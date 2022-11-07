ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

epicstream.com

Kate Middleton, Prince William Moving to the Place Where Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Once Hoped to Live? Prince and Princess of Wales Expected to Leave Adelaide Cottage in the Future

Kate Middleton and Prince William are currently living in Adelaide Cottage. However, the Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to make another move in the future. Kate Middleton And Prince William Will Eventually Live In Windsor Castle. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge relocated from Kensington Palace in London...
OK! Magazine

King Charles 'Had No Idea' Meghan Markle Was Biracial When She & Prince Harry Started Dating: Book

King Charles didn't seem to know anything about Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle when they first began dating. "After returning from Botswana that fall, Harry introduced Meghan to his father and Camilla. The Prince of Wales found the young American actress — who bore a passing resemblance to Kate's sister, Pippa — 'completely charming, absolutely delightful,'" Christopher Andersen's book The King: The Life of Charles III reads.
Insider

Prince Harry fans respond to Megyn Kelly's comment that she wishes Meghan Markle would stop calling him 'my husband' by flooding Twitter with examples of their love

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have become the subject of Twitter praise after Megyn Kelly made a slew of disparaging remarks about the couple. Kelly, who was fired from NBC's "Today" in 2018 after defending blackface on air, discussed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Tuesday's episode of her podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show." Kelly interviewed royal author Christopher Andersen about his upcoming book "The King: The Life of Charles III," which will be released on November 8.
netflixjunkie.com

“She so staggeringly misses the point” – Royal Author Accuses Meghan Markle of Gaslighting People via Her Podcast

Meghan Markle is gaining worldwide recognition for her podcast Archetypes. Made under the banner Archewell Audio, the podcast is all about Markle inviting women from all across the world to discuss the troops that wrongly project women in society. Within two months of its release, the podcast made headlines by gaining a nomination for the Best Pop Podcast of 2022 in the People’s Choice Awards.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ETOnline.com

Meghan Markle Reveals Daughter Lilibet's Latest Milestone -- and Mom Doria Makes a Podcast Cameo

As Meghan Markle revealed in her latest episode of her podcast, Archetypes With Meghan, her and Prince Harry's 17-month-old daughter just started walking. "I'm in the thick of it -- toddling," Markle quipped, referencing having two kids under four years old. The couple's firstborn, son Archie, celebrated his third birthday in May. The Duchess of Sussex also shared some insight into what a typical morning is like in her household, describing her efforts to make breakfast for her husband and two kids as they all get ready for the day.
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are So Cute Holding Hands At The Matrix Awards In NYC: Photos

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton proved they are the ultimate relationship goal once again when they showed up to the Matrix Awards in New York City on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The “Hollaback Girl” singer and her country music star husband were all smiles as they held hands making their way into the Zeigfeld Ballroom for the annual ceremony held to celebrate women in the field of communications. Rocking a pink floral minidress and gold boots, Gwen was a fashion moment while Blake kept it cool in a black suit jacket, vest and jeans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
netflixjunkie.com

“Lili has just started walking” – Meghan Markle Shares a Good News About Her Youngest On her Latest Archetypes

Meghan Markle has recently been giving some interesting updates about her kids. Although they have become matters of some far stretched controversies, the Duchess feels free to share some of her children’s adorable moments. With her dearest friend, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the First Lady of Canada, and some other notable guests, Markle revealed a fun fact about her younger daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

