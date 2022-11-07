NOTICE TO CREDITORS FOR THE ESTATE OF Gerald W. Cochran Jr., Deceased. Letters Of Administration upon the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the I Ith day of October, 2022 by Jimmy L. Nunn, Probate Judge of Dallas County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate is hereby required to be present the same, duly sworn to, in Probate Court of said County within the time allowed by law, or else same will be forever barred.

DALLAS COUNTY, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO