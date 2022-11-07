Three Americans who died while staying at a Mexico City Airbnb were killed in an apparent case of carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities said Tuesday. Kandace Florence, 28, Jordan Marshall, 28, and Courtez Hall, 33, traveled to Mexico last month to celebrate the Day of the Dead. Their bodies were discovered on Oct. 30 in the La Rosita of the Mexican capital. The city’s prosecutor’s office said security guards in the building had reported a pungent smell of gas to police. Florence had been on the phone with her boyfriend on the night of her death saying she didn’t feel well, Virginia-based outlet WAVY reported. When the call dropped, the concerned boyfriend in the U.S. requested a welfare check at the apartment, leading to the tragic discovery.Read it at Bloomberg

1 DAY AGO