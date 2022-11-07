Read full article on original website
whtc.com
Zeeland Couple Critically Hurt in M-45 Crash
ALLENDALE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 8, 2022) – A Zeeland couple in their 70’s was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash west of Allendale on Tuesday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Cal Keuning, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the junction of Lake Michigan Drive (M-45) and 92nd Avenue around 3:15 PM. That was where the westbound vehicle, driven by a 71-year-old man with a 73-year-old woman as a passenger, slammed into a vehicle, driven by a 17-year-old Zeeland man, who had stopped for a stop sign but then drove in front of the older man’s vehicle.
whtc.com
Tulip Time to Bring Sinterklaas to Holland
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 9, 2022) – Sinterklaas will be back in Holland next month. Officials with the Tulip Time Festival announced on Monday that the Dutch tradition returns to the Holland Kerstmarkt on Friday, December 2nd. Holland’s annual signature event stages this celebration of the roots of the Santa Claus legend, as the Roman Catholic bishop from Spain would travel Europe every year, riding on a white horse. He and his helpers, the Piets, would visit children in need, and would arrive in the Netherlands via land or sea in early December.
whtc.com
New Pool Opens at Holland Aquatic Center
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 9, 2022) – Another step in the renovation of the Holland Aquatic Center was taken this week. On Monday, the Maple Avenue facility opened a 25-yard, five-lane multipurpose pool. Located next to the 50-meter competition pool, the new spot adds versatility, according to Center General Manager Amanda Duimstra. “It can be used by both MLA (Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics) teams (swim and dive) since it has starting blocks and a diving well with two one-meter diving boards,” she said in a statement. “It was designed for lanes to run both ways so it can be used for either lap swim or our swim school program. Since it has both deep and shallow water, it can be used for different types of wellness classes. During our busiest times, such as holiday breaks, it can be used for Family Splash, too.”
whtc.com
Holland Police Log November 7, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
whtc.com
General Election 2022 Results – Local Results Update
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 8, 2022) – Here are the latest results involving local positions and ballot proposals from Tuesday’s General Election:. Final results: City of the Village of Douglas City Council (elect 4) – Randy Walker 25%, Incumbent Neil Seabert 23%, John O’Malley 21%, Incumbent Phil Toepper 15.6%, Daniel Urquhart 15%.
whtc.com
Broncos give up late touchdown, fall at home to Northern Illinois
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Western Michigan University football team fell to Northern Illinois 24-21 on a last-minute touchdown Wednesday night at Waldo Stadium . WMU (3-7, 2-4) had a 21-17 lead with 3:13 to play, with NIU getting the ball on their own 27-yard line after a punt by Nick Mihalic. On the first play of the drive, quarterback Justin Lynch ran the ball down the left side of the field for 52 yards to move it to the Broncos’ 21. Lynch ran it four more times until he finally found the endzone with 56 seconds left to play.
