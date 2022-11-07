Read full article on original website
Clarence planning board hears plans for Chick-fil-A on Transit Road
CLARENCE, N.Y. — Since it was announced Monday that Benderson Development plans to bring a Chick-fil-A to the Eastgate Plaza, comments about how much of a traffic kerfuffle it would cause piled up on WGRZ's social pages. Wednesday night, however, only two people expressed their comments to the Clarence...
All-You-Can-Eat Japanese and Thai Restaurant Coming to Buffalo
After the extremely difficult 2020 and 2021, the restaurant and bar industry in Western New York has started to rebound a bit. We love when new restaurants or bars get announced as coming to the Buffalo region. Sometimes it's a brand new, local place; other times it's a national or regional chain that is opening its first location in Western New York.
Wind Japanese & Thai plans U.S. entry with Amherst restaurant
AMHERST, N.Y. — A Canadian company is working on bringing its all-you-can-eat Japanese/Thai restaurant to the U.S. with its first location set for Amherst. Wind Group Inc. has leased 7566 Transit Road, former home to Santora’s Pizza Pub & Grill and, more recently, Royal Indian Cuisine, where it began renovations this spring.
Construction Begins on These Four Pizza Hut Locations in WNY
If you're like me and grew up in the '90s and the early-to-mid 2000s in Western New York, then you probably went to places like Blockbuster, Hollywood Video, Ponderosa and Kahunaville. Another popular place to visit was Pizza Hut. Yes, this is Buffalo and as we all know, the local...
Is Chick-Fil-A Still Giving Away Free Chicken For A Year?
Many people in Western New York are eagerly waiting for the Grand Opening of the newest Chick-Fil-A in Hamburg. Many people are also eager to wake up early and wait in line for a chance to win free chicken for a year. Since 2003, Chick-Fil-A has given out gift cards to the first 100 people in line at new locations as part of their Grand Openings.
Seneca Nation begins construction on dispensary in Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Seneca Nation is building its first dispensary in Niagara Falls. It will be located right next to the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino and the Seneca One Stop gas station. It will be called Navita Cannabis, and it's expected to open in February. Navita...
The Junction to replace Tandoori on Transit
AMHERST, N.Y. — The site of the former Tandoori Royal Indian Cuisine restaurant could become a four-story, apartment development. Ravi Sabbarwal, owner of the now-closed Tandoori, has submitted plans to the Amherst Planning Board for a 40-unit apartment building on the restaurant site at 7740 Transit Road. The planning board will begin its review Nov. 17.
Perry's Ice Cream to expand in Erie County
Empire State Development announced Wednesday that Perry's Ice cream will expand its production, and add 20,000 square feet to its Akron manufacturing facility.
Lexington Co-op workers attempting to form a union
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another group of workers are attempting to form a union in Western New York, this time at the Lexington Co-op. The group, called Lexington Co-op Workers United, made the announcement on social media on Wednesday. Lexington Co-op Workers United said it sent a letter to management,...
Seneca Nation to open its first legal marijuana shop in Niagara Falls
Niagara Falls, N.Y. — Another Upstate New York Indian nation is ramping up its move into the legal marijuana business. The Seneca Nation of Indians announced plans today to open its first nation-operated marijuana shop, or dispensary, just a few blocks from its casino and other properties in downtown Niagara Falls. That shop, expected to open in early 2023, will join a marijuana cultivation facility to be located on Seneca territory in the Southern Tier.
Is Yet Another Chick-fil-A Opening In Western New York?
It’s looking more and more like wherever you are in Western New York, there will be a Chick-fil-A near you. Chick-fil-A must be big business in the Buffalo area. The fast food chain with the famous chicken sandwich was recently ranked as America's favorite, and Western New Yorkers seem to agree based on the number of them we have nearby.
Issues with garbage pick-up in the City of Buffalo
Marion Mann, who lives in South Buffalo, contacted 7 News because her garbage hasn't been picked up for around three days. She said she's beginning to worry about getting fined and rats.
West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Tuesday, November 8th 2022
In today’s West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report: Chick-fil-A proposes a move into a Clarence mall; Plans filed in Amherst for apartment building at Tandoori restaurant site on Transit; Business Ethics Awards luncheon approaching.
Updated NY state law could cramp large scale e-recycling events
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Regional electronics recycler Sunnking says a large scale e-recycling event, scheduled for this weekend in West Seneca, may be the last of those types of events it holds. The company says this is due to a change in New York State law, which goes into effect...
Is This The Worst Intersection In New York?
Traffic is soon going to get ready busy at one Western New York intersection and this will become one of the worst places to be in a car in all of New York State. The Chick-Fil-A in Hamburg is set to open on November 17th (Take a Peek Inside) on the corner of McKinley and Milestrip and if the past is any indication of what traffic is like near a newly open Chick-Fil-A, you might want to avoid this intersection for a while.
UB employee warned administrators in 2016 about roundabout where Stampede bus hit a pedestrian
Every day during his commute to work, Tim Tryjankowski would notice a “steady stream” of pedestrian and vehicular traffic at the roundabout in front of Greiner Hall, making some drivers “aggravated.”. “I was concerned about that because I was worried someone was going to get hurt there,”...
Here Are The 5 Cheapest Apartments Available In Buffalo
Even though unemployment is at a near-record low and inflation has been falling lately, finding an affordable apartment in Western New York has been pretty difficult lately. Here maybe a few options if you are housing hunting on a budget. There are tons of top-notch apartments available all around the...
Crash closes section of Inner Loop near State Street in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A crash involving multiple vehicles closed a westbound section of the Inner Loop in Rochester Tuesday evening. It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. near the entrance to 490 West. At least four vehicles were damaged at the scene. Traffic is being routed to the State Street off ramp. Police have not […]
Vandals destroy newly planted trees at Buffalo’s Sperry Park
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A community group dedicated to planting trees around Western New York is angry after vandals destroyed newly planted trees in Buffalo’s Sperry Park. Re-Tree WNY formed after more than 50,000 trees around Western New York were damaged in the 2006 October Surprise Storm. They’ve planted tens of thousands of trees since then with the help of community volunteers.
Bills stop by Erie County SPCA to thank veterans for their service
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Tuesday morning the Erie County SPCA invited some Buffalo Bills players to stop by and thank veterans for their service. "We're so excited to be here," said Tyler Matakevich, a linebacker for the Bills. Tight end Tommy Sweeney and long snapper Reid Ferguson also came...
