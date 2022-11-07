ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

Here’s proof Biden knows his student loan bailout is illegal

From the very moment President Joe Biden announced his unilateral “cancellation” of $10,000 per borrower in student loan debt, critics have blasted his plan as unfair , costly , and unconstitutional . In response, the White House has grasped at straws to try to justify it somehow having the authority to usurp Congress’s constitutional powers and spend money without legislation. But the president just tipped his hand — and revealed that he actually does know his plan is unlawful.
Law & Crime

Justice Gorsuch Brings Up Garlic and Vampires as SCOTUS Considers Whether Foreign Bank Account Laws Could Mean Millions More in Penalties

The justices heard oral arguments Wednesday in a case involving a narrow issue of potentially massive importance: whether a person who violates the Bank Secrecy Act by failing to disclose foreign bank accounts commits separate offenses for each account or one offense for the overall failure to report. The case is Bittner v. United States, an appeal from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.
Investopedia

Supreme Court Denies Second Request to Block Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness

On November 4, the United States Supreme Court rejected a second request to block President Joe Biden's student debt relief program. The Pacific Legal Foundation, representing two Indiana residents, requested on Nov. 1, 2022, for the Supreme Court to block President Biden's relief program pending an appellate court's decision. Associate...
INDIANA STATE
msn.com

Student Loan Forgiveness: Updates on Timeline and Lawsuits

President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan has been stuck in legal limbo for weeks. While relief of up to $20,000 of federal student loan debt per borrower is on hold, the Biden administration has been optimistic in its messaging about forgiveness, spurring confusion for many borrowers. “Debt relief...
Business Insider

16 million student-loan borrowers have now been approved for debt cancellation, Biden says — but they won't see relief 'in the coming days' due to a GOP lawsuit

The Education Department has so far approved 16 million student-loan borrowers for debt relief, Biden said. But while they should be getting relief in the next few days, a GOP group stopped that from happening. The relief is currently on pause until the 8th Circuit makes a final decision on...
MISSOURI STATE
WMAZ

Yes, a court order paused Biden’s student loan forgiveness program

In August, President Joe Biden announced his administration’s plan for widespread student loan forgiveness. The Department of Education planned to forgive $10,000 in student debt for anyone making under $125,000 a year, and $20,000 in student debt for people under that annual income limit who received Pell Grants. The...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

As the markets tank, Congress can help retirees by suspending RMDs

Consider a retired individual, 72 years old, with $100,000 invested in a retirement account at the end of last year, 50 percent broadly invested in stocks and 50 percent in a Treasury bond portfolio. As of Oct. 27, this model portfolio retirement account has declined in value to $82,400, the...
Fatherly

Rent Costs Are Exploding. A New Bill Fighting “Wall Street Landlords” Might Help.

Ask anyone who rents, and they’ll tell you the rental cost crisis is no joke. Compared to pre-pandemic pricing, rent prices have increased around 25% in the U.S., and the current average rent price is hovering at around $2,000 per month — a decrease of 2% from August. Rent in large metro areas is even higher. The average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Manhattan is close to $2,500, and in L.A., renters shell out around $2,200 per month. That’s why it matters that three House Representatives just introduced a bill that would help alleviate parts of the rental crisis — something felt by many millions of Americans.
Lite 98.7

Is New York State The Best Place To Raise A Family?

As someone who just recently got married, I am always getting questions about when my husband and I will be expanding our family. While the answer is always the same, it is something that we think about and we have conversations about. I know in my mind I have a few concerns about bringing a life into the world at it's current state. However, that isn't necessarily the case for everyone.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Ballotpedia News

Appeals court temporarily blocks Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit on Oct. 21 temporarily blocked the Biden administration’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 of federal student loan debt per borrower. The forgiveness will remain frozen until the court reviews an appeal from six states suing the administration. The states allege the executive branch does not have the power to forgive student loans without the approval of Congress.
MISSOURI STATE

