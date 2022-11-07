ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

All Eyes Are on Helena Christensen's No-Makeup Selfie That Shows Off Her Sunkissed Skin & Confident Spirit

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44jmUz_0j1vfbpB00

We love seeing Helena Christensen in every setting, whether it be a glamorous photoshoot or a selfie in bed. But we really love that she’s showing off her bare face in this new, rare selfie!

Over the past weekend, Christensen shared a rare and absolutely breathtaking selfie of her on a nature walk. She posted the stunning selfie without a caption on her Instagram story. You can see the photo below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RsiTf_0j1vfbpB00
Helena Christensen’s Instagram story.

In the photo, we’re truly enchanted by the supermodel’s sunkissed skin , high cheekbones, and vibrant, hypnotizing green eyes. During golden hour, Christensen is showing off her radiant glow in a black and mint striped tank top, which she put over a skintight white undershirt.

Along with the beautiful bare-faced pic , we love seeing her adventures in nature on her Instagram story, something she frequently updates fans on.

In a recent interview with Vogue UK, she talked about she lives her life to the fullest by keeping close with nature. “Be as close to nature as you possibly can be – indulge in all it has to offer. That means cooking and eating, finding natural products – everything goes hand in hand,” she said. “It all starts with nature and – morbidly – it will all end with nature.”

In the same interview, she talked about what advice she’d give her younger self saying, “Keep your feet firmly planted on the floor and your head high on your shoulders. Stand up straight, be confident and go through this journey with a lot of self-irony and humour.” She added, “Look at all the little things that are important and beautiful, that make you happy. It’s not about the big things. And always stay humble.”

Before you go, click here to see all the famous ’90s supermodels who have since become moms.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zaeam_0j1vfbpB00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Michael Douglas, 78, Shows Off His New Red Hair While Out With Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas is a redhead now! The actor, 78, was spotted with his new hair makeover as he left a restaurant, where he got lunch with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in Paris on Tuesday, November 1. Michael’s hair was much longer than it had been, and it appeared that he dyed it a light shade of red (maybe for a new film project). He’d first debuted the look a few days earlier in a video on his Instagram.
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Shares 1st Look At Newborn Son As True, 4, Holds Him In Halloween Costumes

Khloe Kardashian is finally giving fans a GLIMPSE of her son, who was born at the end of July 2022. On Oct. 30, Khloe took to Instagram to share some photos from her family’s pre-Halloween celebration, including an adorable shot of her daughter, True Thompson, 4, holding her baby brother. Although the baby’s face is turned away from the camera, this is the first time Khloe has publicly shared any image of her newborn. A second shot shows the little one’s foot, which is dressed in a Nike sneaker.
Us Weekly

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Bump Album After Announcing She and John Legend Are Expecting Rainbow Baby

Growing family! After Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend are expecting another child, she showed off her baby bump with a glamorous mirror selfie reveal. In August 2022, the 36-year-old Cravings author joked it took “44 people” to get her ready for the pictures, tagging members of her glam squad, including three hairstylists, a makeup artist and a stylist. Teigen’s pregnancy announcement came 22 months after she and the 43-year-old musician lost son Jack.
SheKnows

Goldie Hawn Proved Age is Just a Number While Wearing Skintight Black Spandex & Jumping On a Trampoline

It’s the start of the week, and we’re in desperate need of some inspiration. Luckily, we don’t have to look any further than Goldie Hawn’s Instagram account. The beloved Oscar-winning actress is getting us energized for the week ahead with her latest video on the social media platform, in which she shares her exercise routine with fans while sporting a fitted spandex number.
Hypebae

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
People

Nia Long Shares Smiley Selfie with Sons Kez and Massai amid Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal

Nia Long can be seen smiling alongside sons Kez, 10, and Massai, 21, in the first photo she has posted of herself since the scandal broke Nia Long is enjoying time with her boys. On Sunday, the actress shared a sweet selfie alongside her two sons, 10-year-old Kez Sunday and 21-year-old son Massai Dorsey II. Long captioned the photo — where she smiles as she leans into Kez, who sticks his tongue out next to Massai — with a simple black heart. The photo is the first that the Fatal...
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are So Cute Holding Hands At The Matrix Awards In NYC: Photos

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton proved they are the ultimate relationship goal once again when they showed up to the Matrix Awards in New York City on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The “Hollaback Girl” singer and her country music star husband were all smiles as they held hands making their way into the Zeigfeld Ballroom for the annual ceremony held to celebrate women in the field of communications. Rocking a pink floral minidress and gold boots, Gwen was a fashion moment while Blake kept it cool in a black suit jacket, vest and jeans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AOL Corp

Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé and Wearing Makeup in New Pics

Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.
rolling out

Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley’s weight loss shocks fans (photo)

Riley Burruss, the daughter of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss, lost so much weight that it has shocked fans. Riley, 20, posted a video for her 828K followers where she’s gyrating to Soldier Boy’s smash hit “Pretty Boy Swag” with the words “daughter who loves spending money” scrawled across the screen.
Elite Daily

Mandy Moore Welcomed Baby No. 2 & His Name Is So Cute

Oh baby! Mandy Moore is now a mom of two. The In Real Life singer welcomed her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, and revealed their baby boy’s name in an Oct. 21 Instagram post. In the touching post, Moore shared three black-and-white photos of her and Goldsmith with their newborn, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett Goldsmith. See the cutest photos of baby Ozzie here.
SheKnows

SheKnows

78K+
Followers
8K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy