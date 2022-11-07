All Eyes Are on Helena Christensen's No-Makeup Selfie That Shows Off Her Sunkissed Skin & Confident Spirit

We love seeing Helena Christensen in every setting, whether it be a glamorous photoshoot or a selfie in bed. But we really love that she’s showing off her bare face in this new, rare selfie!

Over the past weekend, Christensen shared a rare and absolutely breathtaking selfie of her on a nature walk. She posted the stunning selfie without a caption on her Instagram story. You can see the photo below:

Helena Christensen’s Instagram story.

In the photo, we’re truly enchanted by the supermodel’s sunkissed skin , high cheekbones, and vibrant, hypnotizing green eyes. During golden hour, Christensen is showing off her radiant glow in a black and mint striped tank top, which she put over a skintight white undershirt.

Along with the beautiful bare-faced pic , we love seeing her adventures in nature on her Instagram story, something she frequently updates fans on.

In a recent interview with Vogue UK, she talked about she lives her life to the fullest by keeping close with nature. “Be as close to nature as you possibly can be – indulge in all it has to offer. That means cooking and eating, finding natural products – everything goes hand in hand,” she said. “It all starts with nature and – morbidly – it will all end with nature.”

In the same interview, she talked about what advice she’d give her younger self saying, “Keep your feet firmly planted on the floor and your head high on your shoulders. Stand up straight, be confident and go through this journey with a lot of self-irony and humour.” She added, “Look at all the little things that are important and beautiful, that make you happy. It’s not about the big things. And always stay humble.”

Before you go, click here to see all the famous ’90s supermodels who have since become moms.

