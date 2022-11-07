Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
57 Dogs rescued from puppy mills will be adoptable this weekend at the North Shore Animal League of AmericaB.R. ShenoyPort Washington, NY
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service In Darien, ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenDarien, CT
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
USPS Suspends Service In ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenConnecticut State
Related
hamlethub.com
Kershner Gallery Invites Artists 18+ To Enter Community Art Show
Fairfield, CT - The Curatorial Committee for the Bruce S. Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Public Library invites all area artists over 18 to enter its Community Art Show. The theme is “New Beginnings...After the Pause”. Entry forms are in the gallery and online at the library website,...
hamlethub.com
First Selectman Rudy Marconi Honored Today at Ability Beyond’s Annual Autumn Mental Health Breakfast
Ability Beyond’s Annual Autumn Mental Health Breakfast this morning at the Amber Room in Danbury and honored U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy as well as Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi and Veasna Roeun of the Danbury Health Department. Murphy received the Karraker Memorial Award for his ongoing commitment to reforming...
hamlethub.com
CT's Beardsley Zoo Hosts Wildly Successful Centennial Gala
When a passionate group of animal lovers, board members, Zoo supporters and staff get together to raise funds for Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, the outcome is success beyond anyone’s wildest imagination. The Zoo’s third in-person Gala returned this year on October 29 at the Inn at Longshore in Westport. The Centennial Gala, celebrating the Zoo’s 100th year, raised more than $100,000 for the Zoo. All funds raised that evening support the Zoo’s mission of conservation, education, research, and guest experience.
hamlethub.com
Broadway Actors Come Together to Bring the Jukebox Musical 'The Doo Wop Project' to Fairfield, CT - Friday, Nov 18th
The Doo Wop Project” pays tribute to the Doo Wop and Motown music of the 20th century.The performance features favorite Broadway stars playing at the SHU Community Theatre in Fairfield, CT, on Friday, November 18th, at 8:00 p.m. The performance includes some of the greatest hits from The Temptations and The Four Seasons, along with “DooWopified” versions of modern classics from Maroon 5, Jason Mraz, and more.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield ECDC Invites Residents to Nominate for Cultural District Award
The Ridgefield Economic & Community Development Commission invites residents to nominate individuals for the first-ever Cultural District Award. The presentation of the annual award will go to an honoree who has made an extraordinary contribution to the economic development of the town by furthering some aspect of Ridgefield’s cultural district.
hamlethub.com
Darien Forward campaign launched by The Darien Foundation as part of 2022-23 Annual Appeal
The Darien Foundation is kicking off its 2022-23 fundraising campaign with the release of its Annual Appeal, which arrived in mailboxes throughout Darien this week. This year’s appeal is centered around the theme Darien Forward and invites residents to join The Foundation in supporting opportunities that will enhance the quality of life for the entire Darien community, in the present and for generations to come.
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Greenwich: Byram Pizza Company
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Byram Pizza...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Wilton: Center for Varicose Veins
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Center for...
hamlethub.com
Round Two! VOTE in Norwalk's Snowplow Naming Contest!
While we've had unusually warm weather for November as of late, Winter is right around the corner! Help us get prepared for any potential snow by voting in the second round of our snowplow naming contest!. The winning name of each snowplow will be bestowed upon each truck and displayed...
hamlethub.com
The Kennedy Collective To Unveil 2023 Calendar
Trumbull, CT — The Kennedy Collective and M&T Bank are hosting a reception to celebrate the unveiling of The Kennedy Collective 2023 ‘A Unique Perspective’ Calendar. The reception will be held on Thursday, November 10, from 5:30 – 7:30pm at the organization’s Maggie Daly Arts Cooperative (MDAC) located at 1042 Broad Street, Bridgeport, CT (entrance on John Street). Guests will experience the Calendar and MDAC group exhibits, meet the artists and enjoy refreshments prepared by Soups and Such, The Kennedy Collective catering enterprise. All guests will receive a complimentary 2023 “A Unique Perspective” calendar.
