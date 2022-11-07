ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington Hills, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Man arrested after high-speed chase, ditching car in middle of I-75 freeway

MONROE COUNTY, MI – A Monroe man was arrested Tuesday night after leading police on a high-speed chase through several neighborhoods and abandoning his car in the middle of I-75. The chase occurred shortly after 9:05 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, after the man, 22, fled a traffic stop in the area of N. Dixie Highway near Woodland Boulevard, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
candgnews.com

Police search for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run crash

ROCHESTER HILLS — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is hoping that the public may have information to help identify the driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Saturday, Oct. 29, in Rochester Hills. Deputies believe the driver of an Audi Q7 hit 30-year-old Sarah Ratliff, of Davison,...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
abc12.com

Lapeer County crash claims life of 58-year-old man

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a man from Metamora died after he failed to negotiate a curve on M-24 north of Lapeer, crashed into another vehicle and was thrown out of his pickup truck late Tuesday. The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office says Anthony Saferian was driving a Ford...
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

3 arrested after driving 104 mph on I-75 in Cheboygan Co.

The need for speed has landed three people, including a Detroit man, behind bars, Michigan State Police said. A trooper with the state police's Gaylord Post was on patrol at about 3:15 p.m. last week when he tracked a vehicle traveling 104 mph in a 75-mph zone on Interstate 75 near M-68 in Indian River. The trooper pulled the vehicle over.
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Power restored to down traffic signals on busy stretch of Hall Road in Macomb County

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Power has been restored to the several traffic signals that were down Wednesday afternoon on a busy stretch of Hall Road in Macomb County. As of about 1:10 p.m. on Nov. 9, power had been restored to traffic signals on eastbound and westbound Hall Road (M-59) between Heydenreich and Schoenherr roads. The traffic lights were without power as of about 11:45 a.m. the same day.
fox2detroit.com

MSP investigates two separate fatal pedestrian crashes; one on the Lodge Freeway and the other on I-75

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police Department is investigating two separate fatal pedestrian crashes that occurred overnight on Sunday. Michigan State Police responded to calls about a serious injury crash on southbound M-10 at 1:45 a.m. Callers told MSP that a black male wearing all black clothing was walking in the freeway's left lane near W. Grand Blvd.
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Police identify person of interest in Flint after deadly hit-and-run crash

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators have identified a person of interest who may have hit and killed a wheelchair-bound man in Flint Township over the weekend. The Flint Township Police Department says the crash was reported around 8:20 p.m. Friday on Pasadena Avenue near Thornton Avenue. Police say a...
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

Fire at Pontiac townhouse sends 5 to hospital

Pontiac — Five people, including an 8-month-old baby boy, were sent to a local hospital Tuesday after an explosion and fire at an apartment complex, officials said. A 24-year-old Oxford Township woman and a 33-year-old Pontiac woman were taken to a hospital where they are both listed in stable condition, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.
PONTIAC, MI

