Marengo County, AL

selmasun.com

USDA announces $3.8M water system expansion for Dallas County

U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Alabama State Director Nivory Gordon announced USDA is investing $3.8 million to fund an expansion of the West Dallas Water Authority’s water system during an event in Orrville. The expansion will serve areas that do not have access to modern centralized water systems...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
Demopolis Times

Robert Alston, Jr voted as new Marengo County Sheriff

Marengo County voters took to the polls on Tuesday, November 8 to vote for County Sheriff. In the Sheriff’s race, Robert Alston, Jr received 4,664 votes (64.12%), his opponent Dennis Spence received 2,597 votes (35.70%). Alston has been in law enforcement for over 10 years and has served as...
MARENGO COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Stewart takes Alabama Senate District 23 seat

Selma native Robert L. Stewart will represent District 23 in the Alabama State Senate. Stewart defeated Republican candidate Michael Nimmer of Greenville in Butler County and Libertarian candidate Portis Shepherd, who lives in Perry County, in the Nov. 8 general election. Stewart took the seat with 53.4% of the vote....
ALABAMA STATE
selmasun.com

Rural Health marks anniversary with Western-themed cabaret, employee recognition

Rural Health Medical Program Inc. celebrated its 45th anniversary with a Western-themed cabaret in Demopolis Oct. 26. RHMPI operates clinics in Selma, Demopolis, Marion, Monroeville, Pine Apple, Thomaston, Thomasville, Uniontown and Camden. Board Member and Marion Mayor Dexter Hinton told attendees that the program has experienced steady growth in the number of clinics, patients served and employees.
DEMOPOLIS, AL
selmasun.com

Legal Notices, November 10, 2022

NOTICE TO CREDITORS FOR THE ESTATE OF Gerald W. Cochran Jr., Deceased. Letters Of Administration upon the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the I Ith day of October, 2022 by Jimmy L. Nunn, Probate Judge of Dallas County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate is hereby required to be present the same, duly sworn to, in Probate Court of said County within the time allowed by law, or else same will be forever barred.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Waiting list for Selma Housing Authority voucher program begins Nov. 21

The waiting list for the Selma Housing Authority's (SHA) Housing Choice (Section 8) Voucher Program will begin on Nov. 21, with a deadline set for Dec. 21. The list is open to eligible people in Dallas and Wilcox counties. All applications will be taken virtually by visiting selmahousing.com. From a...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

SELMA, AL
WSFA

2nd fire reported at Selma Walmart in 2 months

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Walmart in Selma has temporarily closed after a fire broke out, city officials say. The fire started Sunday evening inside the store, according to interim Selma Fire Chief Franklin Edwards. It’s the second fire to affect the store in as many months, he confirmed.
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Marion Christmas Parade set for Dec. 10

The City of Marion's Christmas Parade is set for Dec. 10, with the community invited to decorate floats for the event. In addition to floats, cars, ATVs, trucks and go-carts can be entered. Anyone who wants to take part are asked to register at City Hall on 123 E. Jefferson Street.
MARION, AL
WSFA

Police: 1 Selma High student dead, 3 others taken to hospital

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after a student died Tuesday at Selma High School. According to Selma Police Cpt. Natasha Fowlkes, the victim was 16 years old. Authorities are waiting on a toxicology report to determine the student’s cause of death. Fowlkes said three other students...
SELMA, AL
alabamanews.net

SELMA, AL

