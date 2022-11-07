Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio woman stuck in Mexico has a warning for travelers
CLEVELAND (WJW) — To celebrate her birthday and their anniversary, Michelle Smith of Parma and her husband Mark planned a tropical getaway to Cancún, Mexico, in Early October. Just weeks before, however, she injured herself falling down stairs. Following surgery, Michelle was cleared to travel, but just one day into their trip she started feeling […]
Washington Examiner
Three Americans celebrating Day of the Dead found dead in Mexican Airbnb
Three friends from the United States were found dead in a Mexican Airbnb. The trio was discovered in a wellness check conducted by police after the boyfriend of one of the victims called the Airbnb owner, according to WTKR. He had been on the phone with Kandace Florence on the evening of Oct. 30 when she started reporting feeling unwell, according to WAVY. She then told him something wasn't right before being disconnected. The families of the victims have complained that Mexican authorities were being difficult in communicating their findings.
travelnoire.com
American Tourist Attacked In Mexico With Machete
U.S. officials have been warning travelers as of late to stay alert while vacationing in Mexico. Recently one traveler had to find out the hard way. As he was kidnapped and left bleeding from the left side of his body due to getting hacked with a machete on his way home from Cancun.
Airbnb Sends Customer “Scary” Message to Flee Their Rental Without Telling the Host
In a turn of events that sounds like something straight out of a horror movie, a TikToker by the name of Casper, who posts under the handle @_spookytooth (appropriate, right?), wrote that they were instructed by Airbnb to immediately leave their rental. Article continues below advertisement. What's more, they were...
7 Affordable Places To Retire in Mexico and Other Countries South of the Border
With the cost of living skyrocketing in the United States, more and more Americans are deciding to retire south of the border. Countries like Mexico and Panama offer ex-pats a comfortable lifestyle...
A North Carolina woman finally became a homeowner then she found out the prior tenant was renting out the home on Airbnb
Natalie Siburt said she was shocked to discover her new home had been rented out on Airbnb. Siburt reached out to the company several times to get the listing taken down, to no avail. The previous homeowner told Siburt that exactly the same issue had happened to her. A North...
3 Americans found dead in Mexico City Airbnb; families seek answers
After three Americans were found dead in an Airbnb in Mexico last month, their families are hoping for answers.
msn.com
Tourists are flocking to this sun-soaked country – but is it safe?
Some countries are always safe, or green, on the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) travel website. Those that feature orange (leisure travel not recommended), or are painted entirely red (all travel not recommended), vary with the times – one decade’s “axis of evil” nation is another’s edgy adventure-travel destination.
Pirate ship that’s a ‘tiny house on water’ is now an Airbnb in Virginia. Take a look
A pirate ship that went on the market earlier in 2022 and looked like something out of “The Goonies” is now a short-term vacation rental in Callao, Virginia. It’s called The Jolly Lodger and it can be a fun family adventure for $292 per night, the listing on Airbnb notes.
travelnoire.com
3 U.S. Travelers Found Dead In Mexican Airbnb Due To Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
Police found three American travelers dead in a Mexico City Airbnb. Having visited at the end of October, they traveled to celebrate Dia de los Muertos, on November 1 and 2. The bodies of Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, and Courtez Hall, 33, were discovered inside the Mexico City vacation rental. After an autopsy was done on the bodies, local reports cited by Bloomberg confirmed that the cause of death was Carbon Monoxide poisoning.
WATCH: Immigrants scale shipping containers used as border wall in Arizona
The Washington Examiner filmed three people from Cuba climbing over shipping containers being used as a makeshift border wall in Yuma, Arizona.
AOL Corp
3 U.S. tourists die in Mexico City Airbnb from carbon monoxide poisoning
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Three American tourists were found dead last week in a Mexico City apartment they were renting after apparent carbon monoxide poisoning, Mexican authorities confirmed to Reuters on Wednesday. Friends Kandace Florence, Jordan Marshall and Courtez Hall were visiting the Mexican capital to celebrate the Day of...
Cuba to send Mexico rocks as well as docs
After raising controversy by hiring hundreds of Cuban doctors, Mexico’s president appeared ready Friday to anger critics again by announcing plans to buy crushed rock ballast for a tourist train project from Cuba. A lot of people in Mexico already have doubts about President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Maya Train project. There are questions about its environmental impact and uncertain demand for the train service. But López Obrador also faces a massive logistical challenge in his rush to finish the train within a year. Millions of tons of ballast are needed to stabilize rail ties, but no suitable rock...
howafrica.com
WATCH: Kenya Airport Workers Return Bag Containing $19,000 To British Tourist
A Kenyan police officer and two airport workers were praised for returning a bag containing approximately $19,000 (£17,000) and other items belonging to a British tourist. According to the BBC, the tourist, identified as Benson Nickolson, misplaced the bag at Wilson Airport in Nairobi, the capital city of East Africa.
3 American tourists die of gas inhalation in Mexico City Airbnb
Mexico City police said a post-mortem examination indicated two men and one woman died of carbon monoxide poisoning in a rented apartment.
Airbnb is listing castles where you can sleep like royalty for less than the cost of a cheap hotel — see inside
Budget travelers can get a room with a private bath in a French castle for $49. Well-heeled travelers can drop $5,795 on a 17th Century Scottish castle. Sleep like Empress Sisi in the castle featured in the Netflix series "The Empress." Airbnb has just launched a new castle category with...
Mexico says Trump-era border program has ended
MEXICO CITY, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Mexico's foreign ministry said on Tuesday a Trump-era program that forces asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. immigration hearings, known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), has ended.
US midterm elections 2022: Senate and House remain in balance as counting continues – live
Latest updates and results after Biden hails ‘good day’ for democracy as Democrats outperform expectations in US midterms – follow the latest
Airbnb’s OMG Fund Recipients Include A Mushroom Spaceship and An Invisible Farmhouse
Great news for lovers of quirky vacation rentals: Airbnb has officially announced the 2022 recipients of their OMG! Fund, which will help creatives build “the craziest places on earth” in over 20 countries. To recap: Airbnb recently added a series of categories to help travelers narrow down their...
New Jersey teen arrested for threat that prompted FBI warning to synagogues, Jewish community
Federal prosecutors in Newark charged Omar Alkattoul, 18, with one count of transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce.
Comments / 0