ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Hi-Fi?

Buying a new TV this week? Buy this five-star Sony OLED with a huge discount

By Joe Svetlik
What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DSsoj_0j1vdyx400

A new TV is a major investment – you want to make sure you get it right. Buy a dud and it'll taunt you every evening you sit down in front of it. Get the right model, however, and you'll have thousands of very enjoyable evenings ahead...

For many of us, the Sony A80J will tick a lot of boxes. It boasts many of the same features as Sony's 2021 flagship A90J , but costs a lot less. A heck of a lot less, in fact, thanks to this amazing deal. You can currently pick up the 55-inch model for £700 / $800 less than its previous price, and before Black Friday , too. But you'd better hurry, we're not sure stock will hang around that long...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nZqvE_0j1vdyx400

Sony XR-55A80J £1699 £999 at John Lewis (save £700)
This What Hi-Fi? Award-winning TV is an absolute cracker. It supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision , and gaming features like VRR and ALLM. Add Sony's impressive audio and motion processing technologies and this is one heck of a deal.
See the deal at Amazon
See the deal at Richer Sounds View Deal

Sony XR-55A80J $1900 $1098 at Walmart (save $802)
With a punchy, vibrant picture and super-sharp detailing, this TV is one of the best bang-for-buck performers to have graced our testing rooms in recent years. With this discount it's a no-brainer. View Deal

How good really is this Sony TV deal?

The A80J might be a 2021 model but it still boasts excellent picture quality and although the very best 2022 sets will most likely edge it, with over 40% off the original retail price, you'd be crazy to ignore this deal.

Indeed, we felt that it delivered "superb" performance for the price when it debuted at £1699 / $1900. It even picked up a What Hi-Fi? Award last year – not something we hand out lightly.

So why is it so good? The X80J packs many of the same features as the flagship X90J into a package that's substantially cheaper. It has the same (excellent) Cognitive Processor XR chip and the same Google TV operating system.

One of our main bugbears in our review was that UK terrestrial streaming apps weren't supported – that meant no BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub or All4. But that was fixed at the end of last year thanks to a firmware upgrade so you can now buy with confidence. The same goes for the lack of gaming features like VRR and ALLM . There were picked up in our original review but support for these features has been added since.

The A80J doesn't have the A90J's heatsink, and so its picture doesn't go quite as bright. But that's a small price to pay for a TV this accomplished. Don't hang around – stock certainly won't.

What else does it do?

TV audio used to be something of an afterthought. And while we'd always recommend pairing a TV with one of the best soundbars , the X80J has some of the best built-in speaker technology on the market today.

Sony's Acoustic Surface Audio+ sound system vibrates the screen itself, turning it into one giant speaker. Sound comes from the relevant part of the picture, so dialogue emerges from the characters' mouths, for example. Which makes the viewing experience a whole lot more immersive.

In our review, we felt that the X80J was "weightier and more controlled at the bottom end" than contemporaries such as the LG C1 and G1, and "significantly punchier and more dynamic", too. The Sony X90J is bassier, but, for the money, the X80J sounds fabulous.

The Bravia Core app is another good reason to buy the X80J. The app, which is exclusive to selected Sony TVs, streams blockbuster movies at bitrates similar to those of a 4K Blu-ray disc. You'll have to pay for the movies you want to watch, and you'll need an exceptionally fast internet connection (115Mbps minimum) to hit the highest quality level, but the picture is still impressive over an 80Mbps connection and you'll get more than adequate quality from connections of 10Mbps or more.

Also consider...

The A80J was already a "performance-per-pound" king – and that was before today's huge 40% off discount. That said, you should also consider LG's C2 OLED...

