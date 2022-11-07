Read full article on original website
rmef.org
Hunters Find Remains of Missing Wyoming Elk Hunter
Three years after disappearing while hunting elk in southern Wyoming, authorities confirmed the death of Mark Strittmater of Rawlins. A group of hunters from Wisconsin found a firearm while hunting. They contacted a game warden who then contacted the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office. A thorough investigation of the immediate area turned up partial human remains and several personal belongings.
cowboystatedaily.com
The Move To Re-Route Interstate 80 Has Hit A Roadblock Because Of The $12.6 Billion Price Tag
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Rawlins, particularly around the areas of Walcott Junction and Elk Mountain between Laramie and Rawlins, is beyond treacherous in the winter. Strong winds and snow accumulation force that section of busy interstate into frequent closures during the winter.
Blowing Snow, Single-Digit Lows Expected In SE Wyoming
The National Weather Service office says snow is headed for southeast Wyoming later this week, followed by single-digit low temperatures this weekend. ''Our next cold front begins to move into the area Wednesday. Look for the front to move into Carbon County by Rawlins Wednesday afternoon, with rain/snow developing behind the front. This front will shift east through the overnight hours Wednesday, with just about everyone seeing chances for snow by Thursday morning. For folks in the northern Nebraska Panhandle and Niobrara County (Lusk), it could become quite windy with heavy snow in your area Wednesday night into Thursday. We may need to issue winter headlines up your way for that timeframe. Very cold temperatures behind the front with morning lows in the single digits for Friday and Saturday. Stay tuned!''
bigfoot99.com
Saratoga officials reviewing proposed design for aquatic center
A proposed multi-million-dollar aquatic center in Saratoga could sink or swim based on answers to questions about budgets and financial risks to the town. Nick Haderlie has spent the past year putting together a feasibility study on building an indoor water-sports facility in Saratoga. Haderlie, the head instructor at Platte Valley Martial Arts, presented his completed proposal to the town at last Tuesday’s council meeting. Called the Platte Valley Aquatic Center, Haderlie began his presentation by informing the council that his study was paid for entirely by donations.
bigfoot99.com
Rawlins officials give status updates on strategic plan-related projects
During a Rawlins City Council work session last week, department heads provided status updates on accomplishments to numerous projects related to the community strategic plan. Primary among them was beautification. Parks and Recreation Director Jason Sehon detailed landscape projects in green spaces. These include 45 fruit trees at the cemetery, some of which produced fruit this year. Other improvements include revamped park entrances, some with self-watering planters. Photos of Bolton Park were shown as examples. Sehon said one of the more difficult projects has been initial work to overhaul the green-space islands along the west entryway to the city. He used before-and-after photos to illustrate the work that has been done.
bigfoot99.com
Election Day: Absentee ballots due by 7 p.m.
Today is Election Day. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Voters in Wyoming are required to show proof of identification. Any number of valid ID’s are accepted. Absentee ballots are due at the Carbon County Clerk’s office by the time the polls close this evening. As of one week ago today, the Carbon County Clerk was still waiting on 330 absentee ballots to be returned to her office.
bigfoot99.com
Saratoga Town Council opts to let new council choose public works director
The Saratoga Town Council will punt the decision about hiring a a new public works director to the incoming governing body in January. Following Jon Winter’s resignation, the Town of Saratoga is operating without a public works director. During Tuesday’s town council meeting, Mayor Creed James asked his fellow councilmembers if they should try to fill Winter’s position or let the next council choose his replacement.
