Former Cal Star Korey Lee Gets Call-Up by Astros in Time for Game 6

By Jeff Faraudo
CalSportsReport
 2 days ago

He didn't play in the World Series clincher but called the moment `unbelievable.'

Former Cal baseball star Korey Lee got a big surprise last weekend: A call-up to the Houston Astros’ active roster in time for Game 6 of the World Series.

Lee, 23, did not get on the field Saturday when the Astros beat the Phillies 4-1 to clinch the Series crown.

But just being there for the season’s biggest day was an unexpected treat.

“It’s unbelievable,” he said Friday after learning he would replace ailing Yuli Gurriel on the active roster. “It’s a dream come true.”

Korey Lee

Photo by Troy Taormina, USA Today

Lee, who played much of this season with Houston’s Triple A Sugar Land squad, spent Saturday as the Astros’ third catcher, working in the bullpen with relief pitchers.

Martin Maldonado started at catcher with backup catcher Christian Vazquez at designated hitter.

Lee told reporters that his parents, Lisa and Darrin, brother Kellen and girlfriend had all flown in for the game. But they didn’t know about Lee’s promotion prior to their arrival in Houston.

“I haven’t told them yet,” he said. “Hopefully they’re going to get surprised when they get here.”

A native of San Diego, Lee played three seasons at Cal. He didn’t have great impact his first two years but as a junior in 2019 he earned all-Pac-12 first-team honors after batting .339 with 15 home runs and 57 RBIs in 50 games.

While teammate Andrew Vaughn was selected third by the White Sox in the first round of the 2019 MLB draft, Lee was chosen by Houston with the 32nd pick of the first round.

He was the third catcher taken in the 2019 draft, going behind Oregon State's Adley Rutschman (first overall to the Orioles) and Baylor's Shea Langeliers (ninth overall to the Braves).

He ascended quickly in the Astros’ organization and on July 1 made his major league debut. He played 12 games, batting .160 (4-for-25) with a double, four RBIs, one walk and nine strikeouts He was sent back to Triple A at the start of August.

Lee batted .238 in his two stints with Sugar Land, hitting 25 home runs and 76 RBIs in 112 games. He clubbed three home runs in an Aug. 23 game at Las Vegas. Lee posted a .483 slugging percentage with Sugar Land, but struck out more than 28 percent of his plate appearances.

Cover photo of Korey Lee by Thomas Shea, USA Today

F ollow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

CalSportsReport

