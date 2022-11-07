ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

CBRE Arranges $42.6 Million Sale of 233-Unit Apartment Community in Springfield, MA to Stockbridge Ventures

By Boston Real Estate Times
bostonrealestatetimes.com
 2 days ago
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for a 267,000 SF Industrial Facility in Central Massachusetts

Leicester, MA– Representatives from The Brennan Group (TBG), John M. Corcoran & Company (JMC), and equity partner Berkeley Partners were joined by Town of Leicester officials last week to celebrate the official groundbreaking of Central Gateway, a subdividable 267,600 square-foot, speculative industrial facility. Construction on Gateway began late last...
LEICESTER, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Auctioning Off 10-Acre Property on Route 20

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city is auctioning off a 10-acre site zoned for light industrial on Route 20 this Thursday. Pittsfield took control of 1685 West Housatonic St. three years in foreclosure. It was formerly owned by Arace Realty Trust. About three acres of the site is developed, including a 30,000-square-foot building that has retail and warehouse space.
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Walgreens closes location on Granby Road in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a Walgreens in Chicopee closed its doors Wednesday for good. Now, many customers will have to pick up their prescriptions elsewhere. “It’s very sad to see things closing that have been here for a while, you know. Now, we...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Westfield bakery nears sale of final cupcake this weekend

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A western Massachusetts cupcake bakery, that has been around for more than a decade, is closing its doors at the end of the week. Mama Cakes in Westfield will soon be selling its last cupcake. After eleven-and-a-half years of selling delectable treats to customers across the area, owner Kimberly McNutt is shutting off the ovens and closing the doors.
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke crews respond to Brookline Ave. for house fire

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke responded to Brookline Avenue Tuesday night for reports of an apartment fire. According to Holyoke Fire Captain David Rex, the call came in just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night after smoke was spotted. Captain Rex told us that the fire originated in the...
HOLYOKE, MA
CBS Boston

"Bat Cave" inside Massachusetts mountain provides critical power resource

NORTHFIELD – There is a cave hidden in the hills of Northfield Mountain. Inside is a power source that can light up hundreds of thousands of homes in New England in a matter of minutes.It may look like any normal lake, but this pond is so much more. At one time, the water at Northfield Mountain served as the world's largest battery. FirstLight Power gave WBZ-TV exclusive access to what they call "The Bat Cave," one of the largest biggest single sources of green energy in the northeast. The tunnel might remind you of the villain's lair in some James...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Vigil for librarian killed in 2021 crash to call for pedestrian safety in Springfield

The husband of a Springfield library worker killed in a 2021 State Street crash will host an open vigil on Thursday, the one-year anniversary of his wife’s passing. He plans to commemorate the memory of his late wife and remind city officials of the work that still needs to be done to ensure State Street — as well as other Springfield streets — are safe for pedestrians.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield native Darrell C. Byers expands Interise ‘Streetwise MBA’ to Springfield, Holyoke

SPRINGFIELD — There is a phrase Darrell C. Byers, Springfield native and CEO of Interise in Boston, repeats: “Work on your business, not in your business.”. What he means is that entrepreneurs and founders of small business — be they restaurants, health-care providers, transportation or home contracting — can get caught up in the day-to-day work and take their eyes off the strategic planning and long-term financial questions that make the difference in failure, survival and thriving.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Northampton Planning Board approves site plan review for housing project

NORTHAMPTON – During a meeting on Oct. 27, the Northampton Planning Board approved a site plan review presented by Prospect Place LLC (Valley CDC) to create affordable housing with site improvements at 737 Bridge Rd. Background. Back in the spring, Valley CDC purchased the former Northampton Rehabilitation and Nursing...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: Puerto Rican flag raising and supermarket savings

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and West Springfield. We started in Springfield where the annual Puerto Rican flag raising ceremony was held Monday to kick-off the beginning of Puerto Rican Heritage Month. Mayor Domenic Sarno was at the eventalong with State Senator...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

