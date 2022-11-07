ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

everythinglubbock.com

GOP redistricting ‘weakened’ Hispanic vote in South Texas, groups say

Democrat wins district's only border county by 11,000 votes. McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Redistricting by the Republican-led Texas Legislature diluted and “weakened” the Hispanic vote, especially in South Texas where two Latinas faced off to become the first woman ever to represent a border district, a pair of nonpartisan civil rights organizations say.
CBS Austin

Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana

"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
KENS 5

Who won the biggest San Antonio and Texas races?

SAN ANTONIO — Election Day votes continued to slowly roll in as the clock struck midnight Tuesday night, but many of the biggest local and state races were all but finalized. No major surprises were in store for the big-ticket Texas races, where Gov. Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan...
saobserver.com

2022 Election Results

The 2022 election results are slowly coming in for Texas and Bexar County. As information develops we will be keeping you up to date. Gregg Abbott was elected to serve another term as Governor of Texas. Abbott: 55% (4,340,862 Votes) O’Rourke 44% (3,425,755 Votes) Judge Peter Sakai sails past...
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio home values

Texas is currently one of the fastest-growing states in America, which means homes are becoming more and more valuable. Tre Serrano with Cavalry realty team is here for today's Home Market Monday. The Cavalry Realty Group. 18410 US 281 N. Unit 109. (210) 610-1358.
Radio Ink

Explosion Outside Texas Public Radio

KENS5 TV is reporting that the FBI and local authorities are investigating an apparent bomb explosion under a sculpture outside Texas Public Radio’s headquarters in San Antonio Monday. There were no injuries in the blast. The explosion was caught on video outside the Texas Public Radio building. The video...
marijuanamoment.net

Texas Voters In Five Cities Set To Decide On Local Marijuana Decriminalization Ballot Initiatives

Texas voters in five cities will have the chance to decide on local marijuana decriminalization measures on Tuesday. Voters in Denton, Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos will weigh in on the reform. This follows a trend of local cannabis policy changes that have been enacted in Texas, a state where statewide citizen initiatives are not currently permitted.
fox7austin.com

Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities

AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
mySanAntonio.com

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

