Dec. 2. If you’d like to register for the parade, contact the Chamber at info@HopkinsChamber.org and we can email you a form. Entries will be graded in three categories: large business, small business and non-profit.
Obituary for Maria Gutierrez
Funeral service for Maria Gutierrez, age 55 of Pickton, Texas will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, November 11, 2022 at St James Catholic Church with Father Victor Hernandez officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Cemetery with Alejandro Gutierrez, Osvaldo Gutierrez, Mario Gutierrez, Ricardo Salazar, Eric Reyes, Alfredo Salazar serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held the night before at the family’s house. Mrs. Gutierrez passed away on November 3, 2022 at her residence.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 11/8
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. We at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital- Sulphur Springs would like to wish the best of luck to all of our Wildcats as many are competing in sports and band competitions as regional and state finalists! We are so proud of your hard work and dedication. GO WILDCATS!
Obituary for Lynn Draper
In Loving memory of our mother. Lynn Draper was born on August 25, 1945, in South Bend, Indiana and passed away on October 13, 2022, in Sulphur Springs, Texas. She was preceded in death by her mother, Marylin Curlee Fleming Woods of South Bend, Indiana, her Father, Lawrence Fellows Chamberlain of Pine Valley, Arizonia, and one son, Gary Lee Draper. Left in the hearts of her children, Danny Lee Draper, Shannon Michelle Draper, Gail Lynne Draper Simon, and Matthew Craig Draper. She had 8 grandchildren, Ryan, Keavin, Gary, Cody, Kurstie, James, Craig, and Sarah, and one great-grandchild, Hailey. You will forever be missed.
Obituary for Louis Buchanan
Louis Eddie Buchanan, 68, died unexpectedly on September 23, 2022. Born on February 13, 1954, and raised in Sulphur Springs, Louis was a lifelong area resident. He graduated from Sulphur Springs High school in 1972 and studied at East Texas State University, now Texas A&M University – Commerce. He worked as a machinist for Rockwell International for many years. Louis was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved spending time outdoors.
Obituary for Patricia Edwards
Funeral service for Patricia Edwards, age 67 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Willis Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Mel Haven Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home at 876 Wildcat Way. Mrs. Edwards passed away on October 28, 2022 at Hospice of East Texas.
A year in review: diabetes education by AgriLife’s Johanna Hicks
Each year in November and December, my co-worker and I provide highlights and impacts of our programming for the year. My passion has been teaching others about self-management of diabetes. Many people know that our son was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 2 ½ . Unfortunately, type 1 diabetes is most common among young people. The pancreas stops producing insulin due to the body’s own immune system attacking itself and harming the cells in the pancreas that produce insulin. Insulin is necessary to regulate blood glucose in the body. Without that regulation, glucose builds up in the blood, causing high blood sugar. Insulin is necessary in order to live. Treatment has come a long way since our son was diagnosed. Continuous glucose monitors, insulin pumps, and electronics have made diabetes much more manageable.
Obituary for Blaine Sartin
Visitation for Hollis “Blaine” Sartin, age 48, of Winnsboro, will be held from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m., Thursday, November 3, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home. Blaine passed away on October 25, 2022, in Hopkins County. He was born on July 14, 1974, in Sulphur Springs. He owned and operated The Detail Shop and was former owner of The Tint Shop. He was known as “The Tint King” and always said “If it don’t make money, it don’t make sense.” He was very active in the community, he gave school clothes for children, was involved in many charities amongst kids, and thanksgiving dinners for families. His greatest passions were his kids and being a good uncle. He was a classic beach bum and loved taking family trips to the beach. Some of his favorite memories were always his kids’ birthday parties, their beach vacations, when the cowboys won the super bowl, family crawfish boils, and trips to the casino. He was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan and car lover.
Two confirmed tornadoes hit Miller Grove, Greenview
There were two confirmed tornado touchdowns in Hopkins County on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. The first tornado touchdown occurred from 5:08 p.m. to 5:14 p.m. and originated in Rains County, the NWS said. It is classified as an EF1 with winds at approximately 100 miles per hour, and moved 4.5 miles north- northeast into Hopkins County. The damage amounted to tree damage, the NWS said.
Saltillo takes first at state cross country
Saltillo ISD are the state champions for the first time since 2016. They were previously state runner-up in 2014, 2019, 2020 and 2021. SR. 7th- Gunner Tarver- 17:28- (All State Runner) SR 12th- Coy Collins- 17:43 (All State Runner) SR 19th- Luke Ritter- 17:50 (All State Runner) SR 22nd- Jacob...
Obituary for Charlie George
Funeral service for Charlie George, age 80 of Pickton, Texas will be held at 2:00P.M. on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home at 876 Wildcat Way in Sulphur Springs with Elmore Garrett and Jackie Culpepper officiating. Interment will follow at Winterfield Cemetery with Joshua Taylor, Justin McComb, Brad Flues, JJ Cummings, Parker Cummings, Dylan Harton, Brent Harton and Cayden Barr serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Recent Properties Snatched Up by Buyers in the Last 10 Days
Find out what properties buyers have been looking at and purchasing in and around Hopkins County. These real estate closings have kept the market active these past several days alone. 1. SOLD: A great place for the new owners to camp or build with a new water meter already in...
Kiwanis and Lions build access ramp for citizens despite weather
Kiwanis members came together today, after a rain delay, to build a ramp for a local Sulphur Springs community member. The resident is very excited to receive her ramp and knows it will make her life much more functional and enjoyable. With the help of the local Lions club who...
Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter prepares for adoption open house
In lieu of Pet of the Week for November 8, the Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter is preparing an adoption open house for November 12. The event will take place at the shelter (1313 Hillcrest Dr N) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors can check out some of the recent...
NETBIO adds a December sale
Due to the increased demand, the Northeast Texas Beef Improvement Organization {NETBIO) has added a December 2022 pre-conditioned calf and yearling sale to its schedule. Sulphur Springs Livestock Commission is now taking consignments for this additional sale, which will be held on Friday, December 16. This sale will follow the...
History of Who’d Thought It, Texas (ghost town)
Who’d Thought It was a farming community in northern Hopkins County east of Tira and just north of Sand Hill off Farm Road 1536. It was probably established sometime after 1900. Levi Kearny operated the first store. How the town acquired its unusual name is not known. At its...
Obituary for Maxine Dodd
Graveside service for Maxine Dodd, age 81 of Como, Texas will be held at 2:30 P.M. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Como Cemetery with Rev, CJ Duffy officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Mrs. Dodd passed on October 24, 2022 at Carriage House Manor. Maxine was bon on...
November 8, 2022 Election Results
Results from tonight’s election. If you do not see the results you are looking for, continue to check back as more results are upcoming. For — Early Voting: 2,541 (50.52%); Absentee Voting: 114 (46.34%); Election Day: 1,154 (47.41%); TOTAL: 3,809 (49.4%) Against — Early Voting: 2,489 (49.48%); Absentee...
