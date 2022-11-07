Hartford police investigating homicide on Weston Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Sunday morning.

Police said around 11:15 a.m., officers responded to a hotel room on Weston Street for the report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was brought to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim was later identified as Angel King of Hartford.

Police said during an autopsy, the manner of death was determined to be a homicide.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Hartford Police.

