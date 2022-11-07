ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Pelosi Has a New Plan That’s Going to Make Putin Really Pissed

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is slated to attend the Crimea Platform parliamentary summit in Croatia this week as part of a forum to discuss kicking Russia out of Crimea and returning the peninsula to Ukraine.Her visit is meant to show the United States’ “ironclad solidarity” with Ukraine, the Democrat said in a statement. But while it may seem like just the latest expression of support from the West, the trip could reverberate all the way to the Kremlin.“I look forward to discussing how we can further support Ukraine—because the fight for Ukraine is the fight for democracy itself,” she...
Newsweek

Russians Fighting for Ukraine Vow To 'Destroy the Putin Regime'

Russian fighters serving in the Ukrainian armed forces are vowing to use a future victory in Ukraine as a springboard to collapse President Vladimir Putin's regime in Russia, a spokesperson for one unit has told Newsweek. Soldiers of the Freedom of Russia Legion—formed weeks after Russia's latest invasion of Ukraine...
Newsweek

Putin Says 'Necessary Conditions' May Arise for Ukraine Negotiation

Russian President Vladimir Putin says that "necessary conditions" could arise and spur negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. Putin said on Monday that it would be possible to restart stalled peace talks between the nations but expressed frustration that Ukraine was "refusing to discuss anything" with Russia after Moscow's recent suspension of a deal to allow the exporting of grain from Ukrainian ports.
Newsweek

Putin Just Discovered the Limits of His Power

Russia's climbdown from blocking grain exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports followed pressure from emerging economies and shows Vladimir Putin cannot bend the Global South to his will, a think tank has said. In a marked U-turn, the Kremlin said it would rejoin the grain-export corridor after threatening to abandon...
Post Register

Zelenskyy open to talks with Russia — on Ukraine's terms

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president has suggested he’s open to peace talks with Russia, softening his refusal to negotiate with Moscow as long as President Vladimir Putin is in power while sticking to Kyiv’s core demands. Volodymyr Zelenskyy's appeal to the international community to “force...
Newsweek

Putin's 'Luck Is Over' in Ukraine War: Former Russian Diplomat

Boris Bondarev, a former Russian diplomat, said in an interview published on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's "luck is over" amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. Bondarev quit his role in Russia's mission to the United Nations (U.N.) in May over Russia's invasion of the Eastern European country, stating...
The US Sun

Ukraine news LATEST: Putin’s fanatical troops ready ‘for heavy battle’ as desperate Kremlin to defend occupied Kherson

RUSSIAN forces are digging in for the "heaviest of battles" in occupied territory as the Kremlin looks to defend the largest city under its control in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin's ailing forces in the region have been driven back in recent weeks and risk being trapped on the west bank of the Dnipro River where the city of Kherson lies -which has been under occupation since the early days of the Ukraine war.
Newsweek

Russia Abandons Kherson as Putin's Army Flees Back Across Dnieper

Pro-Russian officials are leaving the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Wednesday ahead of an advance on the city by Kyiv's forces. The region's Moscow-installed head, Vladimir Saldo, told Russian state television that the administration was moving to the east bank of the Dnieper river, Agence France-Presse reported. There were...
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin ally admits Russian meddling in US elections

Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin has admitted to meddling in US elections, vowing on the eve of midterm ballots in America that “we will continue to interfere”.The Vladimir Putin ally and founder of the Wagner mercenary group currently fighting in Ukraine said in a statement published by his catering firm Concord: “We have interfered, we are interfering, and we will continue to interfere. Carefully, accurately, surgically and in our own way, as we know how to do.”Earlier, Russia declined to comment on reports that Washington’s top security official held undisclosed talks with the Kremlin about avoiding further escalation in the...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy