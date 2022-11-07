Read full article on original website
Man arrested after high-speed chase, ditching car in middle of I-75 freeway
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A Monroe man was arrested Tuesday night after leading police on a high-speed chase through several neighborhoods and abandoning his car in the middle of I-75. The chase occurred shortly after 9:05 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, after the man, 22, fled a traffic stop in the area of N. Dixie Highway near Woodland Boulevard, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
candgnews.com
Police search for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run crash
ROCHESTER HILLS — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is hoping that the public may have information to help identify the driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Saturday, Oct. 29, in Rochester Hills. Deputies believe the driver of an Audi Q7 hit 30-year-old Sarah Ratliff, of Davison,...
abc12.com
Lapeer County crash claims life of 58-year-old man
LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a man from Metamora died after he failed to negotiate a curve on M-24 north of Lapeer, crashed into another vehicle and was thrown out of his pickup truck late Tuesday. The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office says Anthony Saferian was driving a Ford...
fox2detroit.com
Man jumps out of 2nd story window to escape Michigan State Police during foot pursuit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man was arrested after leading Michigan State Police on a foot pursuit in Detroit late Tuesday night. At around10:55 PM on Southfield near Plymouth, a driver called the police and said they believed a male was attempting to break into a vehicle on the freeway's right shoulder.
30-Year-Old Man Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Sterling heights (Sterling Heights, MI)
The Sterling Heights Police Department reported a pedestrian accident on Tuesday. The accident is reported to have occurred on Mound Road between 18 Mile and 18 ½ Mile roads. According to the officials, the victim was trying to cross the road and was not on a crosswalk. He was then struck by an SUV.
ClickOnDetroit.com
30-year-old Sterling Heights man struck, killed while crossing Mound Road
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 30-year-old Sterling Heights man was struck by an SUV and killed while attempting to cross Mound Road. The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 8) on Mound Road between 18 Mile and 18 1/2 Mile roads. Police said the man was trying...
Michigan State Police warn of Wednesday crackdown on I-696 in Macomb County
Michigan State Police have announced they will have extra patrols out on the I-696 beginning Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 6 p.m. through 10 p.m. Troopers will focus on the stretch of I-696 between Dequindre Road and I-94 in Macomb County.
Gravel hauler overturns, spills dirt all over I-75, causing big backups in Metro Detroit
Drivers along I-75 near Detroit are dealing with major backups after a gravel hauler spilled dirt all over the freeway Wednesday afternoon.
Detroit News
3 arrested after driving 104 mph on I-75 in Cheboygan Co.
The need for speed has landed three people, including a Detroit man, behind bars, Michigan State Police said. A trooper with the state police's Gaylord Post was on patrol at about 3:15 p.m. last week when he tracked a vehicle traveling 104 mph in a 75-mph zone on Interstate 75 near M-68 in Indian River. The trooper pulled the vehicle over.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Power restored to down traffic signals on busy stretch of Hall Road in Macomb County
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Power has been restored to the several traffic signals that were down Wednesday afternoon on a busy stretch of Hall Road in Macomb County. As of about 1:10 p.m. on Nov. 9, power had been restored to traffic signals on eastbound and westbound Hall Road (M-59) between Heydenreich and Schoenherr roads. The traffic lights were without power as of about 11:45 a.m. the same day.
Michigan man struck, killed by vehicle while refueling his car on I-75
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A 41-year-old Farmington Hills man died after being hit by another driver while he attempted to refuel his car near an exit ramp. The man was not immediately identified and the driver that collided with the vehicle stayed at the scene Sunday, Nov. 6, according to Michigan State Police.
1 person hospitalized after vehicle crashes into Washington Township hobby shop
One person is hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a Washington Township hobby shop Tuesday night, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI. No one was in the shop, Tailspin Hobbies, when the crash occurred at around 10 p.m. The shop is located on Route 66. On Facebook, Tailspin Hobbies posted...
fox2detroit.com
MSP: Missing woman left job, boyfriend, Sterling Heights home behind with no notice
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police say a missing woman left her job, home, and boyfriend behind suddenly last month. Alexandria 'Lexie' Gorman is from Gaylord but has been staying in Sterling Heights. Police said she was last heard from Oct. 16. Her social media accounts have been deactivated, and her phone goes to voicemail.
40-year-old man charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting resident after slashing tires near downtown Farmington
A 40-year-old Farmington Hills man has been charged for the attempted murder of another man after police say he fired multiple shots outside a home in Farmington.
fox2detroit.com
MSP investigates two separate fatal pedestrian crashes; one on the Lodge Freeway and the other on I-75
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police Department is investigating two separate fatal pedestrian crashes that occurred overnight on Sunday. Michigan State Police responded to calls about a serious injury crash on southbound M-10 at 1:45 a.m. Callers told MSP that a black male wearing all black clothing was walking in the freeway's left lane near W. Grand Blvd.
nbc25news.com
Police: Pedestrian in wheelchair dies after being struck by car in Flint
FLINT, Mich. — A Flint City resident is dead after he was struck by a car in Flint Friday night. On November 4, just after 8:00 p.m., police responded to a pedestrian accident in the area of Pasadena Ave and Thornton Ave. The initial investigation revealed a 51-year-old male...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Eastpointe police release new footage of fatal road rage shooting from September
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Eastpointe Police released new footage to Local 4 of a road rage incident that ended in gunfire. Its release comes as the victim’s family held a protest Tuesday condemning the police investigation. “We want the criminal investigation reopened, we want charges brought,” said Ty Hale’s...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit cleans up illegal dumping site that contained abandoned vehicles, houses
DETROIT – A lot on Detroit’s west side is getting cleaned up after a video shows the illegal dumping issues going on in that neighborhood. The lot is off Grandview Street south of 8 Mile Road and on Tuesday the city responded to the mess that was left in front of an abandoned home.
abc12.com
Police identify person of interest in Flint after deadly hit-and-run crash
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators have identified a person of interest who may have hit and killed a wheelchair-bound man in Flint Township over the weekend. The Flint Township Police Department says the crash was reported around 8:20 p.m. Friday on Pasadena Avenue near Thornton Avenue. Police say a...
Detroit News
Fire at Pontiac townhouse sends 5 to hospital
Pontiac — Five people, including an 8-month-old baby boy, were sent to a local hospital Tuesday after an explosion and fire at an apartment complex, officials said. A 24-year-old Oxford Township woman and a 33-year-old Pontiac woman were taken to a hospital where they are both listed in stable condition, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.
