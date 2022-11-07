ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamlethub.com

Kershner Gallery Invites Artists 18+ To Enter Community Art Show

Fairfield, CT - The Curatorial Committee for the Bruce S. Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Public Library invites all area artists over 18 to enter its Community Art Show. The theme is “New Beginnings...After the Pause”. Entry forms are in the gallery and online at the library website,...
FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

CT's Beardsley Zoo Hosts Wildly Successful Centennial Gala

When a passionate group of animal lovers, board members, Zoo supporters and staff get together to raise funds for Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, the outcome is success beyond anyone’s wildest imagination. The Zoo’s third in-person Gala returned this year on October 29 at the Inn at Longshore in Westport. The Centennial Gala, celebrating the Zoo’s 100th year, raised more than $100,000 for the Zoo. All funds raised that evening support the Zoo’s mission of conservation, education, research, and guest experience.
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Broadway Actors Come Together to Bring the Jukebox Musical 'The Doo Wop Project' to Fairfield, CT - Friday, Nov 18th

The Doo Wop Project” pays tribute to the Doo Wop and Motown music of the 20th century.The performance features favorite Broadway stars playing at the SHU Community Theatre in Fairfield, CT, on Friday, November 18th, at 8:00 p.m. The performance includes some of the greatest hits from The Temptations and The Four Seasons, along with “DooWopified” versions of modern classics from Maroon 5, Jason Mraz, and more.
FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield ECDC Invites Residents to Nominate for Cultural District Award

The Ridgefield Economic & Community Development Commission invites residents to nominate individuals for the first-ever Cultural District Award. The presentation of the annual award will go to an honoree who has made an extraordinary contribution to the economic development of the town by furthering some aspect of Ridgefield’s cultural district.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Darien Forward campaign launched by The Darien Foundation as part of 2022-23 Annual Appeal

The Darien Foundation is kicking off its 2022-23 fundraising campaign with the release of its Annual Appeal, which arrived in mailboxes throughout Darien this week. This year’s appeal is centered around the theme Darien Forward and invites residents to join The Foundation in supporting opportunities that will enhance the quality of life for the entire Darien community, in the present and for generations to come.
DARIEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Greenwich: Byram Pizza Company

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Byram Pizza...
GREENWICH, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Wilton: Center for Varicose Veins

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Center for...
WILTON, CT
hamlethub.com

Round Two! VOTE in Norwalk's Snowplow Naming Contest!

While we've had unusually warm weather for November as of late, Winter is right around the corner! Help us get prepared for any potential snow by voting in the second round of our snowplow naming contest!. The winning name of each snowplow will be bestowed upon each truck and displayed...
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

The Kennedy Collective To Unveil 2023 Calendar

Trumbull, CT — The Kennedy Collective and M&T Bank are hosting a reception to celebrate the unveiling of The Kennedy Collective 2023 ‘A Unique Perspective’ Calendar. The reception will be held on Thursday, November 10, from 5:30 – 7:30pm at the organization’s Maggie Daly Arts Cooperative (MDAC) located at 1042 Broad Street, Bridgeport, CT (entrance on John Street). Guests will experience the Calendar and MDAC group exhibits, meet the artists and enjoy refreshments prepared by Soups and Such, The Kennedy Collective catering enterprise. All guests will receive a complimentary 2023 “A Unique Perspective” calendar.
TRUMBULL, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in South Norwalk: Stylish Spoon

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Stylish Spoon!
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

Milford Resident to Have Role in the Dean College Theatre Production, "All Shook Up"

Aiden Day of Milford has earned the role of Henrietta in the Dean College production of "All Shook Up," beginning Wednesday, November 16 through Sunday, November 20, 2022. This jukebox musical won a Theatre World Award after its Broadway debut in 2005. Inspired by William Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night," this heart-warming tale is underscored by music from the Elvis Presley songbook, and talks about following dreams, love and the power of music in a 1950s Midwestern town.
MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

A Warm Holiday Home Starts with Natural Stone

Stockings hung on a fireplace mantle with festive decorations are often the focal point for cozy holiday family gatherings, photo opps and memorable moments. But if your fireplace is in dire need of an upgrade, there’s still time to spruce it up with low-cost, natural stone veneers. Torrison Stone & Garden, an award-winning landscape construction company in Durham, is bringing the hot new interior design trend to Connecticut homes this cold winter season.
DURHAM, CT
hamlethub.com

SHU PA Students Completing Clinical Rotation in Ireland

FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Two students in Sacred Heart University’s physician assistant (PA) studies program, Samantha Kennedy and Michaela Davies, are completing their clinical rotation where no SHU graduate student ever has before–in a rural town on Ireland’s Atlantic coast. Their venture coincides with the first year the University’s...
FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Mayor Rilling Announces Vanessa Nobre Valadares as Norwalk's Chief of Operations and Public Work

Norwalk Mayor Rilling appointed Vanessa Nobre Valadares as the City of Norwalk's Chief of Operations and Public Works during the Common Council meeting. "Vanessa has served and excelled in every position within the Engineering Division of the Department of Public Works," said Mayor Rilling. "Based on her high level of expertise, impeccable work ethic and strong ability to collaborate, I am confident that she will be fantastic as the City's new Chief of Operations and Public Works. I look forward to the progress the Department makes under her leadership."
NORWALK, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy