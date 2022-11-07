Girl struck by vehicle on US-158 in Currituck

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A girl in was rushed to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Currituck County over the weekend.

According to officials with North Carolina Highway Patrol, the auto-pedestrian crash occurred just before 10 p.m. Saturday on US-158 (Caratoke Highway), near Powells Point.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that an SUV was traveling north on US-158 when the girl ran in front of the vehicle.

The girl was sent to CHKD in Norfolk, however her current condition is still unknown. Although not yet confirmed, NC Highway Patrol told 10 On Your Side they believe the girl is 11 years old.

No charges have been filed at this time.

