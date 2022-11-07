Three friends from the United States were found dead in a Mexican Airbnb. The trio was discovered in a wellness check conducted by police after the boyfriend of one of the victims called the Airbnb owner, according to WTKR. He had been on the phone with Kandace Florence on the evening of Oct. 30 when she started reporting feeling unwell, according to WAVY. She then told him something wasn't right before being disconnected. The families of the victims have complained that Mexican authorities were being difficult in communicating their findings.

