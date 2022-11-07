Read full article on original website
Popular grocery store to open in San Antonio this weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Antonio, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
KENS 5
Ballots still being counted in Bexar County but unlikely to affect election results
SAN ANTONIO — Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen gave an update Wednesday on how the midterm election went in Bexar County. In her remarks, she said ballots will still be counted until next Tuesday, which the law allows. However, she said these races were not close enough for the continued counting to affect the projected outcome.
everythinglubbock.com
GOP redistricting ‘weakened’ Hispanic vote in South Texas, groups say
Democrat wins district's only border county by 11,000 votes. McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Redistricting by the Republican-led Texas Legislature diluted and “weakened” the Hispanic vote, especially in South Texas where two Latinas faced off to become the first woman ever to represent a border district, a pair of nonpartisan civil rights organizations say.
CBS Austin
Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana
"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
50% of Bexar County's registered voters 'didn't show up' at Texas midterms
Voter registration was high but people didn't show up.
Here's what Texas' political leaders are doing on Election Day
Polls are open until 7 p.m. today.
KENS 5
Who won the biggest San Antonio and Texas races?
SAN ANTONIO — Election Day votes continued to slowly roll in as the clock struck midnight Tuesday night, but many of the biggest local and state races were all but finalized. No major surprises were in store for the big-ticket Texas races, where Gov. Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan...
'Stay in line': Texas Election Day features long lines, power outages
Some universities have seen lines to vote lasting multiple hours.
Texas election results: Greg Casar wins Congressional District 35 race
The congressional district represents more than 800,000 residents. The district runs along I-35 and includes parts of the San Antonio metropolitan area, portions of Bexar County, thin strips of Comal and Hays counties, a portion of Caldwell County and portions of southern and eastern Austin in Travis County.
Texan dies from suspected electrocution near Election Day polling place
They were reportedly electrocuted while working at a nearby park.
11 veteran-owned San Antonio restaurants to support now and always
Show your support and eat well this Veterans Day.
Gov. Greg Abbott projected to defeat Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke
Here are results of major of the Bexar County and Texas midterms.
saobserver.com
2022 Election Results
The 2022 election results are slowly coming in for Texas and Bexar County. As information develops we will be keeping you up to date. Gregg Abbott was elected to serve another term as Governor of Texas. Abbott: 55% (4,340,862 Votes) O’Rourke 44% (3,425,755 Votes) Judge Peter Sakai sails past...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio home values
Texas is currently one of the fastest-growing states in America, which means homes are becoming more and more valuable. Tre Serrano with Cavalry realty team is here for today's Home Market Monday. The Cavalry Realty Group. 18410 US 281 N. Unit 109. (210) 610-1358.
Radio Ink
Explosion Outside Texas Public Radio
KENS5 TV is reporting that the FBI and local authorities are investigating an apparent bomb explosion under a sculpture outside Texas Public Radio’s headquarters in San Antonio Monday. There were no injuries in the blast. The explosion was caught on video outside the Texas Public Radio building. The video...
marijuanamoment.net
Texas Voters In Five Cities Set To Decide On Local Marijuana Decriminalization Ballot Initiatives
Texas voters in five cities will have the chance to decide on local marijuana decriminalization measures on Tuesday. Voters in Denton, Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos will weigh in on the reform. This follows a trend of local cannabis policy changes that have been enacted in Texas, a state where statewide citizen initiatives are not currently permitted.
17 San Antonio restaurants, businesses offering Veterans Day discounts, freebies
Veterans and active-duty military need to bring a valid ID!
fox7austin.com
Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities
AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
Rarest Bird In North America Spotted Along Texas Coast
The birds were seen returning to Texas for their annual migration.
LGBTQ+ community mourns beloved San Antonio drag queen Miss Peaches
Miss Peaches was the 'fabric' of her community.
Fatburger and Round Table Pizza to open a combined 80 stores in Texas
San Antonio is set to get its first Fatburger and Buffalo's Express.
mySanAntonio.com
San Antonio, TX
