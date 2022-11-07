Read full article on original website
Chaffee Voters Reject 6A Workforce Housing Funding, Approve Re-orienting Lodging Tax Funds
Chaffee voters resoundingly rejected Chaffee Ballot Issue 6A, based on unofficial ballot results from the Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder late Tuesday evening, revealing a distaste to continue to use property taxes to solve the county’s workforce housing crisis. If voters had approved it, it would have provided a...
Wood Wins Commissioner Seat; Mitchell Gets Third Term
Former Salida Mayor PT Wood was elected as Chaffee County Commissioner and County Clerk and Recorder Lori Mitchell won a third term as elections chief in local office balloting for the mid-term elections Nov.8. Wood, with a wealth of government experience and planning commission roles, replaces outgoing Rusty Granzella, and...
We Are Chaffee: “Stories of Home & Heart”
Locally-made video shorts focused on “Stories of Home & Heart” were shared in Salida on October 27 and in Buena Vista on November 3 as part of the ongoing “We Are Chaffee” focus on the county’s housing challenges. These free movie events included a diverse...
Central Colorado Humanists Sunday Science Program set for November 13
Central Colorado Humanists (CCH) upcoming Sunday Science Program will feature the Dark Sky Initiative, by presenters Jinan Martini and Dominique Naccarato. The session is set to begin at 10:00 a.m. Sunday, November 13 at the Salida Scout Hut, located at 210 E. Sackett St. in Salida. Martini and Naccarato will...
Eagle County ballot issues roundup: County, Gypsum voters in favor of new lodging tax
Voters in unincorporated Eagle County as well as Gypsum were asked to approve a 2% lodging tax to benefit the local workforce. These are the only areas currently without a lodging tax in the county. As of 9 p.m., the measure is passing with around 60% of votes in favor...
Voters Nix BoCC Third terms, Take Firm Stance on STRs
Once again voters across Chaffee County and in Salida have shown their independent streak; rejecting what some would have thought to be non-controversial issues while approving others. In an unofficial vote that may surprise some, Chaffee Ballot Question 1B, which would have expanded the current allowed terms for Chaffee Board...
Colorado Springs voters reject recreational marijuana; Palmer Lake, Cripple Creek also vote on pot
Voters rejected recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs, allowed them in Palmer Lake and it was too close to call in Cripple Creek, in early returns Tuesday night. In Colorado Springs it was a victory for recreational marijuana opponents with 57% of city voters opposing a measure that would have allowed existing medical marijuana shops to transition to selling recreational cannabis if they choose.
Chaffee Patriots get Pistol Safety Demo at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
The dichotomy of receiving “Constitution Alive – 2nd Amendment and “Pistol Safety and Fundamentals” training in a church has apparently not had an impression on the Chaffee County Patriots group. Both are on the agenda for their meeting on November 11 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church Hall located at 118 S. Gunnison Avenue in Buena Vista.
Date Set for Hospice and Community Service to Honor and Remember
Heart of the Rockies/Enhabit Home Health and Hospice is hosting its annual remembrance service from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 18 at the Salida Community Center to honor all who have died in the last year. According to the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Chaplain, Bereavement...
Race tightens between Adam Frisch, Lauren Boebert as more votes get counted
Aspen resident Adam Frisch’s lead over Rep. Lauren Boebert has shrunk to less than 1%, according to the latest returns from the Colorado secretary of state at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Frisch, the Democratic nominee challenging the Silt Republican, had 50.37% of the vote, while Boebert had 49.63% of the...
It’s Monday and Mail Ballots are Rolling in
Ballots were pouring into the Chaffee County Clerk and Recorders drive-through ballot drop-off at the Courthouse this morning. By 11:15 a.m. after just three hours, the election judges had received 185 mail ballots. So far on Monday, Nov. 7, the county had received 726 additional mail ballots, for a new...
It’s Election Day 2022 — Time to Vote
Today, Tuesday, November 8 is election day — with all county polls open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. If you haven’t participated in early voting — now is the time to cast your ballot. Mail ballots can be dropped off in a ballot box or directly...
Hunter discovers remains of man who has been missing for over a decade in Colorado
The Pitkin County Coroner's Office has positively identified the human remains that were discovered by a hunter earlier this year as belonging to 61-year-old William Worley, a man that has been missing for twelve years. The remains were found on September 11, by a hunter who was in backcountry terrain...
