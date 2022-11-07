ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman stuck in Mexico has a warning for travelers

CLEVELAND (WJW) — To celebrate her birthday and their anniversary, Michelle Smith of Parma and her husband Mark planned a tropical getaway to Cancún, Mexico, in Early October. Just weeks before, however, she injured herself falling down stairs. Following surgery, Michelle was cleared to travel, but just one day into their trip she started feeling […]
PARMA, OH
Washington Examiner

Three Americans celebrating Day of the Dead found dead in Mexican Airbnb

Three friends from the United States were found dead in a Mexican Airbnb. The trio was discovered in a wellness check conducted by police after the boyfriend of one of the victims called the Airbnb owner, according to WTKR. He had been on the phone with Kandace Florence on the evening of Oct. 30 when she started reporting feeling unwell, according to WAVY. She then told him something wasn't right before being disconnected. The families of the victims have complained that Mexican authorities were being difficult in communicating their findings.
travelnoire.com

American Tourist Attacked In Mexico With Machete

U.S. officials have been warning travelers as of late to stay alert while vacationing in Mexico. Recently one traveler had to find out the hard way. As he was kidnapped and left bleeding from the left side of his body due to getting hacked with a machete on his way home from Cancun.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
msn.com

Tourists are flocking to this sun-soaked country – but is it safe?

Some countries are always safe, or green, on the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) travel website. Those that feature orange (leisure travel not recommended), or are painted entirely red (all travel not recommended), vary with the times – one decade’s “axis of evil” nation is another’s edgy adventure-travel destination.
TheDailyBeast

travelnoire.com

3 U.S. Travelers Found Dead In Mexican Airbnb Due To Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Police found three American travelers dead in a Mexico City Airbnb. Having visited at the end of October, they traveled to celebrate Dia de los Muertos, on November 1 and 2. The bodies of Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, and Courtez Hall, 33, were discovered inside the Mexico City vacation rental. After an autopsy was done on the bodies, local reports cited by Bloomberg confirmed that the cause of death was Carbon Monoxide poisoning.
The Independent

Cuba to send Mexico rocks as well as docs

After raising controversy by hiring hundreds of Cuban doctors, Mexico’s president appeared ready Friday to anger critics again by announcing plans to buy crushed rock ballast for a tourist train project from Cuba. A lot of people in Mexico already have doubts about President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Maya Train project. There are questions about its environmental impact and uncertain demand for the train service. But López Obrador also faces a massive logistical challenge in his rush to finish the train within a year. Millions of tons of ballast are needed to stabilize rail ties, but no suitable rock...
ALABAMA STATE
Reuters

Mexico says Trump-era border program has ended

MEXICO CITY, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Mexico's foreign ministry said on Tuesday a Trump-era program that forces asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. immigration hearings, known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), has ended.
WanderWisdom

Couple's Epic Fail at Mexico Resort Could've Happened to Anyone

Everybody makes mistakes- we're all human; nobody gets it right 100% of the time. However, when traveling abroad, it might be a good idea to read up on local cultural costumes and traditions before you go. That knowledge might save you from making a major faux pas- which, unfortunately, is exactly what happened here!
The Hill

Women banned from Afghanistan gyms, Taliban official says

The Taliban has announced that women are prohibited from using gyms in Afghanistan as the it continues its crackdown on women’s rights in the country. The Taliban’s Ministry of Virtue and Vice spokesperson Mohammed Akef Mohajer confirmed to the on Thursday that the ban on women in gyms was enforced this week.
puravidamoms.com

Living Abroad In Costa Rica

This post may include affiliate links. As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. There are lots of reasons to live in Costa Rica. The weather is incredible, the national parks are second to none, and the people are amazing. It is a small country that packs a big punch of natural beauty, outdoor activities, phenomenal food and a focus on sustainable living.
COLORADO STATE

