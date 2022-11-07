ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarence, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

All-You-Can-Eat Japanese and Thai Restaurant Coming to Buffalo

After the extremely difficult 2020 and 2021, the restaurant and bar industry in Western New York has started to rebound a bit. We love when new restaurants or bars get announced as coming to the Buffalo region. Sometimes it's a brand new, local place; other times it's a national or regional chain that is opening its first location in Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Wind Japanese & Thai plans U.S. entry with Amherst restaurant

AMHERST, N.Y. — A Canadian company is working on bringing its all-you-can-eat Japanese/Thai restaurant to the U.S. with its first location set for Amherst. Wind Group Inc. has leased 7566 Transit Road, former home to Santora’s Pizza Pub & Grill and, more recently, Royal Indian Cuisine, where it began renovations this spring.
AMHERST, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Is Chick-Fil-A Still Giving Away Free Chicken For A Year?

Many people in Western New York are eagerly waiting for the Grand Opening of the newest Chick-Fil-A in Hamburg. Many people are also eager to wake up early and wait in line for a chance to win free chicken for a year. Since 2003, Chick-Fil-A has given out gift cards to the first 100 people in line at new locations as part of their Grand Openings.
HAMBURG, NY
2 On Your Side

The Junction to replace Tandoori on Transit

AMHERST, N.Y. — The site of the former Tandoori Royal Indian Cuisine restaurant could become a four-story, apartment development. Ravi Sabbarwal, owner of the now-closed Tandoori, has submitted plans to the Amherst Planning Board for a 40-unit apartment building on the restaurant site at 7740 Transit Road. The planning board will begin its review Nov. 17.
AMHERST, NY
2 On Your Side

Lexington Co-op workers attempting to form a union

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another group of workers are attempting to form a union in Western New York, this time at the Lexington Co-op. The group, called Lexington Co-op Workers United, made the announcement on social media on Wednesday. Lexington Co-op Workers United said it sent a letter to management,...
BUFFALO, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Seneca Nation to open its first legal marijuana shop in Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls, N.Y. — Another Upstate New York Indian nation is ramping up its move into the legal marijuana business. The Seneca Nation of Indians announced plans today to open its first nation-operated marijuana shop, or dispensary, just a few blocks from its casino and other properties in downtown Niagara Falls. That shop, expected to open in early 2023, will join a marijuana cultivation facility to be located on Seneca territory in the Southern Tier.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Is Yet Another Chick-fil-A Opening In Western New York?

It’s looking more and more like wherever you are in Western New York, there will be a Chick-fil-A near you. Chick-fil-A must be big business in the Buffalo area. The fast food chain with the famous chicken sandwich was recently ranked as America's favorite, and Western New Yorkers seem to agree based on the number of them we have nearby.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Is This The Worst Intersection In New York?

Traffic is soon going to get ready busy at one Western New York intersection and this will become one of the worst places to be in a car in all of New York State. The Chick-Fil-A in Hamburg is set to open on November 17th (Take a Peek Inside) on the corner of McKinley and Milestrip and if the past is any indication of what traffic is like near a newly open Chick-Fil-A, you might want to avoid this intersection for a while.
HAMBURG, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are The 5 Cheapest Apartments Available In Buffalo

Even though unemployment is at a near-record low and inflation has been falling lately, finding an affordable apartment in Western New York has been pretty difficult lately. Here maybe a few options if you are housing hunting on a budget. There are tons of top-notch apartments available all around the...
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Vandals destroy newly planted trees at Buffalo’s Sperry Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A community group dedicated to planting trees around Western New York is angry after vandals destroyed newly planted trees in Buffalo’s Sperry Park. Re-Tree WNY formed after more than 50,000 trees around Western New York were damaged in the 2006 October Surprise Storm. They’ve planted tens of thousands of trees since then with the help of community volunteers.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy