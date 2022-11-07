ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, MO

Ozark Sports Zone

2022-23 Winter Preview: Seymour Girls Basketball

Seymour girls basketball finished above .500 for the first time since 2013-14 last year by posting a record of 17-10. That was a seven-win improvement over the previous year. Now, entering head coach Derrick Jessen’s third season at the helm, the Lady Tigers are looking for even more with three seniors and two all-conference players returning.
SEYMOUR, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

2022-23 Winter Preview: McDonald County Girls Basketball

McDonald County girls basketball will be looking to bounce back from a five win season behind the leadership of Megan Elwood, Analisa Ramirez and Lexi Abbott. “Lexi and Analisa are very competitive and do a great job leading by example. Both have a great work ethic on and off the court,” McDonald County head coach Sean Crane said. “Megan will be a three-year varsity player with tons of experience. Megan is an excellent leader and incredibly hard worker that we will rely on a lot this season.”
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
ksmu.org

SoundCheck: Christmas comes early for a Springfield rock trio

This week on Studio Live (November 11, 2022), KSMU is hosting rock trio the Meanwhile. Born out of the band Failing Minnesota, the Meanwhile debuted with a new record on Valentine’s Day earlier this year. Now, they are releasing an original Christmas song. The band, made up of Michael...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Here’s who won Missouri State House races in the Ozarks

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Races for the area’s Missouri State House positions have been called. Democrat Crystal Quade keeps seat in Missouri’s District 132, representing Springfield House Minority leader Crystal Quade will continue to represent north and central Springfield as the District 132 representative in the Missouri State House. Quade, a Democrat, defeated Republican Sephanos […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

I-49 tractor trailer jackknifed into median on Civil War curve

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 8a.m. Tuesday, November 8, 2022 reports of a tractor trailer into the median on the I-49 south curve near Civil War Road exit 55. Google Maps screenshot showing crash location. Missouri State Highway Patrol report no injuries as the driver remained on scene. Traffic continues however look for delays in southbound traffic as it is...
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Cannabis advocates in Joplin share their thoughts on Amendment 3

JOPLIN, Mo. – Some Joplin residents gathered today to encourage other Missouri voters to vote yes on Amendment 3. Cannabis enthusiasts gathered near 7th and Range Line in Joplin today with the hopes of encouraging others to help legalize recreational cannabis in Missouri. Organizers say the event ran from...
JOPLIN, MO
Evan Crosby

Touring Marvel Cave at Silver Dollar City

Branson, Mo. - If you've ever visited Silver Dollar City before, there's a chance that you might have just strolled on by the theme park's original (as well as its largest) attraction -- a National Natural Landmark called Marvel Cave, which is also Missouri's deepest cave.
BRANSON, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

5-vehicle crash in Joplin; Child suffers life-threatening injuries

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022 reports of a multi-vehicle crash at E 32nd and Connecticut alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire, Newton County Ambulance, METS ambulance, Joplin Police responded. On the scene we confirmed it was a 5-vehicle chain reaction crash in the westbound lanes approaching the intersection. Cpl Sean Higgins tells us seven people were...
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

Man from Lebanon, Mo. killed in a motorcycle crash in Dallas County

NEAR BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) -A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Missouri 64 northeast of Buffalo Sunday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Richard Blackburn, 64, swerved to avoid another motorcycle that was stopped to make a turn. Blackburn was thrown from his motorcycle after it overturned. This...
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
familytravelgo.com

2022 Eureka Springs Arkansas Holiday Events and Attractions

Eureka Springs is one of our families favorite weekend getaway locations. They have such a unique variety of things to experience. The holiday season is a great time to visit. It’s a just a short drive from Tulsa and has so many fun things to offer for a winter vacation.
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
bransontrilakesnews.com

Low lake levels show hidden dangers on Table Rock Lake

Lower water levels on Table Rock Lake are giving the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers the opportunity to show residents why they issue warnings about jumping from cliffs along the lake. The decreased water level showed evidence of constructs used in the creation of Table Rock Dam. A path of...
BRANSON, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

The highest “Powerball” jackpot yet

JOPLIN, Mo. — The record-breaking Powerball jackpot keeps growing with no winners, yet. Right now, the Powerball jackpot is at $1,900,000,000. The most recent drawing was just last night, and no one has claimed it. The next drawing is Monday night when hopefully it will be someone’s lucky day....
JOPLIN, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Tony Orlando given Branson's Key to the City

The city of Branson has given entertainer Tony Orlando a major honor. Mayor Larry Milton announced at the Board of Aldermen meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the city is not only declaring the day as “Tony Orlando Yellow Ribbon Day” but Orlando was also given the Key to the City.
BRANSON, MO

