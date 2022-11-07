Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Hubig's Pies return to New Orleans stores after 10 years, delayed comeback
After a 10-year absence, a sudden, surprise return and then a few more days of waiting, it's finally official: Hubig's Pies are back in stores. The Rouses location at 4500 Tchoupitoulas St. got the first shipment. When the doors opened at 7 a.m., people were lined up and went directly...
WWL-TV
The wait is over. Hubig's Pies return to store shelves
NEW ORLEANS — The wait is finally over. Hubig’s Pies have returned to store shelves. The triumphant return, initially set for Monday, was delayed after a problem with a machine that wrapped the pies. On Wednesday, Rouse’s Markets shared that apple and lemon pies returned to shelves, with pie lovers lining up at 5 a.m. to secure their own.
NOLA.com
Where can you buy Hubig's pies in New Orleans? These stores are selling the famous hand pies.
Hubig's Pies are back in stores after a long 10 years. Here's where you can find them in the New Orleans metro area. Rouses stores got the pies first, starting with the Uptown location at 4500 Tchoupitoulas St. The pies will be going out Wednesday to other Rouses locations in...
NOLA.com
Louisiana craft beer brewers feeling pressure of inflation: ‘an absolute nightmare’
In his 26 years as head of Abita Brewing Co. in Covington, David Blossman has never faced inflationary headwinds like he has endured this year. Prices for malt, a key grain for the company’s brewing process, are up 30% over last year. The same goes for sugar, crucial to the company’s soda lineup. At one point this summer, the carbon dioxide Abita uses to carbonate beverages and clean storage tanks was twice as costly as usual.
Eater
Emeril Lagasse Permanently Closes Second Restaurant in New Orleans
One of Emeril Lagasse’s longest-running restaurants, NOLA in the French Quarter, has closed permanently, the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate reports. It’s the second longtime New Orleans spot the celebrity chef’s restaurant group has closed this year, following Emeril’s Delmonico in February 2022. NOLA, first opened on St....
myneworleans.com
Hubig’s Pies Back in New Orleans
I am glad that Hubig’s pies are back in town. They are a cultural institution and in this day and age those are few and far between. I am talking about things that distinguish us from other places. Things like Leidenheimer’s or Gendusa’s bread. Or Vaucresson sausages. We still have beignets and café au lait,
NOLA.com
Jazz pioneer Buddy Bolden's blighted home seized by city, may be sold at auction
A shotgun house in Central City that legendary jazz trumpeter Buddy Bolden once called home has been seized by the city and may be sold off in a sheriff's sale next year. Bolden, a pioneer of jazz from the turn of the 20th century, lived in the unremarkable, run-down building near First Street and Simon Bolivar Avenue.
NOLA.com
Luxury homes for $1 million and up: New in River Ridge, French provincial in Mandeville
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
wbrz.com
New Orleans-based taco stand and margarita joint coming to Mid City in December
BATON ROUGE - A popular restaurant with two locations in New Orleans is planning its third in the heart of Mid City. The Barracuda Taco Stand and Margarita Garden is coming to Government Street in December, and owners plan to add to the "Mid City vibe" with its Garden District locale.
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and delicious food.
uptownmessenger.com
This book sale is really, really big. Really.
The Friends of the New Orleans Public Library’s Really, REALLY Big Book Sale is happening Saturday (Nov. 12) at the Latter Library. Held on the front porch of the historic building on St. Charles Avenue, the Really, REALLY Big Book Sale is the signature fundraiser of Friends of New Orleans Public Library. Sales of used books fund important New Orleans Public Library programs such as the Summer Fun Reading program, adult literacy classes and much more.
Can’t find Hubig’s Pies? Here is why
NEW ORLEANS — After selling more than 10,000 pies at a pop-up location last week, Hubig's Pies was poised to open big by bringing pies to retail stores across New Orleans on Monday. That didn’t happen. Store shelves sat empty of pies on Hubig’s big day because of...
NOLA.com
Winners announced from Oak Street Po-Boy Fest 2022 in New Orleans; see list
Once again, the Oak Street Po-Boy Fest turned its namesake street into a playground of different po-boy possibilities, with classics served alongside some wild flights of local culinary imagination. The Nov. 6 event marked its first full return since the pandemic, restoring one more facet of the local festival calendar.
On its first day back, Hubig's Pies sells 10,000 pies in four hours
NEW ORLEANS — You can cross Hubig's Pies off your 'Ain't Dere No More' list because the popular treat is back! Hubig's Pies were sold Sunday for the first time in 10 years. "It's been so long. At my age, I remember I loved them and now they're back and I'm here for them," Freddie Merriday said.
NOLA.com
ICYMI: See who won last night, and which races are going to a runoff in the New Orleans area
Voters across metro New Orleans decided a host of political races Tuesday, including judges, mayors and school board members. Some races will be decided in runoffs Dec. 10. Here's an election recap. 4th Circuit Court of Appeal. Karen Herman, a longtime judge and former prosecutor, won the race for an...
NOLA.com
History erased: The Troxler cottage stood in the Quarter for almost 2 centuries
You win some, and you lose some. It’s an age-old adage, one adopted more often than not by losers eager to take the sting out of a defeat. But that doesn’t take away from its underlying truth — or its application to all aspects of life. That...
houmatimes.com
Here’s What you Need to Know About the 30th Annual Thibodeauxville Fall Festival This Weekend!
Planning to walk the streets of Downtown Thibodaux this weekend for the Thibodeauxville Fall Festival? Here’s what you need to know to get the full experience!. The festival is a special one as they are celebrating its 30th anniversary! Presented by GoBears, the fest will run from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Downtown Thibodaux and admission is free.
NOLA.com
Remember the fun of drive-in movies? One’s about to open again in South Mississippi
Those who remember going to one of the many drive-in movies in South Mississippi are about to get a piece of their childhood back. John Watzke is still kicking around names for his drive-in theater as his crews work to clear the lot along U.S. 90 in Hancock County. It’s next to Shady Acres RV Park and about 1,000 feet west of the big Silver Slipper sign, on the north side of the highway.
Over 150 vendors to attend Merry Market at Lamar Dixon
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - If you want to get some of your Christmas shopping done ahead of time, go ahead and mark your calendar. Over 150 vendors and booths will be set up at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales on Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13 for Merry Market of Louisiana, a family friendly shopping show.
NOLA.com
New Orleans-shot 'The Dead Driver' explores questions of life, death and what's next
Whatever your notions about dying and where the dearly departed may go, there are no definitive answers, since the dead do not return to tell us what’s happened. Conjecture reigns supreme. Now, with her own take on death, grief, the afterlife and soul mates, filmmaker Michelle Silva tackles the subject in her fourth short film, “The Dead Driver.”
