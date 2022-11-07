The Darien Foundation is kicking off its 2022-23 fundraising campaign with the release of its Annual Appeal, which arrived in mailboxes throughout Darien this week. This year’s appeal is centered around the theme Darien Forward and invites residents to join The Foundation in supporting opportunities that will enhance the quality of life for the entire Darien community, in the present and for generations to come.

