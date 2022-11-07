ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, TN

WATE

More wildfires in Rockwood bring in firefighting efforts

Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry and local crews are working two wildland fires, one of which had been a planned burn and the other that has cropped up overnight, along westbound Interstate 40 in Roane County on Rockwood Mountain. More wildfires in Rockwood bring in firefighting …. Tennessee...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Chelsie Walker remembered as a 'light' by Madisonville community

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — On Sunday, detectives from the Madisonville Police Department and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office found the remains of 24-year-old Chelsie Walker. She was first reported missing to MPD on Oct. 31. On Monday, friends of Walker's and community members of Madisonville are remembering her as a "light."
MADISONVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Election Night updates

FINAL UPDATE 9:34 (Excellent job by the Election Commission. Once again proving that Anderson County is fortunate to have such a dedicated, professional and efficient team overseeing our elections). Burton re-elected Clinton Mayor 1687-1024 over Farrar. Queener succeeds Stamey in Ward 1, 1360-1208 over Violette. Maness elected to the Council...
CLINTON, TN
bbbtv12.com

James Hugh “Jim” Coleman, Knoxville

James Hugh “Jim” Coleman, age 83, of Knoxville died peacefully at home with family on Thursday, November 3, 2022. He was born September 22, 1939, in Wellsville, NY to Myles B. Coleman & Emma R. Shoenfelt Coleman. After graduation from Wellsville High School in 1957, Jim enlisted in the US Air Force and served as an electronics technician for the B-58 Hustler and other Cold War-era aircraft at several locations. He was honorably discharged in January 1964. Soon after on June 27, 1964, Jim married Judith Ann Saunders of Scio, NY. They moved to Alfred, NY, where Jim constructed a new home while pursuing studies at Alfred University. In 1968, he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in ceramic engineering and pursued graduate coursework at Rutgers University. In 1969, the couple moved to Wichita Falls, TX, where Jim worked for Sprague Electric Company and was awarded many patents for electrical capacitors. Pursuing a lifelong passion for automobiles, Jim designed and built an electric car, which he drove daily during the 1970s oil crisis. Jim was also a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church where he sang in the choir and led the building committee for a school expansion.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Loudon County man arrested after video gains national attention

Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. Loudon County man arrested after video gains national …. Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Elections: Voting machine issues in Knox, Blount counties

Election commissions in Knox and Blount counties confirmed technical issues with voting machines earlier Tuesday. WATE Midday News. Elections: Voting machine issues in Knox, Blount …. Election commissions in Knox and Blount counties confirmed technical issues with voting machines earlier Tuesday. WATE Midday News. Smoky Mountain Minute: Volunteers honor Veterans...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

RAM to host free pet vaccine and microchip clinic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cats and dogs living in Knoxville will soon be able to receive free vaccines and microchips thanks to a clinic hosted by Remote Area Medical. The clinic will run on Nov. 9 and Nov 16 and is only for pets living in the 37921 zip code.
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Gerry Lynn Vermillion, Harriman

Gerry Lynn Vermillion age 85 of Harriman passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at her home. She was born October 22, 1937, in Clinton. Gerry graduated in 1956 from Clinton High School. In 1959, she married Billy Ray Vermillion, their marriage led them to California, where their oldest son Allen was born, back to Farragut, where their youngest son Grady was born, the University of Georgia in Athens, the University of Vanderbilt in Nashville. In 1973, they purchased a farm in Burns (Dickson County), Tennessee. While in Burns, Gerry was a member of the Harper River Saddle Club and raised and showed Appaloosa Horses. In 1977 they moved back to Oak Ridge and Gerry retired from Tennelec. She was very active in South Harriman Baptist Church, Southgate Masonic Lodge #569, Union Lodge #38, Kerbela Shriners and especially the Shriners Motorcycle Unit. Gerry loved horses, horseback riding, Harley Davidson Motorcycles and motorcycle riding. Before her illness Gerry and Bill completed their bucket list by riding 4200 miles in 15 days covering eight states on their Harley. Gerry was always smiling and loved playing jokes. She was a loving wife and mother, who will be missed by all who knew her. Preceded in death by her parents Fred and Bonnie Carmichael.
HARRIMAN, TN
WATE

LIVE BLOG: Election News & Results

Calling it a night. What a night! Midnight update Final updates tonight on some national races of interest. In Georgia, Warnock and Walker are locked in a tight race that will most likely require a runoff. Ballots are still being counted but at midnight there’s only a few thousand votes separating the two candidates. Meanwhile, […]
TENNESSEE STATE
bbbtv12.com

Douglas Lynn Powell, Clinton

Douglas Lynn Powell, better known as Doug, age 80 of Clinton, TN. passed away on November 7, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. Doug was the son of late Ernest and Molly Powell. In addition to his mother and father, Doug was preceded in death by his son Jeffery Lynn Powell and Grandson Wesley Webb. Doug was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist church for several years where he taught Sunday school. Doug was also an outdoorsman at heart, who loved fishing and hiking. In addition to his adventurous side, Doug was a U.S Navy Veteran, who loved the lord and retired as a dedicated supervisor from CUB.
CLINTON, TN
WATE

Rockwood planned wildfire burns over 70 acres

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) — A Roane County wildfire is burning over 70 acres in Rockwood, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry. Last Thursday, crews were fighting a wildfire at Rockwood Mountain on I-40 West at mile marker 345. The fire burned more than 250 acres and sent burning debris on the highway causing the lanes to close.
ROCKWOOD, TN

