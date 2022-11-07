Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
You can rent the opulent Lincoln Park mansion built for a Titanic survivor for a mere 23K per monthJennifer GeerChicago, IL
UChicago Medicine Joins NWIIWA as Elite PartnerBuilding Indiana BusinessChicago, IL
Reports Say One Illinois City Has Decling Rent, Some Under $2,500Cadrene HeslopChicago, IL
CTA is hiring Full-time Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Why those COVID surcharges never went away
Howard Tullman, general managing partner for G2T3V, LLC and for the Chicago High Tech Investors, LLC, joins Lisa Dent to explain why those extra charges for goods & services to help keep businesses afloat during the coronavirus pandemic never went away, and whether those companies are taking advantage of consumers. This conversation with Howard Tullman is sponsored by Career Vision.
Emily Tsitrian, now between jobs, provides an insider’s view of the mass layoffs that are sweeping the tech industry.
Editor’s note: My daughter Emily was born and raised in Rapid City. After graduating from the University of California, Berkeley, with an honors degree in economics, she embarked on a career in corporate management, most recently at the Chicago office of Stripe, an international financial services corporation. As part of the mass layoffs sweeping the tech world, she wrote this piece, published yesterday in The Chicago Tribune, which is also the source of the above photo. She is the author of Make Me the Boss: Surviving as A Millennial Manager in the Corporate World - John Tsitrian.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Tripledemic, Masking Recommendations
With concerns over a so-called "tripledemic" hitting the U.S., including in Illinois, what can you do to protect yourself?. Cases of RSV and flu are rising in many places, including the Chicago area. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. COVID, Flu, RSV: Here...
Darren Bailey Begins Looking For Subletter for Chicago Apartment
STREETERVILLE — In the wake of a failed bid for Governor of Illinois, Darren Bailey is reportedly looking for a subletter for his apartment in Chicago’s famous Hancock Building. In a post currently up on Craigslist and his campaign website, Bailey is reportedly looking for someone to take over the lease while he “travels and clears his head away from the city.”
What is skin cycling and is it effective? Chicago doctor weighs in on social media trend
Nowadays it seems like everyone on social media is sharing their skin care routines. What works for one doesn't always work for all. One Chicago area dermatologist, Dr. Lauren Fine, weighs in on social media skin care trends like skin cycling.
Food Site Experts Say: This Place Is Illinois’ Best Steakhouse
A friend once compared pizza to sex by saying that "even if it's not that good, it's still good." Another friend added that he felt the same way about a steak, but was countered by the first friend who told him that his steak-to-sex comparison was dumb because of the price-point.
Historic Damen Silos to be sold for $6.5 million
Governor JB Pritkzer has announced the sale of the historic Damen Silos as part of the governor’s plan to reduce operating expenses. Four bids came in with the minimum required bid at $3.25 million.
This City Has The Most Expensive Homes In Illinois
Stacker listed the cities with the most expensive homes in each state.
Order of protection keeps dad from his daughters until he fights in court and wins
Order of protection keeps dad from his daughters until he fights in court and wins. A father is going through a divorce, which is always difficult, says Fathers’ Rights attorney Jeffery M. Leving, who has been through a divorce himself. He has to worry about maintaining his relationship with his children and he has to worry about not being destroyed financially.
10 Romantic Getaways Near Chicago, Illinois
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Romance undoubtedly fills the Chicago air, but sometimes a romantic getaway from the bustle of city life helps reignite love’s spark. Home to an iconic...
Here Are The Chicago-Area Referendum Results From the 2022 Midterm Election
Illinois voters had plenty to vote for this week, but they were also tasked with deciding ballot questions that could have huge impacts on their own neighborhoods and communities. There was only one statewide ballot question this year, involving the Workers Rights Amendment, but that remains too close to call.
Forest Park home cracks top 6 in national magazine spread
When a national magazine publishes a two-page spread headlined Best Properties on the Market it might be unexpected that one of the six homes featured is right here in Forest Park. But that is what Mary Ritchie, an alert Forest Park Review and The Week subscriber, told us when she...
One of Illinois’ Best Fall Attractions Just Closed…Forever
When you're on a hunt for the best fall attractions, farms, pumpkin patches, etc. Illinois has to offer, Didier Farms in Lincolnshire usually ranks near the top of the list. The Didier family has been delighting visitors throughout many seasons with their fresh produce and flowers, and the Pumpkinfest they host every year during the Halloween season draws thousands of people from all over Illinois who can't get enough of the pumpkin fun and donuts.
Liver transplant patient travels across the world to Chicago for life-saving surgery
CHICAGO - A Chicago hospital is getting worldwide recognition for its organ transplant program. Patients travel from around the globe to receive life-saving treatment at Northwestern Medicine. One of those patients is Mohamad Alhosani. In 2021, Alhosani received a liver cancer diagnosis. His treatment mandated an organ transplant. His home...
Will Illinois feel the “red tsunami”? – NBC 5 Chicago Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern and Former congressman Dan Lipinski recap the latest
Award-winning political reporter Mary Ann Ahern joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about voter turnout and to recap the latest midterm election news. Former congressman Dan Lipinski also joins Steve and Jane to talk about his predictions for the Illinois Governor and Secretary of State races and he shares what could change voters’ minds before they head to the voting booths.
Cook County residents approve property tax increase that will fund forest preserves
Cook County residents voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to raise their property taxes. 68% of voters agreed to increase their property taxes in order to generate $40 million dollars more a year for the Cook County Forest Preserve District.
I was planning to move from Chicago to Georgia. Here's why this conservative changed his mind
Crime. High taxes. Poverty. Poorly performing schools. There are plenty of reasons to leave Chicago. I could joined the many who left but decided to stay.
DuPage County postal carrier stole 117 checks worth $40K, left bins of undelivered mail in woods: prosecutors
DuPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - Bond has been set for a DuPage County postal carrier who allegedly stole 117 checks intended for others on his mail route. Keevon Dockery, 22, has been charged with five counts of identity theft and one count of aggravated identity theft. On Oct. 20, an Elmhurst...
Pritzker petitioned to stop closing of Urban Prep campuses in Bronzeville, Englewood
CHICAGO - Illinois Gov. J.B. Prizker is being petitioned to stop the closing of Urban Prep Academy schools in Bronzeville and Englewood. The Chicago Board of Education recently revoked the academy's charter, citing what it calls a "mismanagement of money." The all-male charter schools have long been known for a...
Boone County election workers armed with panic buttons amid security concerns
CHICAGO (CBS) – The race is on this election eve and it's not just ballots being handed out at polling sites.Some election workers are getting panic buttons. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman had more on the stepped-up security for the midterm election.Discussions about security for Tuesday's midterm contests started across the state after the 2020 election, when conversations about election fraud started getting more heated. Officials in each county CBS 2 spoke with said they wanted to be prepared and know Illinois isn't immune to the potential for threats.Five small panic buttons that fit in the palm of your hand are...
