Read full article on original website
Related
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Breaking: NFL Head Coach Fired Following Ugly Loss On Sunday
We have breaking news out of the NFL this Monday morning. The Indianapolis Colts are firing head coach Frank Reich. The AFC South franchise is coming off an ugly 26-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday. Reich has been with the Colts since 2018. He began with a bang, posting a 10-6 record in ...
Peyton Manning Named Favorite For NFL Coaching Job
Peyton Manning, next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts?. The betting odds suggest that the legendary NFL quarterback is the favorite to be named the next full-time head coach of the AFC South franchise. Manning, who hasn't really expressed any interest in coaching, has been listed as the frontrunner for...
Disgraced Buccaneers coach could be on his way back to Tampa
It has been a while since Buccaneers fans have heard about Jon Gruden after the events of a year ago. Now, it looks like Gurden can come back to Tampa. The Jon Gruden saga of a year ago was messy. The entire event shed light on areas of the NFL that the league never wanted to see. The implications went beyond just one coach, although the impact on the former Buccaneers head coach and his career was severe.
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Andrew Luck Is Trending Following The Head Coach Firing
Monday has been a tough day for the Indianapolis Colts and their fans. Fresh off a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots, Colts owner Jim Irsay made the decision to part ways with Frank Reich. Reich had been the coach for the last five seasons and led them to...
Jon Gruden Reportedly Wants 1 College Football Job
Jon Gruden has been out of coaching for a little more than a year, following his email scandal broken by the Wall Street Journal. But could the former NFL coach and "Monday Night Football" announcer be back on the sideline in 2023?. According to a report, the former NFL head...
Chiefs’ Chris Jones slammed Fox Sports’ Shannon Sharpe after KC beat the Titans
The Chiefs defensive tackle was in no mood to hear criticism from the Fox Sports talk host.
Popculture
NFL Head Coach Fired After Nearly Four Years With Team
Another NFL head coach has been fired. On Monday, the Indianapolis Colts announced they had parted ways with head coach Frank Reich. This move comes after the Colts suffered a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots, and the team has lost three consecutive games. The firing also comes nearly one month after the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule, meaning there will be at least two head coaching positions open once the 2022 NFL season ends.
Sporting News
Remembering when Jeff Saturday got chewed out by Peyton Manning for calling plays during Colts game
The Colts on Monday became the second team of the 2022 NFL season to fire their coach, cutting ties with Frank Reich following a 3-5-1 start to the season. The man they announced as the interim coach has plenty of ties with Indianapolis, but not a lot (or any) NFL coaching experience. Indeed, the last time former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday attempted to call plays for the Colts, he got an earful from Peyton Manning.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur explains pass play to David Bakhtiari that resulted in Aaron Rodgers interception
In the aftermath of Sunday’s ugly loss to the Detroit Lions, the Green Bay Packers and head coach Matt LaFleur have a lot of self-reflecting to do. The team notably had poor results in the red zone on Sunday, resulting in quarterback Aaron Rodgers lobbing three interceptions from in close. When asked on Tuesday about a pass play gone awry involving offensive tackle David Bakhtiari being an eligible receiver, LaFleur explained the thought process behind the call, per Ryan Wood of USA Today.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 10 game?
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule. NFL Week 10 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on CBS. The Chiefs are a 9.5-point favorite in the game. For subscribers:NFL Week...
49ers Are Signing Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday
The San Francisco 49ers are adding a wide receiver to their practice squad. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the 49ers are set to sign Tajae Sharpe. Sharpe worked out for the 49ers last week and they must've liked what they saw. Sharpe, who played 15 games for the Atlanta...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Philadelphia Eagles reclaim No. 1 spot; New York Jets soar into top 10
After a month of wearing the silver medal, the undefeated Eagles have at long last regained their perch atop the NFL Power Rankings. Philly is back at No. 1, thanks to a prime-time win coupled with the Bills' surprise stumble against the Jets at the Meadowlands. Yes, the Jets, who have once again worked their way back into the top 10. This really has been a strange season, hasn't it?
Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 10 game?
The Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule. NFL Week 10 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on CBS. The Dolphins are a 4-point favorite in the game. For subscribers:NFL Week 10...
Giants’ Daniel Bellinger received Instagram message from Jaguars player that caused serious eye injury
Rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger was back in the Giants’ locker room Wednesday for the first time since undergoing surgery to repair a fractured bone near his left eye and a deviated septum. He does not know exactly when he will return to the football field, but he believes...
Kirk Cousins tells Pat McAfee: 'I have always been absolutely strapped'
"You better believe by my senior year I looked good at the beach."
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels responds to Davante Adams’ criticism after latest choke job
Following Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the general feeling in the Las Vegas Raiders locker room seems to be trending downward. In the team’s first season under head coach Josh McDaniels, the Raiders have blown three separate 17-point leads this season, resulting in a loss. This sour feeling weighs heavily upon players, with particularly scathing comments from wide receiver Davante Adams.
Yardbarker
Sean Payton shares which QB he would love to coach on 'Manningcast'
Sean Payton is enjoying his time away from coaching after being the head coach of the New Orleans Saints from 2006-2021. Payton has made it clear that he wants to return to coaching again. And there is one quarterback he’d love to team up with if he had his way.
Packers Star Furious With NFL Following Injury News
The Green Bay Packers have lost key defenders in back to back weeks. Last week, De'Vondre Campbell went down with an injury. This week, pass rusher Rashan Gary suffered what could be a season-ending injury. Monday morning, Campbell took to social media, as he's not happy with the NFL. "This...
Comments / 1