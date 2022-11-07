Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
No. 2 Gonzaga battles Michigan State on USS Abraham Lincoln
Friday is the 11-year anniversary of when Michigan State lost to North Carolina on the flight deck of a Naval
Zags sign Stromer, land Alex Toohey for the 2023-24 squad
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs are already looking ahead to future success. Over the last two days, the Bulldogs have made two key additions to its 2023 recruiting class. The Zags officially signed guard Dusty Stromer to a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday. The guard from Sherman Oaks, California, is a top 50 recruit in the Class of...
KREM
Gonzaga Men's Basketball signs Dusty Stromer to National Letter of Intent
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs Men's Basketball team continues to build for the future with the signing of Dusty Stromer to a National Letter of Intent. Stromer, a 6'6" guard, out of Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks ranks as the 48th top recruit in his class on ESPN 100. He averaged 20.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals during his junior year.
KREM
No. 2 Gonzaga preparing for tough test against blue collar Michigan State on board USS Abraham Lincoln
SAN DIEGO — As of 9:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, there were three active US Navy ships in San Diego harbor. That number was reduced to two following the deployment of the USS Makin Island to the West Pacific this morning. The remaining two vessels are the USS Carl Vinson...
KREM
Top international prospect Alex Toohey picks Gonzaga
SPOKANE, Wash. — Big news for Gonzaga men's basketball as it builds its team for future years. Top international prospect Alex Toohey has committed to the Bulldogs. The 18-year-old from Australia made the announcement on Instagram, saying "I'm all in." "I’m extremely grateful to Gonzaga and their coaching staff...
2023 international standout Alex Toohey commits to Gonzaga
an international standout with the NBA Global Academy, has committed to Gonzaga, he tells 247Sports. “I will be committing to play college basketball at Gonzaga,” he said. “I chose Gonzaga for their history of working with international players and big guards/wings along with the winning environment within the...
slipperstillfits.com
10 Observations from the North Florida game
I’ve got to admit it, after the exhibition games I was more than a little worried that this year’s team would need more time to gel than the previous upperclassman led squads of the last few seasons. Last night’s superb performance has made me feel much better going into Friday’s Michigan State game and next week’s Texas and Kentucky contests.
Chronicle
Two Arrested After White Supremacist 'Patriot Front' Graffiti Found at Gonzaga
Spokane police arrested two people who were allegedly vandalizing Gonzaga property with graffiti associated with the white supremacist group known as Patriot Front, according to an email sent to Gonzaga staff on Saturday night. A third person was also involved in the vandalism but was not arrested, the email said....
6 Best Weird Stereotypes About Spokane, Washington That Are Actually True
6 Best Weird Stereotypes About Spokane, Washington That Are Actually True. If you haven't been to Spokane, Washington, much then you might not recognize these 6 stereotypes as being weird or true, but they are!. 1 . They call themselves SPOKIES. People living in Seattle call themselves Seattle-ites; Bellingham has...
KREM
Spokane News & Weather: Nov. 9 | Up with KREM
Election results in Washington, Spokane, and Idaho, plus frigid weather and a school delay. Spokane news and weather for November 9, 2022.
q13fox.com
2 Washington cities rank in America's top neighborly cities, report finds
A new survey from Neighbor.com reveals America's 25 most neighborly cities, and both Seattle and Spokane made the list. Neighbor.com surveyed 1,000 Americans about how the recent year's challenges have impacted their local communities. The list highlights the cities with the highest levels of ‘neighborliness’ based on charitable donations, volunteering, happiness and more.
Man who bailed out Patriot Front members arrested for graffiti at Gonzaga
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man arrested in connection to Patriot Front graffiti on the Gonzaga University campus previously paid the bail for seven members arrested in Coeur d’Alene earlier this year. The graffiti at Gonzaga was found on The Wall northwest of Crosby, according to a letter from...
Washington witness reports hovering 'gray blob' was watching him
A Washington witness at Newport reported becoming frightened after watching a “gray blob” hovering overhead at about 12:30 a.m. on April 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KREM
Spokane snow update: Monday, Nov. 7 at 5 am
Snow is falling in Spokane and the Inland Northwest on Monday morning. It is expected to continue through the morning commute.
KING-5
The weirdest museum in Washington features more than a thousand taxidermied animals
RITZVILLE, Wash. — Some people golf for fun. Others might go boating. Dr Donald Sebesta's lifelong hobby has been something else entirely. Inside The Lasting Legacy Wildlife Museum, Sebesta opens a door and we are following him inside a huge, quiet room room where two elephants, a pride of lions, a giraffe, a hippo, baboons, and a crocodile are among hundreds of taxidermied animals.
Yakima Herald Republic
Spokane-based startup SquareKeg to appear on ABC's 'Shark Tank'
Spokane Valley-based SquareKeg will be on the national stage this week as a participant on ABC's popular reality show "Shark Tank." SquareKeg founder Tim Loucks will be pitching the startup's minikegs to a group of celebrity tycoons on Friday at 8 p.m. in hopes of securing an investment deal. The...
KXLY
Missing Woman in Bonner County located
SANPOINT, Idaho — Monique Breckenridge, who was reported missing Monday afternoon, has been located. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office announced Breckenridge was found at 8:53 p.m. on Monday and thanked the public for its assistance. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane woman recognized as one of the best photographers in the country
SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane woman is being recognized at the International Print Competition as of of the best photographers in the country. Misty Olson is a self-taught photographer in Spokane. From baseball images to sunsets, Olson’s talent is clear through her photos. Four of Olson’s photos will...
KXLY
Snow to end today and then a big freeze – Mark
Snow will be in the area most of the morning and continues through the day to the North. Tonight. we see Arctic air move in and dry conditions with cold days and bitter cold nights through the end of the week. We will see a slight warm-up this weekend. Plan...
KHQ Right Now
School closures and delays for Tuesday, Nov. 8
SPOKANE, Wash. - With compact snow and ice of the roadways, some schools have closed or are planning for delays on Tuesday. Central Valley SD | Snow Bus Routes for Some Routes. West Valley SD | 2 Hours Late | No AM Preschool, No AM Classes Dishman.
Comments / 0