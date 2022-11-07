NEI General Contracting Converting Former School into New England’s First LGBTQ-Friendly Senior Affordable Housing Complex

Read full article on original website
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Boston Walgreens Closures Worries ResidentsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!Camilo DíazHanover, MA
Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4The Tufts DailyMedford, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Designed by SGA, First Purpose-Built Life Sciences Building FORUM Breaks Ground in Boston Landing
BOSTON—SGA, a national, multi-disciplinary firm whose work spans architecture, interior design and master planning for life sciences, academic, mixed-use and commercial clients, today announced that Boston’s first purpose-built life sciences development, designed by the firm, broke ground recently. Representatives from co-developers Lendlease and Ivanhoé Cambridge joined elected officials...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Greystar continues its investment in Everett’s Commercial Triangle with an additional 384 units of housing
Everett, MA– Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC announced that they have broken ground on the second phase of the 85 Boston Street development, unveiling its moniker as The Maxwell. Upon completion in May 2025, The Maxwell will include 355 market-rate apartments, 29 affordable housing units, a structured parking garage...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Nauset Breaks Ground on Alewife Mixed-Use Apartment Community
Cambridge, MA – Construction is underway for 605 Concord, a mixed-use transit-oriented development that will deliver 49 apartment units above 2,500 square feet of street-level retail space to the Fresh Pond neighborhood. The construction manager is Needham, MA-based Nauset Construction, and the developer is Acorn Holdings LLC. The development...
thesuffolkjournal.com
Mayor Wu announces new plan for ’24-hour downtown’
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she wants to bring Downtown Boston back to life in a plan announced on Oct. 27. With Suffolk University’s large footprint in the neighborhood, the plan has the promise of impacting opportunities and daily life of Suffolk students. The Downtown Revitalization plan includes the...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Vantage Builders Announces Andy Roy And Joe Carreiro As Project Executives
WALTHAM, MA – Vantage Builders announced that Andy Roy has been promoted to Project Executive and Joe Carreiro has joined the firm also as Project Executive. As Project Executives, Mr. Roy and Mr. Carreiro are responsible for the overall direction, completion and financial outcome for Vantage Builders’ projects. They serve as the key point of contact for clients, architects and subcontractors, and directly supervise the firm’s Project Managers, Project Engineers and Superintendents.
WCVB
Students, parents protest plan before Boston Archdiocese to turn school, church into one entity
BOSTON — Parents, students, teachers and administrators from Saint Brendan School in Dorchester protested a proposal Wednesday that they say threatens the future of the school. Students held signs and marched around the Pastoral Center for the Archdiocese of Boston chanting against the proposal. The proposal that Cardinal Sean...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for a 267,000 SF Industrial Facility in Central Massachusetts
Leicester, MA– Representatives from The Brennan Group (TBG), John M. Corcoran & Company (JMC), and equity partner Berkeley Partners were joined by Town of Leicester officials last week to celebrate the official groundbreaking of Central Gateway, a subdividable 267,600 square-foot, speculative industrial facility. Construction on Gateway began late last...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Connolly Brothers Completes New Renovations at Boston College
BEVERLY, Mass. – Connolly Brothers announced that it has recently completed two major projects for Boston College, the latest in a long line of work that Connolly has done on behalf of Boston’s Jesuit university. With Connolly providing construction management services, the research university recently added a new...
Former Boston nurse flies across country to deliver her baby at Brigham and Women’s
Despite living three thousand miles away, a mother-to-be knew there was only one place to bring her daughter into the world. Katie Shields, a former nurse at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, flew from San Diego to Boston to deliver the baby at her former workplace. Catalina Brigham Shields was...
liveboston617.org
Daytime Murder Rocks Neighborhood as Riley Brothers Construction Worker is Gunned Down in front of Family
On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 13:13 hours this afternoon, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers both responded to a 911 call for a person shot. The reporting 911 caller stated that someone had shot her son in front of her in the area near Harvard Street and Paxton Street in Dorchester. The caller also stated that the shooters fled in a white Kia.
commonwealthmagazine.org
10 reasons for building a better highway
FOR US, the Allston interchange is more than a highway project. It’s a way to fix the mistakes of the past, reunite long-separated neighborhoods, and lay the groundwork for an equitable economic expansion of Boston. We believe the all-at-grade option for the throat section of the project, along with...
Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is Closing
The Abington Christmas Place announced they are closing.(The Christmas Place / Facebook) (ABINGTON, MA) For the last 40 years, the South Shore has been home to thelargest Christmas experience in New England, Abington Christmas Place. From pictures with Santa to having a delicious sweet treat in the bakery, the Abington Christmas Place isn't kidding when they advertise itself as"your ONE-STOP Christmas store." Unfortunately, on Sunday, November 6th the Abington Christmas Placeannounced on Facebook that they are closing this year.
universalhub.com
For first time in centuries, native Americans use traditional fire technique to create canoe along the harbor, then paddle it into the water
For the past week, members of the Nipmuc and Massachusett tribes gathered daily at the Little Mystic Boat Ramp in Charlestown to burn a large pine log, then carve it out to create a mishoon or traditional canoe. Wraithe was there when they put the canoe into the water for...
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Students and Dining Hall Workers Call for Hot Breakfast Expansion to All Houses
Nearly 2,000 Harvard students have signed onto a petition advocating for hot breakfast service across all upperclassman dining halls. Harvard’s undergraduate-led Student Labor Action Movement launched the petition last week in collaboration with the University’s dining hall workers' union, UNITE HERE Local 26. The statement urges the University to expand hot breakfast offerings to all upperclassman dining halls to promote student wellbeing and alleviate the workload of dining hall workers.
WCVB
Cambridge, Massachusetts lawmakers propose 'No turn on red' ban
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A Massachusetts city that has already banned right turns on red at more than 70 percent of all of its intersections is now looking to take the traffic law a step further. The Cambridge, Massachusetts City Council voted 7 to 2 on Monday night how to...
Live the Great Gatsby Lifestyle in This Massachusetts Estate on Boston’s North Shore
This place is understandably called Rock Edge, and in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood of Beverly on the North Shore of Boston. Built in 1911, this $20.5 million home is a multi-million dollar beauty that takes you back to the gilded age, at least from the outside. I most definitely...
Boston Globe
Readers say these local shops are the best in the area. Tell us your favorites.
They sent recommendations for fitness studios, gift shops, breweries, and more. Boston.com readers love their local small businesses so much they want you to enjoy them, too. Last year, we put together a guide of 50 reader-recommended local businesses that readers wanted to support during the holiday season. We once again asked our readers to share the local businesses they think make their community a better place to live and shop, and they’ve sent recommendations for fitness studios, gift shops, breweries, and more.
thescopeboston.org
Bill Galvin, one of the longest-serving constitutional officers in Massachusetts, is running for Secretary of State
Boston-born William Galvin, a favorite among voters, remains on track to enter his 27th year and 8th term in office as Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts on Nov. 8. As one of the longest-serving constitutional officers in the state, Galvin sailed the wave of incumbency to a 20-point margin...
Boston city councilor condemns neo-Nazis after hate group latches onto his anti-Protestant remark
"We haven’t asked for any of their support, nor do we want or need their help.”. Boston City Councilor Frank Baker on Monday condemned a local neo-Nazi group after the white supremacist organization latched onto anti-Protestant sentiments he made in remarks against a fellow city councilor last week. As...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man convicted of murdering his wife and children denied parole
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Parole Board has unanimously denied parole to a Massachusetts man serving life in prison after being convicted of murdering his wife and children. According to the Board, on February 4, 1993, after a jury trial in Middlesex Superior Court, Kenneth Seguin was convicted of three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his wife, Mary Ann (known as Polly), and their two children, Danny (age 7), and Amy (age 5). He was sentenced to serve life in prison with the possibility of parole for the murder of his wife, followed by two concurrent life sentences with the possibility of parole for the murder of his children.
