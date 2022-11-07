Designed by SGA, First Purpose-Built Life Sciences Building FORUM Breaks Ground in Boston Landing

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Boston Walgreens Closures Worries ResidentsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!Camilo DíazHanover, MA
Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4The Tufts DailyMedford, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org
10 reasons for building a better highway
FOR US, the Allston interchange is more than a highway project. It’s a way to fix the mistakes of the past, reunite long-separated neighborhoods, and lay the groundwork for an equitable economic expansion of Boston. We believe the all-at-grade option for the throat section of the project, along with...
Daily Free Press
Boston’s Downtown Revitalization Project relaunches for the first time since the pandemic
“PLAN: Downtown” is restarting after being shut down in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This downtown revitalization plan, created by the City of Boston and the Boston Consulting Group, will attempt to bring vibrancy back to Boston by creating more open spaces, opportunities for small businesses and new housing projects.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Nauset Breaks Ground on Alewife Mixed-Use Apartment Community
Cambridge, MA – Construction is underway for 605 Concord, a mixed-use transit-oriented development that will deliver 49 apartment units above 2,500 square feet of street-level retail space to the Fresh Pond neighborhood. The construction manager is Needham, MA-based Nauset Construction, and the developer is Acorn Holdings LLC. The development...
thesuffolkjournal.com
Mayor Wu announces new plan for ’24-hour downtown’
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she wants to bring Downtown Boston back to life in a plan announced on Oct. 27. With Suffolk University’s large footprint in the neighborhood, the plan has the promise of impacting opportunities and daily life of Suffolk students. The Downtown Revitalization plan includes the...
retrofitmagazine.com
An Increasingly Dense Boston Neighborhood Receives a Versatile New Public Courtyard with 21st Century Amenities within 19th Century Buildings
The Charles River Speedway is a multi-building reuse project that combines historic preservation and forward-thinking sustainable design. It repositions a 19th century stable and parks department into a versatile new public courtyard encircled by a brewery, brewpub, restaurants, retail, and informal indoor/outdoor event spaces. Historically, its neighboring sites along the Charles River were occupied by slaughterhouses and agricultural sites. The original buildings included a cow barn, trotting horse stalls and sulky storage among its more benign elements, as well as a small jail that gradually expanded as animals were moved from the site.
WCVB
Students, parents protest plan before Boston Archdiocese to turn school, church into one entity
BOSTON — Parents, students, teachers and administrators from Saint Brendan School in Dorchester protested a proposal Wednesday that they say threatens the future of the school. Students held signs and marched around the Pastoral Center for the Archdiocese of Boston chanting against the proposal. The proposal that Cardinal Sean...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Vantage Builders Announces Andy Roy And Joe Carreiro As Project Executives
WALTHAM, MA – Vantage Builders announced that Andy Roy has been promoted to Project Executive and Joe Carreiro has joined the firm also as Project Executive. As Project Executives, Mr. Roy and Mr. Carreiro are responsible for the overall direction, completion and financial outcome for Vantage Builders’ projects. They serve as the key point of contact for clients, architects and subcontractors, and directly supervise the firm’s Project Managers, Project Engineers and Superintendents.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for a 267,000 SF Industrial Facility in Central Massachusetts
Leicester, MA– Representatives from The Brennan Group (TBG), John M. Corcoran & Company (JMC), and equity partner Berkeley Partners were joined by Town of Leicester officials last week to celebrate the official groundbreaking of Central Gateway, a subdividable 267,600 square-foot, speculative industrial facility. Construction on Gateway began late last...
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Students and Dining Hall Workers Call for Hot Breakfast Expansion to All Houses
Nearly 2,000 Harvard students have signed onto a petition advocating for hot breakfast service across all upperclassman dining halls. Harvard’s undergraduate-led Student Labor Action Movement launched the petition last week in collaboration with the University’s dining hall workers' union, UNITE HERE Local 26. The statement urges the University to expand hot breakfast offerings to all upperclassman dining halls to promote student wellbeing and alleviate the workload of dining hall workers.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Bakeries in Boston
When it comes to baked goods, there are several options in Boston, but these eight bakeries stand out among the rest. They are known for their unique treats, talented chefs, and creative flavors. Their extensive menus will satisfy any sweet tooth. From traditional favorites to modern twists on old favorites, these bakeries have a little something for every type of sweet tooth. Find your favorite bakeshop, and you'll soon be back for more!
Live the Great Gatsby Lifestyle in This Massachusetts Estate on Boston’s North Shore
This place is understandably called Rock Edge, and in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood of Beverly on the North Shore of Boston. Built in 1911, this $20.5 million home is a multi-million dollar beauty that takes you back to the gilded age, at least from the outside. I most definitely...
wgbh.org
Boston Mayor Wu OKs new city voting map
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Monday quietly signed the City Council–approved redistricting map, making official newly redrawn voting district boundaries for the next municipal election. Wu’s press office announced her approval on the eve of Election Day without much of a statement to address the map itself, or the...
nshoremag.com
Radio Personalities from the North Shore Reflect on the Region
When listening to Boston radio stations, you may be surprised to know that on nearly every channel, many of the friendly and familiar voices you hear belong to broadcasters who call the North Shore home. Some grew up here, while others were drawn to the beauty of the area and its proximity to Boston.
Mayor Wu signs City Council-approved redistricting map into law
The controversial map, dubbed the "unity map," had sparked tensions on the council in recent weeks. UPDATE: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Monday signed into law a hotly-debated new political map approved by the City Council last week. Supporters have said the map aims to give more political agency to...
Walgreens closures leave three Boston neighborhoods without nearby pharmacies
The closure of three Walgreens this week has left two Boston neighborhoods in a “pharmacy desert.”. Mattapan, Hyde Park and Roxbury are all losing their respective Walgreens. But while Hyde Park still has a Shaw’s close by, the other two neighborhoods have no pharmacies approximate to where they are located.
rock929rocks.com
Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter
You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
‘I take it personally’: BPD Commissioner responds to safety concerns in city
Boston – Boston leaders are assuring the public that they’re hearing all of the community concerns on the heels of a particularly violent weekend. Six people were shot at three separate scenes in Boston in less than an hour time frame on Sunday night. Boston Police Commissioner Michael...
quincyquarry.com
New Statue of Abigail Adams unveiled, Quincy Mayor Tom Koch amazingly not struck by lightning. #abigailadams #mayorkoch #kimjongkochplaza
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. New Statue of Abigail Adams unveiled, Quincy Mayor Tom Koch amazingly not struck by lightning. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. The new statue of Abigail Adams...
55 Twitter employees lose jobs in Boston as part of company-wide layoffs
Twitter’s layoffs last Friday were felt in Boston’s Central Plaza offices, where about 55 employees were reportedly notified of their firing. The State Dislocated Worker Unit received a letter from Twitter’s human resources department confirming 55 Boston employees will be terminated as of Jan. 4, 2023, according to the Boston Globe. Twitter notified staff about their termination via their personal email, whereas employees not at risk of termination were notified via their work email.
iheart.com
Gun Lake Tribe planning miles of development
The Gun Lake Tribe is planning to develop 2.75 miles of land it owns between their casino and the city of Wayland. The tribe began purchasing land in 2011 after the casino opened. They now own almost 1,200 acres north of the casino from US-131 east to the railroad tracks.
