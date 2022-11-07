Read full article on original website
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: Seymour Girls Basketball
Seymour girls basketball finished above .500 for the first time since 2013-14 last year by posting a record of 17-10. That was a seven-win improvement over the previous year. Now, entering head coach Derrick Jessen’s third season at the helm, the Lady Tigers are looking for even more with three seniors and two all-conference players returning.
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: McDonald County Girls Basketball
McDonald County girls basketball will be looking to bounce back from a five win season behind the leadership of Megan Elwood, Analisa Ramirez and Lexi Abbott. “Lexi and Analisa are very competitive and do a great job leading by example. Both have a great work ethic on and off the court,” McDonald County head coach Sean Crane said. “Megan will be a three-year varsity player with tons of experience. Megan is an excellent leader and incredibly hard worker that we will rely on a lot this season.”
KYTV
Willard, Mo. man pleads guilty to threatening high school coach during a basketball game
MORRISVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A Willard, Mo. man, accused of threatening his son’s coach during a basketball game, pleaded guilty. Bryan Scott Pellham pleaded guilty to one count of a terroristic threat. The incident happened during a high school tournament at Bolivar High School on January 27 in a...
Why is a forecast for snow so difficult to predict and when will Missourians see the first flakes of the season?
JOPLIN, Mo. – Snow. It’s a four-letter word to some, and to others it’s one of the most admired types of precipitation that our atmosphere provides. When is that first cold season snowfall going to happen in the Four States? I will try to hedge a prediction and say next week. It looks like we […]
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Ozark, Missouri
Although the winning jackpot Powerball ticket was sold in California, there was a handful of winning tickets bought in Missouri.
ksmu.org
SoundCheck: Christmas comes early for a Springfield rock trio
This week on Studio Live (November 11, 2022), KSMU is hosting rock trio the Meanwhile. Born out of the band Failing Minnesota, the Meanwhile debuted with a new record on Valentine’s Day earlier this year. Now, they are releasing an original Christmas song. The band, made up of Michael...
Why Does a Chateau in Missouri’s Ozarks Have Weird Roof Symbols?
It's one of the most mysterious abodes in all of Missouri. It's a chateau that sits up in the hills of the Missouri Ozarks that is built to withstand earthquakes, bombs and even an EF5 tornado plus it has strange symbols on the roof. If you look up the strangest...
Here’s who won Missouri State House races in the Ozarks
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Races for the area’s Missouri State House positions have been called. Democrat Crystal Quade keeps seat in Missouri’s District 132, representing Springfield House Minority leader Crystal Quade will continue to represent north and central Springfield as the District 132 representative in the Missouri State House. Quade, a Democrat, defeated Republican Sephanos […]
Did You Know One of America’s Most Scenic Trains is in Missouri?
I am a fan of iron horses aka trains. One of the highlights of my life was a narrow gauge train I rode in Colorado. But, did you know one of the most scenic train rides you can take is in Missouri?. If you Google "trains still operational in Missouri",...
I-49 tractor trailer jackknifed into median on Civil War curve
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 8a.m. Tuesday, November 8, 2022 reports of a tractor trailer into the median on the I-49 south curve near Civil War Road exit 55. Google Maps screenshot showing crash location. Missouri State Highway Patrol report no injuries as the driver remained on scene. Traffic continues however look for delays in southbound traffic as it is...
koamnewsnow.com
Cannabis advocates in Joplin share their thoughts on Amendment 3
JOPLIN, Mo. – Some Joplin residents gathered today to encourage other Missouri voters to vote yes on Amendment 3. Cannabis enthusiasts gathered near 7th and Range Line in Joplin today with the hopes of encouraging others to help legalize recreational cannabis in Missouri. Organizers say the event ran from...
Touring Marvel Cave at Silver Dollar City
Branson, Mo. - If you've ever visited Silver Dollar City before, there's a chance that you might have just strolled on by the theme park's original (as well as its largest) attraction -- a National Natural Landmark called Marvel Cave, which is also Missouri's deepest cave.
5-vehicle crash in Joplin; Child suffers life-threatening injuries
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022 reports of a multi-vehicle crash at E 32nd and Connecticut alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire, Newton County Ambulance, METS ambulance, Joplin Police responded. On the scene we confirmed it was a 5-vehicle chain reaction crash in the westbound lanes approaching the intersection. Cpl Sean Higgins tells us seven people were...
Hollister Police save abandoned puppies, looking for new home
HOLLISTER, Mo. – Hollister Police received a call Monday morning to rescue a box full of puppies in the middle of a busy street. According to the Hollister Police Department Facebook page, ten puppies were left in a box in the middle of a street with high traffic. “All 10 puppies will be taken to […]
KYTV
Man from Lebanon, Mo. killed in a motorcycle crash in Dallas County
NEAR BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) -A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Missouri 64 northeast of Buffalo Sunday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Richard Blackburn, 64, swerved to avoid another motorcycle that was stopped to make a turn. Blackburn was thrown from his motorcycle after it overturned. This...
familytravelgo.com
2022 Eureka Springs Arkansas Holiday Events and Attractions
Eureka Springs is one of our families favorite weekend getaway locations. They have such a unique variety of things to experience. The holiday season is a great time to visit. It’s a just a short drive from Tulsa and has so many fun things to offer for a winter vacation.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Low lake levels show hidden dangers on Table Rock Lake
Lower water levels on Table Rock Lake are giving the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers the opportunity to show residents why they issue warnings about jumping from cliffs along the lake. The decreased water level showed evidence of constructs used in the creation of Table Rock Dam. A path of...
fourstateshomepage.com
The highest “Powerball” jackpot yet
JOPLIN, Mo. — The record-breaking Powerball jackpot keeps growing with no winners, yet. Right now, the Powerball jackpot is at $1,900,000,000. The most recent drawing was just last night, and no one has claimed it. The next drawing is Monday night when hopefully it will be someone’s lucky day....
14 Joplin-area Domino’s raise money for manager killed in crash
WEBB CITY, Mo. — The 14-area Domino’s are donating 15% of proceeds from November 7, 2022 to one of their managers who was tragically killed last month in a car crash. “ALL DAY, TODAY ONLY! Please order Domino’s at anytime today to help Torie’s family create a scholarship in her honor. Delivery or carryout at any of our 14 locations.” —...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Tony Orlando given Branson's Key to the City
The city of Branson has given entertainer Tony Orlando a major honor. Mayor Larry Milton announced at the Board of Aldermen meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the city is not only declaring the day as “Tony Orlando Yellow Ribbon Day” but Orlando was also given the Key to the City.
