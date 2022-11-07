ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

wgnradio.com

Why those COVID surcharges never went away

Howard Tullman, general managing partner for G2T3V, LLC and for the Chicago High Tech Investors, LLC, joins Lisa Dent to explain why those extra charges for goods & services to help keep businesses afloat during the coronavirus pandemic never went away, and whether those companies are taking advantage of consumers. This conversation with Howard Tullman is sponsored by Career Vision.
CHICAGO, IL
sdstandardnow.com

Emily Tsitrian, now between jobs, provides an insider’s view of the mass layoffs that are sweeping the tech industry.

Editor’s note: My daughter Emily was born and raised in Rapid City. After graduating from the University of California, Berkeley, with an honors degree in economics, she embarked on a career in corporate management, most recently at the Chicago office of Stripe, an international financial services corporation. As part of the mass layoffs sweeping the tech world, she wrote this piece, published yesterday in The Chicago Tribune, which is also the source of the above photo. She is the author of Make Me the Boss: Surviving as A Millennial Manager in the Corporate World - John Tsitrian.
CHICAGO, IL
thechicagogenius.com

Darren Bailey Begins Looking For Subletter for Chicago Apartment

STREETERVILLE — In the wake of a failed bid for Governor of Illinois, Darren Bailey is reportedly looking for a subletter for his apartment in Chicago’s famous Hancock Building. In a post currently up on Craigslist and his campaign website, Bailey is reportedly looking for someone to take over the lease while he “travels and clears his head away from the city.”
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Order of protection keeps dad from his daughters until he fights in court and wins

Order of protection keeps dad from his daughters until he fights in court and wins. A father is going through a divorce, which is always difficult, says Fathers’ Rights attorney Jeffery M. Leving, who has been through a divorce himself. He has to worry about maintaining his relationship with his children and he has to worry about not being destroyed financially.
CHICAGO, IL
territorysupply.com

10 Romantic Getaways Near Chicago, Illinois

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Romance undoubtedly fills the Chicago air, but sometimes a romantic getaway from the bustle of city life helps reignite love’s spark. Home to an iconic...
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

Forest Park home cracks top 6 in national magazine spread

When a national magazine publishes a two-page spread headlined Best Properties on the Market it might be unexpected that one of the six homes featured is right here in Forest Park. But that is what Mary Ritchie, an alert Forest Park Review and The Week subscriber, told us when she...
FOREST PARK, IL
1440 WROK

One of Illinois’ Best Fall Attractions Just Closed…Forever

When you're on a hunt for the best fall attractions, farms, pumpkin patches, etc. Illinois has to offer, Didier Farms in Lincolnshire usually ranks near the top of the list. The Didier family has been delighting visitors throughout many seasons with their fresh produce and flowers, and the Pumpkinfest they host every year during the Halloween season draws thousands of people from all over Illinois who can't get enough of the pumpkin fun and donuts.
LINCOLNSHIRE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Liver transplant patient travels across the world to Chicago for life-saving surgery

CHICAGO - A Chicago hospital is getting worldwide recognition for its organ transplant program. Patients travel from around the globe to receive life-saving treatment at Northwestern Medicine. One of those patients is Mohamad Alhosani. In 2021, Alhosani received a liver cancer diagnosis. His treatment mandated an organ transplant. His home...
CHICAGO, IL
wlsam.com

Will Illinois feel the “red tsunami”? – NBC 5 Chicago Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern and Former congressman Dan Lipinski recap the latest

Award-winning political reporter Mary Ann Ahern joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about voter turnout and to recap the latest midterm election news. Former congressman Dan Lipinski also joins Steve and Jane to talk about his predictions for the Illinois Governor and Secretary of State races and he shares what could change voters’ minds before they head to the voting booths.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Boone County election workers armed with panic buttons amid security concerns

CHICAGO (CBS) – The race is on this election eve and it's not just ballots being handed out at polling sites.Some election workers are getting panic buttons. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman had more on the stepped-up security for the midterm election.Discussions about security for Tuesday's midterm contests started across the state after the 2020 election, when conversations about election fraud started getting more heated. Officials in each county CBS 2 spoke with said they wanted to be prepared and know Illinois isn't immune to the potential for threats.Five small panic buttons that fit in the palm of your hand are...
BOONE COUNTY, IL

