ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NEI General Contracting Converting Former School into New England’s First LGBTQ-Friendly Senior Affordable Housing Complex

By Boston Real Estate Times
bostonrealestatetimes.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Designed by SGA, First Purpose-Built Life Sciences Building FORUM Breaks Ground in Boston Landing

BOSTON—SGA, a national, multi-disciplinary firm whose work spans architecture, interior design and master planning for life sciences, academic, mixed-use and commercial clients, today announced that Boston’s first purpose-built life sciences development, designed by the firm, broke ground recently. Representatives from co-developers Lendlease and Ivanhoé Cambridge joined elected officials...
BOSTON, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Nauset Breaks Ground on Alewife Mixed-Use Apartment Community

Cambridge, MA – Construction is underway for 605 Concord, a mixed-use transit-oriented development that will deliver 49 apartment units above 2,500 square feet of street-level retail space to the Fresh Pond neighborhood. The construction manager is Needham, MA-based Nauset Construction, and the developer is Acorn Holdings LLC. The development...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
thesuffolkjournal.com

Mayor Wu announces new plan for ’24-hour downtown’

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she wants to bring Downtown Boston back to life in a plan announced on Oct. 27. With Suffolk University’s large footprint in the neighborhood, the plan has the promise of impacting opportunities and daily life of Suffolk students. The Downtown Revitalization plan includes the...
BOSTON, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Vantage Builders Announces Andy Roy And Joe Carreiro As Project Executives

WALTHAM, MA – Vantage Builders announced that Andy Roy has been promoted to Project Executive and Joe Carreiro has joined the firm also as Project Executive. As Project Executives, Mr. Roy and Mr. Carreiro are responsible for the overall direction, completion and financial outcome for Vantage Builders’ projects. They serve as the key point of contact for clients, architects and subcontractors, and directly supervise the firm’s Project Managers, Project Engineers and Superintendents.
WALTHAM, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for a 267,000 SF Industrial Facility in Central Massachusetts

Leicester, MA– Representatives from The Brennan Group (TBG), John M. Corcoran & Company (JMC), and equity partner Berkeley Partners were joined by Town of Leicester officials last week to celebrate the official groundbreaking of Central Gateway, a subdividable 267,600 square-foot, speculative industrial facility. Construction on Gateway began late last...
LEICESTER, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Connolly Brothers Completes New Renovations at Boston College

BEVERLY, Mass. – Connolly Brothers announced that it has recently completed two major projects for Boston College, the latest in a long line of work that Connolly has done on behalf of Boston’s Jesuit university. With Connolly providing construction management services, the research university recently added a new...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Daytime Murder Rocks Neighborhood as Riley Brothers Construction Worker is Gunned Down in front of Family

On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 13:13 hours this afternoon, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers both responded to a 911 call for a person shot. The reporting 911 caller stated that someone had shot her son in front of her in the area near Harvard Street and Paxton Street in Dorchester. The caller also stated that the shooters fled in a white Kia.
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

10 reasons for building a better highway

FOR US, the Allston interchange is more than a highway project. It’s a way to fix the mistakes of the past, reunite long-separated neighborhoods, and lay the groundwork for an equitable economic expansion of Boston. We believe the all-at-grade option for the throat section of the project, along with...
BOSTON, MA
Dianna Carney

Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is Closing

The Abington Christmas Place announced they are closing.(The Christmas Place / Facebook) (ABINGTON, MA) For the last 40 years, the South Shore has been home to thelargest Christmas experience in New England, Abington Christmas Place. From pictures with Santa to having a delicious sweet treat in the bakery, the Abington Christmas Place isn't kidding when they advertise itself as"your ONE-STOP Christmas store." Unfortunately, on Sunday, November 6th the Abington Christmas Placeannounced on Facebook that they are closing this year.
ABINGTON, MA
Harvard Crimson

Harvard Students and Dining Hall Workers Call for Hot Breakfast Expansion to All Houses

Nearly 2,000 Harvard students have signed onto a petition advocating for hot breakfast service across all upperclassman dining halls. Harvard’s undergraduate-led Student Labor Action Movement launched the petition last week in collaboration with the University’s dining hall workers' union, UNITE HERE Local 26. The statement urges the University to expand hot breakfast offerings to all upperclassman dining halls to promote student wellbeing and alleviate the workload of dining hall workers.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston Globe

Readers say these local shops are the best in the area. Tell us your favorites.

They sent recommendations for fitness studios, gift shops, breweries, and more. Boston.com readers love their local small businesses so much they want you to enjoy them, too. Last year, we put together a guide of 50 reader-recommended local businesses that readers wanted to support during the holiday season. We once again asked our readers to share the local businesses they think make their community a better place to live and shop, and they’ve sent recommendations for fitness studios, gift shops, breweries, and more.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man convicted of murdering his wife and children denied parole

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Parole Board has unanimously denied parole to a Massachusetts man serving life in prison after being convicted of murdering his wife and children. According to the Board, on February 4, 1993, after a jury trial in Middlesex Superior Court, Kenneth Seguin was convicted of three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his wife, Mary Ann (known as Polly), and their two children, Danny (age 7), and Amy (age 5). He was sentenced to serve life in prison with the possibility of parole for the murder of his wife, followed by two concurrent life sentences with the possibility of parole for the murder of his children.
HOLLISTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy