John Cena Has Spoken To WWE Higher-Ups About WrestleMania 39 Appearance

John Cena’s star continues climbing in Hollywood, but he hasn’t shut the door on a WWE return. With the road to WrestleMania starting soon, John Cena’s name is popping up once again. A tenured member of the WWE creative team confirmed to Ringside News that, “Cena is...
John Cena returning to the ring at WWE WrestleMania 39?

John Cena returned to WWE TV to celebrate his 20th anniversary with the company this past June on Raw and was introduced by Vince McMahon. Although there was speculation that Cena was there also to announce his SummerSlam match with Theory, that didn’t happen, instead, Cena stated he wasn’t sure when he would wrestle again.
Jim Ross Confirms Working With 'Dark Side Of The Ring' For Junkyard Dog Episode

Jim Ross will return to "Dark Side of the Ring." Jim Ross has been involved with "Dark Side of the Ring" for past episodes, but previously stated that he would no longer appear on the show as he felt he was misrepresented in the edit. Things have seemingly smoothed over Ross has now revealed that he's working on a "Dark Side of the Ring" episode focused on Junkyard Dog.
WWE Planning “Craziness” For Survivor Series WarGames

How do you like your WarGames? Crazy? Then you might just be in luck with what WWE has planned for Survivor Series according to a new report. For the first time ever, WWE will be bringing the WarGames match to the main roster. It has been a part of the NXT brand since 2017 starting with just one match, but then it expanded to one men’s and women’s match at WarGames events starting in 2019. That’s what Triple H plans to do at Survivor Series as well.
Natalya Predicts That Evolution 2 Will Happen Under The New WWE Regime

Natalya thinks that Evolution 2 will happen under the Stephanie McMahon/Triple H banner. Many fans would argue with the peak of the WWE Women's Revolution was reached when the company hosted the Evolution pay-per-view back in 2018. The show was a landmark event for the promotion, as it marked the first time in history that WWE hosted an all-women's pay-per-view.
Katsuyori Shibata Discusses His AEW Bout Against Orange Cassidy

Katsuyori Shibata made his in-ring debut for AEW on Friday's AEW Rampage when he challenged Orange Cassidy for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. Shibata was forced to retire in 2017 due to a subdural hematoma, but wrestled an exhibition bout against Zack Sabre Jr at NJPW G1 Climax 31 Finals and took on Ren Narita at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16.
CJ Perry On WWE's New Regime: It's Exciting, Triple H is A Genius

CJ Perry calls Triple H a genius and says the new WWE regime is a great shift. Perry, formerly known as Lana, spent several years with WWE; she signed with the company in 2013, and she was subsequently featured on WWE TV over the next several years. She memorably managed Rusev, and she was also an active in-ring competitor in the later stages of her run. WWE released Perry in a wave of cuts in June 2021. Just over a year later, former chairman and CEO Vince McMahon retired, and Triple H became the head of WWE creative. Since then, fans have seen a number of changes to the product, and several former Superstars have returned to the company, including Bray Wyatt.
Bret Hart Says Survivor Series 1997 Match With Shawn Michaels Was Scheduled To Go Another 25 Minutes

25 years ago, the infamous Montreal Screwjob took place when Vince McMahon came to ringside and implored the bell to ring as Shawn Michaels had Bret Hart in the sharpshooter. The "screwjob" happened due to fear that Bret would take the WWE Championship with him to WCW after he didn't agree to lose to Michaels at Survivor Series. Hart had agreed to drop the title in some capacity at a later date, but McMahon orchestrated the screwjob in Montreal.
WWE NXT Sour Graps | Full Review & Results

Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) review tonight's episode of WWE NXT, including:. -Kayden and Katana vs. Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons for the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. -Cameron Grimes vs. Joe Gacy. -Brutus Creed vs. Damon Kemp. -Andre Chase vs. Charlie Dempsey. -JD McDonagh vs. Axiom. ...and...
Gisele Shaw Reflects On Wrestling For WOW, Competing Under A Mask

In 2018 and 2019, Gisele Shaw performed for WOW: Women of Wrestling under the name Azteca and then Reyna Reyes. Shaw was part of the WOW Tag Team Title Tournament and challenged for the WOW Championship in season two. As Azteca, Shaw performed with a mask that covered the top half of her face.
WWE Raw On 11/8 Records Uptick In Viewership, Demo Number Also Rises

WWE Raw viewership is in for 11/7. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on November 7 averaged 1.593 million viewers, which is up from last week's total of 1.500 million viewers. Monday's episode scored a 0.43 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up big from the 0.36...