If your luck's in and your budget stretches, you should be able to pick the LG OLED55C2 for around £1200 / $1300 . The C2 doesn't sound quite as good as the X80J, but it edges ahead in the picture quality stakes. The LG C2 also ticks all the boxes for gamers too. The only thing it doesn't have access to is Sony Bravia Core, but that won't be the end of the world for most buyers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PWE1h_0j1vdyx400

UK: LG C2 OLED 55-inch: £2199 £1152 at Amazon (save £1047)
LG's C2 is the ideal TV for most. It's brighter than any 2021 OLED, produces brilliantly punchy but natural images and boasts every next-gen gaming feature you could ask for. Now available with huge discounts on both sides of the pond. View Deal

US: LG C2 OLED 55-inch: $1800 $1297 at Amazon (save $503)
It's hard to beat the C2 OLED. It's got a superb picture, excellent gaming performance, and all the features you could want. At its lowest-ever price, the C2 is the only choice! See the comparison price box below for other retailers. View Deal

MORE:

Head to head: Sony A90J vs A80J: which is better?

Read our full Sony XR-55A90J review and Sony XR-55A80J review

Take a step down in size: Sony KD-48A9 review

Read our guide to the best OLED TVs

Comments / 0

Related
Creative Bloq

Stunning 55-inch Samsung TV price hits record low

If you're looking for an upgrade to your home entertainment set up, then look no further than this stunning Samsung Frame TV deal. Best Buy have currently discounted the 55-inch smart TV by $500 (opens in new tab), taking it from $1,499.99 down to just $999.99. Samsung's Frame TV is...
Digital Trends

Grab this HP Envy laptop deal before it sells out!

When looking for a laptop that works for both general use and productivity, the HP Envy balances both well; even better, the 17-inch version gives you enough screen space to get all your work done without feeling crowded. Unfortunately, 17-inch laptops tend to be expensive, especially when they have a lot of great specifications under the hood, but luckily HP has some great HP Envy deals, including for the larger HP Envy, which you can grab for $900 — a $300 discount on the $1,200 list price it usually goes for.
BGR.com

There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free

Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
TechRadar

OLED TVs are in trouble – but that could be good news for cheaper prices

A slump in TV sales has seen LG Display post record losses after the company struggled to offset the effects of slowing consumer demand. LG Display is the part of LG that makes screen panels, and it's the sole supplier of standard OLED panels to other TV manufacturers – nearly all of the best OLED TVs use its displays, except those that use QD-OLED (made by Samsung Electronics).
Digital Trends

This Samsung 75-inch TV is $580 today, and we can’t believe it

Right now, as part of Best Buy’s Black Friday deals event, you can buy a Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T 4K TV for just $580. That’s a considerable saving of $270 off the usual price of $850 and a great price for anyone looking for a large TV from a reputable brand. It’s one of the best TV deals around thanks to being part of the Best Buy sales event which means you get Black Friday prices early, giving you a chance to beat the rush. Read on while we explain why it’s worth your time.
Android Headlines

People are actually paying for Peacock

According to Comcast’s latest earnings, around 15 million people are actually paying for Peacock. Despite the many, many ways to get it for free. Not to mention its free tier in general. Peacock’s total customers has increased nearly 70% year to date. And have added about 2 million paid...
Digital Trends

Walmart’s $99 laptop deal is still available — but probably not for long

It’s pretty rare that laptop deals include the opportunity to grab a laptop for under $100, but Walmart currently has the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook discounted down to just $99. That’s a savings of $130, as the laptop would typically cost you $229. This is an impressive deal, and one that isn’t likely to last. Walmart’s website reflects more than 500 have been sold in the last 24 hours, so we recommend grabbing this now to keep from missing out when inventory inevitably runs out.
Android Police

Amazon Music opens up its entire library to every Prime subscriber, with one major catch

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. These days, most entertainment requires shelling out for a subscription service. Sure, you can try to skip out on monthly payments through digital purchases of your favorite movies and music, but you're bound to miss out on some compelling exclusives. Instead of ditching your Disney+ subscription — I mean, seriously, have you seen Andor? It's so good — you can save some cash by consolidating some of your payments. If you're a Prime member, Amazon's music service is finally a compelling Spotify alternative, though one big catch remains that might keep you paying.
What Hi-Fi?

What Hi-Fi?

314
Followers
1K+
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Specialising in the best of the best in all things audio, TV and home entertainment, and the source for the most trusted audio-visual reviews, if it’s not on What Hi-Fi?, it’s not worth your time.

 https://www.whathifi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy