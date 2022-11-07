CBRE Arranges $42.6 Million Sale of 233-Unit Apartment Community in Springfield, MA to Stockbridge Ventures

Read full article on original website
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for a 267,000 SF Industrial Facility in Central Massachusetts
Leicester, MA– Representatives from The Brennan Group (TBG), John M. Corcoran & Company (JMC), and equity partner Berkeley Partners were joined by Town of Leicester officials last week to celebrate the official groundbreaking of Central Gateway, a subdividable 267,600 square-foot, speculative industrial facility. Construction on Gateway began late last...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Auctioning Off 10-Acre Property on Route 20
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city is auctioning off a 10-acre site zoned for light industrial on Route 20 this Thursday. Pittsfield took control of 1685 West Housatonic St. three years in foreclosure. It was formerly owned by Arace Realty Trust. About three acres of the site is developed, including a 30,000-square-foot building that has retail and warehouse space.
thereminder.com
Maple Shopping Plaza rebuild unveiled at Longmeadow Planning Board meeting
LONGMEADOW – The Longmeadow Planning Board heard plans at its Nov. 2 meeting to rebuild the Maple Shopping Center, a plaza that burned down after a major fire on Nov. 23, 2021. The plans focused on bigger storefronts and a new façade within the same footprint. Diana Pun,...
New Retail Space, Drive-Thru Proposed on Gold Star Blvd.
WORCESTER - The Worcester Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public meeting on Thursday, Nov. 10, where it will consider an application for construction of an 18,100 square foot commercial building at 70 Gold Star Blvd. The applicant, Parkingway Management LLC, registered in Jamaica Plain, proposes the site for...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Walgreens closes location on Granby Road in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a Walgreens in Chicopee closed its doors Wednesday for good. Now, many customers will have to pick up their prescriptions elsewhere. “It’s very sad to see things closing that have been here for a while, you know. Now, we...
westernmassnews.com
Westfield bakery nears sale of final cupcake this weekend
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A western Massachusetts cupcake bakery, that has been around for more than a decade, is closing its doors at the end of the week. Mama Cakes in Westfield will soon be selling its last cupcake. After eleven-and-a-half years of selling delectable treats to customers across the area, owner Kimberly McNutt is shutting off the ovens and closing the doors.
Smith College buys single family residence in Northampton for $675,000
Smith College acquired the property at 15 Ahwaga Avenue, Northampton, from Hyman S. Edelstein and Sally R. Edelstein on Oct. 18, 2022, for $675,000 which works out to $340 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 4,639-square-foot lot.
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke crews respond to Brookline Ave. for house fire
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke responded to Brookline Avenue Tuesday night for reports of an apartment fire. According to Holyoke Fire Captain David Rex, the call came in just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night after smoke was spotted. Captain Rex told us that the fire originated in the...
10 least expensive homes sold in Hampden County Oct. 30 - Nov. 5
A house in Brimfield that sold for $149,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Hampden County between Oct. 30 and Nov. 5. In total, 47 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $324,812. The average price per square foot ended up at $217.
Friends of the Homeless gets funding for apartments and shelter beds at former 5th Alarm club
SPRINGFIELD — Friends of the Homeless and parent company Clinical & Support Options cleared a bar last week for its $17 million housing project at the former 5th Alarm nightclub at 775 Worthington St. The organization secured $400,000 in early-stage financing from the Community Economic Development Assistance Corp, according...
MGM Springfield celebrates holidays with tree lighting, skating rink opening
MGM is getting into the holiday spirit this year on November 25th with the annual tree lighting ceremony and the opening of Holiday Winter Wonderland on Amory Square and Springfield's only outdoor skating rink.
"Bat Cave" inside Massachusetts mountain provides critical power resource
NORTHFIELD – There is a cave hidden in the hills of Northfield Mountain. Inside is a power source that can light up hundreds of thousands of homes in New England in a matter of minutes.It may look like any normal lake, but this pond is so much more. At one time, the water at Northfield Mountain served as the world's largest battery. FirstLight Power gave WBZ-TV exclusive access to what they call "The Bat Cave," one of the largest biggest single sources of green energy in the northeast. The tunnel might remind you of the villain's lair in some James...
Vigil for librarian killed in 2021 crash to call for pedestrian safety in Springfield
The husband of a Springfield library worker killed in a 2021 State Street crash will host an open vigil on Thursday, the one-year anniversary of his wife’s passing. He plans to commemorate the memory of his late wife and remind city officials of the work that still needs to be done to ensure State Street — as well as other Springfield streets — are safe for pedestrians.
Springfield native Darrell C. Byers expands Interise ‘Streetwise MBA’ to Springfield, Holyoke
SPRINGFIELD — There is a phrase Darrell C. Byers, Springfield native and CEO of Interise in Boston, repeats: “Work on your business, not in your business.”. What he means is that entrepreneurs and founders of small business — be they restaurants, health-care providers, transportation or home contracting — can get caught up in the day-to-day work and take their eyes off the strategic planning and long-term financial questions that make the difference in failure, survival and thriving.
AG: Express Scripts to pay $3.2 million for failing to follow worker’s comp pricing procedures
BOSTON — Express Scripts Inc. has agreed to pay $3.2 million for allegedly failing to follow prescription pricing procedures in the workers’ compensation insurance system, Attorney General Maura Healey said Monday. Paperwork filed in Suffolk Superior Court alleges that in some circumstances Express Scripts failed to apply various...
Main Street in West Springfield closed due to house fire
The West Springfield Fire Department was sent to a structure fire at the corner of East School Street and Main Street on Monday.
Incarcerated woman that walked away from Springfield facility found
The Hampden County Sheriff's Office have located an incarcerated woman that walked away from the Western Mass. Recovery and Wellness Center in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.
thereminder.com
Northampton Planning Board approves site plan review for housing project
NORTHAMPTON – During a meeting on Oct. 27, the Northampton Planning Board approved a site plan review presented by Prospect Place LLC (Valley CDC) to create affordable housing with site improvements at 737 Bridge Rd. Background. Back in the spring, Valley CDC purchased the former Northampton Rehabilitation and Nursing...
PHOTO: Black bear spotted in Westfield
A Westfield resident spotted a black bear in their yard on Wednesday.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Puerto Rican flag raising and supermarket savings
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and West Springfield. We started in Springfield where the annual Puerto Rican flag raising ceremony was held Monday to kick-off the beginning of Puerto Rican Heritage Month. Mayor Domenic Sarno was at the eventalong with State Senator...
