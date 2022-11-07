ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
defensenews.com

Canada buys 39 General Dynamics vehicles, eyes anti-tank weapons

VICTORIA, British Columbia — The Canadian military has ordered 39 additional light-armored vehicles from General Dynamics for $165 million as it aims to replace equipment it donated to Ukraine earlier this year, according to a spokesman with the National Defence Department. The country also has plans to buy new-generation...
Army Times

Pentagon: Xi and Putin ‘edging toward an alliance’

WASHINGTON ― The Pentagon says Russia and China appear to be “edging toward an alliance” at a time when Western nations are seeking to isolate Moscow over its war on Ukraine. Colin Kahl, the undersecretary of defense for policy, told reporters on Tuesday that “we should expect...
WASHINGTON STATE
Army Times

Key House Navy advocate loses seat in midterm election

WASHINGTON — At least one Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee was defeated in Tuesday night’s midterm elections, but Democrats managed to avoid broader losses as their members surpassed analysts’ expectations. Democrat Elaine Luria, a Virginia representative who used her seat to fiercely advocate for a...
MICHIGAN STATE
Army Times

After election wins, the number of vets in Congress is going up

The number of veterans elected to Congress will increase next session, only the third time that has happened in the past five decades. As of Wednesday afternoon, 79 veterans had won House or Senate races in the congressional midterm elections. Another 12 veterans currently serving in the Senate were not up for reelection this year. One undecided race — the New York 22nd congressional district — features two veterans running against each other.
defensenews.com

Republicans push back on Okinawa F-15 withdrawal

WASHINGTON — Four key Republicans on Capitol Hill are questioning the Air Force’s decision to replace two permanent F-15C Eagle fighter squadrons in Okinawa with rotational forces. In a new letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the lawmakers expressed concern about the plan and asked for a briefing...
WISCONSIN STATE
MilitaryTimes

US F-16 maintenance commander fired at South Korean base

Col. Jay Bertsch, commander of the 8th Maintenance Group at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, was fired Oct. 11 due to a “loss of confidence” in his leadership, Air Force Times has learned. Bertsch was reassigned outside of the unit after four months in the job, 8th Fighter...
ARIZONA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

30 Combat Aircraft Being Built for the US Military

The United States continues to maintain the world’s largest military aircraft fleet, by a very long shot. (These are the largest air forces in the world.) America has at least 13,246 active combat aircraft, transporters, tankers, training aircraft, intelligence gatherers, and special mission vehicles, according to FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace news and information website. […]
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Oldest Weapons Still in Use by the Military

On Oct. 4, 2022, the most advanced aircraft carrier ever made, the USS Gerald R. Ford, departed from its Norfolk, Virginia, berth in its first major deployment – conducting training and operations alongside nine allied nations in the Atlantic. The Ford Class carrier will gradually replace the country’s 10 Nimitz-class flattops, which first hit the […]
nationalinterest.org

General Dynamics’ StrykerX Is Bringing Drones and Lasers to the Battlefield

The emerging StrykerX infantry carrier is set to offer unprecedented capabilities to U.S. warfighters. The emerging StrykerX infantry carrier is set to offer unprecedented capabilities to U.S. warfighters, including the ability to deliver armed soldiers into hostile enemy fire with added battlefield awareness, conduct silent reconnaissance without generating an acoustic or thermal signature, or fire air burst rounds from a 30mm cannon with long-range precision targeting.
The Hill

Why Marine Corps forces are becoming less relevant to combatant commanders

The 2022 National Defense Strategy characterizes the global security environment as a “great power competition,” pitting a rising China and resurgent Russia against the United States and its allies. The U.S. recently deployed significant forces to Europe and the Pacific in response to malign actions by Russia and China, signaling our embrace of the strategic competition construct. One important lesson is already clear: Combatant commanders need more forward-based/forward-deployed forces to support their strategies for global military competition.
theaviationgeekclub.com

South Korea scrambles 80 fighter jets, including F-35A Lightning II stealth aircraft, after detecting 180 North Korean warplanes near border, military says

ROKAF scrambled 80 aircraft, including an unspecified number F-35A Lightning II stealth fighters. South Korea’s military said Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) scrambled fighter jets after detecting a large number of North Korean military aircraft north of the two countries’ border over four hours on Nov. 4, 2022.
theaviationgeekclub.com

USAF rotating about a dozen F-22 Raptor stealth fighters into Kadena Air Base as F-15C Eagles begin withdrawal

About a dozen F-15 jets will return to the US within a few weeks, while around the same number of F-22 fighters will be sent over to the base. Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said on Nov. 1, 2022 that about a dozen F-22 Raptor fifth generation stealth fighters will be deployed rotationally to the US military’s Kadena Air Base (AB) in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, Nippon.com reported.
Army Times

North Korea slams US for raising alleged arms supply to Russia

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea on Tuesday accused the United States of cooking up a “plot-breeding story” on its alleged arms transfer to Russia, arguing it has never sent artillery shells to Moscow. Last week, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby accused North Korea of covertly...
WASHINGTON STATE
MilitaryTimes

F-22s arrive at Kadena, as aging F-15s prepare to depart

WASHINGTON — The Air Force has begun sending fighter jets to Kadena Air Base in Japan to take the place of aging F-15s headed for retirement. F-22A Raptors from the 3rd Wing at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska arrived at Kadena on Nov. 4, Pacific Air Forces said in a release.
FLORIDA STATE
3DPrint.com

The Pentagon Wants to Use 3D Printing for Hypersonic Weapon Parts

A new project of the office of the secretary of defense (OSD) is looking to support the additive manufacturing required to build the Pentagon’s hypersonic capabilities. To that end, the OSD Manufacturing Technology, or ManTech program, is requesting prototype solutions for its Growing Additive Manufacturing Maturity for Airbreathing Hypersonics (GAMMA-H) challenge to expand current manufacturing processes for intricate hypersonic weapons parts.
Army Times

Airman, Army reservist among four charged in COVID relief fraud scheme

An airman from Shaw Air Force Base and an Army reservist deployed overseas were among four recently charged in a scheme to steal millions of dollars of COVID-19 relief loans, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina. Senior Airman Kehinde...
TEXAS STATE
Army Times

Army leaders: Consider making information operations an enlisted MOS

In a world in which social media and other innovative technologies constantly fuel our digital transformations, information operations, or IO, likely will be increasingly called upon for the U.S. military to gain a decisive and marked advantage in tomorrow’s battlefield. Maintaining the training and readiness for potential large scale combat operations will be a mainstay for the U.S. Army; however, the risks of impacts against the growing inter-connectedness of economies and societies influence global leaders’ decisions to engage in conventional conflict.

Comments / 0

Community Policy