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in South Norwalk: Stylish Spoon
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Stylish Spoon!
hamlethub.com
Women’s Leadership Council honors Woman of Distinction Jan Fisher and Aleida M. Frederico on Dec. 6 in Tarrytown
10th Annual Celebration of Women in Philanthropy honoring the 2022 "Woman of Distinction" United Way of Westchester and Putnam announce the Woman of Distinction awardees and celebration on Tuesday, December 6 from 8 to 10am at Tappan Hill in Tarrytown. Honorees are Jan Fisher, Executive Director of Nonprofit Westchester, and...
hamlethub.com
Milford Resident to Have Role in the Dean College Theatre Production, "All Shook Up"
Aiden Day of Milford has earned the role of Henrietta in the Dean College production of "All Shook Up," beginning Wednesday, November 16 through Sunday, November 20, 2022. This jukebox musical won a Theatre World Award after its Broadway debut in 2005. Inspired by William Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night," this heart-warming tale is underscored by music from the Elvis Presley songbook, and talks about following dreams, love and the power of music in a 1950s Midwestern town.
hamlethub.com
The brightest stars bring the greatest show to Ridgefield and remind us we matter, we are enough
Those who were fortunate enough to attend SPHERE’s production of The Greatest Showman yesterday felt something remarkable. The love was palpable. Whatever you do, do it with all your might. - P.T. Barnum. In front of a sold-out crowd at The Ridgefield Playhouse stage on Sunday afternoon, we witnessed...
hamlethub.com
Services planned for Danbury native, Abbott Tech grad, Victor F. Cunha, 44
Victor F. Cunha, 44, of Eastchester, formerly of Harrison and Danbury, passed away unexpectedly on November 6, 2022. Victor was born on March 1, 1978, in Danbury, CT, the son of Jose and Cristina Cunha. Vic grew up in Danbury, and graduated from Henry Abbott Tech. A resident of Eastchester...
hamlethub.com
A Warm Holiday Home Starts with Natural Stone
Stockings hung on a fireplace mantle with festive decorations are often the focal point for cozy holiday family gatherings, photo opps and memorable moments. But if your fireplace is in dire need of an upgrade, there’s still time to spruce it up with low-cost, natural stone veneers. Torrison Stone & Garden, an award-winning landscape construction company in Durham, is bringing the hot new interior design trend to Connecticut homes this cold winter season.
hamlethub.com
New Canaan Veterans Day Ceremony Features Speaker Colonel Jeff Erickson, Director of the Army Cyber Institute
DAR Comments by Ms. Caroline Sparico, Vice Regent of the Hanah Benedict Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Colonel Jeff Erickson is the Director of the Army Cyber Institute at the United States Military Academy (USMA) located at West Point, New York. Originally from Seattle, WA, he began...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Singer/Songwriter to Release New Album Featuring Twelve Original Songs
Ridgefield singer/songwriter George Brennan is thrilled to announce that after six years, he has completed a brand new album featuring twelve original songs. Fittingly titled “Endemic,” Brennan says the completion of the album coincided with end of the pandemic. “It has a very rhythmic acoustic pop vibe and...
hamlethub.com
SHU PA Students Completing Clinical Rotation in Ireland
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Two students in Sacred Heart University’s physician assistant (PA) studies program, Samantha Kennedy and Michaela Davies, are completing their clinical rotation where no SHU graduate student ever has before–in a rural town on Ireland’s Atlantic coast. Their venture coincides with the first year the University’s...
hamlethub.com
Mayor Rilling Announces Vanessa Nobre Valadares as Norwalk's Chief of Operations and Public Work
Norwalk Mayor Rilling appointed Vanessa Nobre Valadares as the City of Norwalk's Chief of Operations and Public Works during the Common Council meeting. "Vanessa has served and excelled in every position within the Engineering Division of the Department of Public Works," said Mayor Rilling. "Based on her high level of expertise, impeccable work ethic and strong ability to collaborate, I am confident that she will be fantastic as the City's new Chief of Operations and Public Works. I look forward to the progress the Department makes under her leadership."
Comments / 0