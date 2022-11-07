Read full article on original website
Related
selmasun.com
USDA announces $3.8M water system expansion for Dallas County
U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Alabama State Director Nivory Gordon announced USDA is investing $3.8 million to fund an expansion of the West Dallas Water Authority’s water system during an event in Orrville. The expansion will serve areas that do not have access to modern centralized water systems...
Demopolis Times
Robert Alston, Jr voted as new Marengo County Sheriff
Marengo County voters took to the polls on Tuesday, November 8 to vote for County Sheriff. In the Sheriff’s race, Robert Alston, Jr received 4,664 votes (64.12%), his opponent Dennis Spence received 2,597 votes (35.70%). Alston has been in law enforcement for over 10 years and has served as...
selmasun.com
Stewart takes Alabama Senate District 23 seat
Selma native Robert L. Stewart will represent District 23 in the Alabama State Senate. Stewart defeated Republican candidate Michael Nimmer of Greenville in Butler County and Libertarian candidate Portis Shepherd, who lives in Perry County, in the Nov. 8 general election. Stewart took the seat with 53.4% of the vote....
Dollar General Worker Does Video On “How Bad It Is”
In Alabama, you can drive a mile and see five Dollar General locations. They are everywhere and everyone loves them. Unless, in many recent cases, you work at DG. Now, an employee has posted a TikTok video on "how bad it is" at the store, in his opinion. @travisbennett767 #dollargeneral...
wbrc.com
Son of Alabama state superintendent recovering after he was struck by vehicle on UA campus
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The son of Alabama State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey is recovering after he was struck by a vehicle on the University of Alabama campus Friday, November 4. According to a Facebook post from Dr. Mackey, his son Christopher - a freshman at UA - was struck...
selmasun.com
Rural Health marks anniversary with Western-themed cabaret, employee recognition
Rural Health Medical Program Inc. celebrated its 45th anniversary with a Western-themed cabaret in Demopolis Oct. 26. RHMPI operates clinics in Selma, Demopolis, Marion, Monroeville, Pine Apple, Thomaston, Thomasville, Uniontown and Camden. Board Member and Marion Mayor Dexter Hinton told attendees that the program has experienced steady growth in the number of clinics, patients served and employees.
selmasun.com
Legal Notices, November 10, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS FOR THE ESTATE OF Gerald W. Cochran Jr., Deceased. Letters Of Administration upon the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the I Ith day of October, 2022 by Jimmy L. Nunn, Probate Judge of Dallas County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate is hereby required to be present the same, duly sworn to, in Probate Court of said County within the time allowed by law, or else same will be forever barred.
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Selma Mayor Issues Statement on Selma High School Student Death
Selma Mayor James Perkins, Jr. has issued a statement after a Selma High School student died and several others were taken to the emergency room on Tuesday. There are still no clear answers as to what happened to the students, but local and state officials are investigating. The student who died was a 16-year-old boy.
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama mayors to come together Monday to show support for Aniah's Law
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox and Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato will hold a press conference Monday to urge Alabamians to support Aniah's Law on election day. This law, passed unanimously by the state legislature in April 2021, was named in memory of 19-year-old...
WAAY-TV
1 dead, 3 hurt at Alabama high school
It happened at Selma High School on Tuesday. A cause is not yet clear.
selmasun.com
Selma mayor releases statement on death of student he 'considered a son'
Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. released a statement about the death of the Selma High student on Tuesday. He encouraged the community not to jump to conclusions about the death and to let investigators do their job to determine the cause. Here is the statement:. Truly yesterday was a tragic...
Alabama high school student dead, four more sick; prosecutors blame fentanyl
One student who died at an Alabama high school and four others who were taken to a hospital probably were sickened by something that had been laced with fentanyl, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said investigators were awaiting results from an autopsy and toxicology tests...
Selma student dies, several hospitalized: Officials unsure if incidents are linked
An investigation is underway after a student became unresponsive at Selma High School Tuesday and later died at the hospital. Several other students were later transported to the hospital to be checked out, said Selma Police Capt. Natasha Fowlkes. Authorities said a 16-year-old boy was found unresponsive in the school’s...
selmasun.com
Waiting list for Selma Housing Authority voucher program begins Nov. 21
The waiting list for the Selma Housing Authority's (SHA) Housing Choice (Section 8) Voucher Program will begin on Nov. 21, with a deadline set for Dec. 21. The list is open to eligible people in Dallas and Wilcox counties. All applications will be taken virtually by visiting selmahousing.com. From a...
WSFA
Mayor comments on ‘tragic’ situation at Selma High School
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - After one student died and several others needed emergent care, Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. released a statement. “Truly, yesterday was a tragic day in Selma,” Perkins said. “We lost another child, and several children needed emergency care at the hospital.”. According to Selma...
WSFA
2nd fire reported at Selma Walmart in 2 months
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Walmart in Selma has temporarily closed after a fire broke out, city officials say. The fire started Sunday evening inside the store, according to interim Selma Fire Chief Franklin Edwards. It’s the second fire to affect the store in as many months, he confirmed.
selmasun.com
Marion Christmas Parade set for Dec. 10
The City of Marion's Christmas Parade is set for Dec. 10, with the community invited to decorate floats for the event. In addition to floats, cars, ATVs, trucks and go-carts can be entered. Anyone who wants to take part are asked to register at City Hall on 123 E. Jefferson Street.
WSFA
Police: 1 Selma High student dead, 3 others taken to hospital
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after a student died Tuesday at Selma High School. According to Selma Police Cpt. Natasha Fowlkes, the victim was 16 years old. Authorities are waiting on a toxicology report to determine the student’s cause of death. Fowlkes said three other students...
alabamanews.net
Student Dies at Selma High School, Three Other Students Taken to Hospital
A 16-year-old male student has died at Selma High School and three others have been taken to the hospital. District Attorney Michael Jackson tells Alabama News Network that the case is still under investigation at this time. Capt. Natasha Fowlkes of the Selma Police Department says they are waiting on...
selmasun.com
Selma High parents warned to monitor teens' health after death of student Tuesday
After the death of a student at Selma High School, officials on Tuesday night warned parents to seek medical attention for their students if needed. In a post on social media at 6:30 p.m., the school said:. "Good evening parents! In the wake of today’s tragedy, we are aware that...
Comments / 1