Pelosi Has a New Plan That’s Going to Make Putin Really Pissed
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is slated to attend the Crimea Platform parliamentary summit in Croatia this week as part of a forum to discuss kicking Russia out of Crimea and returning the peninsula to Ukraine.Her visit is meant to show the United States’ “ironclad solidarity” with Ukraine, the Democrat said in a statement. But while it may seem like just the latest expression of support from the West, the trip could reverberate all the way to the Kremlin.“I look forward to discussing how we can further support Ukraine—because the fight for Ukraine is the fight for democracy itself,” she...
Russians Fighting for Ukraine Vow To 'Destroy the Putin Regime'
Russian fighters serving in the Ukrainian armed forces are vowing to use a future victory in Ukraine as a springboard to collapse President Vladimir Putin's regime in Russia, a spokesperson for one unit has told Newsweek. Soldiers of the Freedom of Russia Legion—formed weeks after Russia's latest invasion of Ukraine...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Called Putin's Useful Idiot Over Ukraine Remarks
Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has said that Ukraine would not receive another penny "under Republicans" in a video that has gone viral. While speaking at a rally in Sioux City, Iowa, on Thursday, Greene spoke about the possibility of Republicans taking back the House and Senate after the midterm elections.
Putin Says 'Necessary Conditions' May Arise for Ukraine Negotiation
Russian President Vladimir Putin says that "necessary conditions" could arise and spur negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. Putin said on Monday that it would be possible to restart stalled peace talks between the nations but expressed frustration that Ukraine was "refusing to discuss anything" with Russia after Moscow's recent suspension of a deal to allow the exporting of grain from Ukrainian ports.
Ukraine's surprise attack on Putin's 'miracle' bridge is more than just a military loss for Russia
The bridge between Russia and the Crimean Peninsula was hit by a surprise attack on October 8. The bridge is damaged but still standing, though the attackers also likely sought psychological impact. Putin touted the bridge when it was built, and the attack on it comes after others in Crimea...
Putin Just Discovered the Limits of His Power
Russia's climbdown from blocking grain exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports followed pressure from emerging economies and shows Vladimir Putin cannot bend the Global South to his will, a think tank has said. In a marked U-turn, the Kremlin said it would rejoin the grain-export corridor after threatening to abandon...
TV host Ksenia Sobchak, a Kremlin critic with ties to Putin, flees Russia after apartment search
Russian TV host and 2018 presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak has fled Russia for Lithuania, Russian state news agency TASS reported Thursday. Sobchack entered Lithuania using her Israeli passport, according to the country’s State Security Department director Darius Jauniskis. “Yes, I can confirm that Sobchak is in Lithuania,” TASS cited...
Ex-Russian official who turned on Putin predicts his next moves
Boris Bondarev, who worked as a Russian official advancing Vladimir Putin's foreign policy goals for years before resigning over the war in Ukraine, discusses Putin's objectives and if he will use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine.
Ukraine’s Zelensky open to ‘genuine’ peace talks with Russia, but not with Vladimir Putin
Ukrainian paratrooper single-handedly destroys Russian tank at close range. President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is open to “genuine” talks with Russia, but that negotiations must be focused on restoring Ukraine’s borders. In his nightly video address, the Ukrainian president also demanded that Kyiv be compensated for...
Zelenskyy open to talks with Russia — on Ukraine's terms
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president has suggested he’s open to peace talks with Russia, softening his refusal to negotiate with Moscow as long as President Vladimir Putin is in power while sticking to Kyiv’s core demands. Volodymyr Zelenskyy's appeal to the international community to “force...
Putin's 'Luck Is Over' in Ukraine War: Former Russian Diplomat
Boris Bondarev, a former Russian diplomat, said in an interview published on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's "luck is over" amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. Bondarev quit his role in Russia's mission to the United Nations (U.N.) in May over Russia's invasion of the Eastern European country, stating...
Elon Musk has been called Putin's 'useful idiot.' Here are 4 other powerful figures who have parroted Kremlin talking points.
Elon Musk has recently come under fire for parroting Russian demands about the war in Ukraine. But he's just one of several powerful men who have repeated Putin's talking points. From Tucker Carlson to ex-world leaders, here are five figures promoting Russia's views on Ukraine. 'A useful idiot'. Russian President...
Ukraine news LATEST: Putin’s fanatical troops ready ‘for heavy battle’ as desperate Kremlin to defend occupied Kherson
RUSSIAN forces are digging in for the "heaviest of battles" in occupied territory as the Kremlin looks to defend the largest city under its control in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin's ailing forces in the region have been driven back in recent weeks and risk being trapped on the west bank of the Dnipro River where the city of Kherson lies -which has been under occupation since the early days of the Ukraine war.
Russia Abandons Kherson as Putin's Army Flees Back Across Dnieper
Pro-Russian officials are leaving the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Wednesday ahead of an advance on the city by Kyiv's forces. The region's Moscow-installed head, Vladimir Saldo, told Russian state television that the administration was moving to the east bank of the Dnieper river, Agence France-Presse reported. There were...
Ukraine news LATEST: Evil Vladimir Putin could be ‘setting a trap’ for Ukrainian fighters as Russia withdraws from city
VLADIMIR Putin could be secretly laying a trap for Ukrainian troops in Kherson as Russia retreats from the city, a Zelensky advisor has said. Mykhailo Podolyak, one of President Zelensky's advisors, believes Russia could actually be sending in reinforcements as Putin appears to lose his grip on the Ukraine war.
Ukraine news – live: Putin ally admits Russian meddling in US elections
Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin has admitted to meddling in US elections, vowing on the eve of midterm ballots in America that “we will continue to interfere”.The Vladimir Putin ally and founder of the Wagner mercenary group currently fighting in Ukraine said in a statement published by his catering firm Concord: “We have interfered, we are interfering, and we will continue to interfere. Carefully, accurately, surgically and in our own way, as we know how to do.”Earlier, Russia declined to comment on reports that Washington’s top security official held undisclosed talks with the Kremlin about avoiding further escalation in the...
With midterm elections over, Biden hopes Putin will negotiate for Griner’s release
MOSCOW — President Biden said Wednesday that he hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin will be more willing to negotiate the release ofWNBA star Brittney Griner now that the U.S. midterm elections are over. “My hope is that now that the election is over, that Mr. Putin will be able...
US midterm elections 2022: Senate and House remain in balance as counting continues – live
Latest updates and results after Biden hails ‘good day’ for democracy as Democrats outperform expectations in US midterms – follow the latest
Biden warns Moscow using nukes would be 'serious mistake'; progressives retract request for peace talks with Putin: Ukraine updates
Amid repeated accusations between the warring parties that the other one plans to escalate their conflict by using a non-conventional weapon, President Joe Biden on Tuesday warned Russia it would be a "serious mistake'' to detonate a nuclear arm. For the last three days the Russians have been making unsubstantiated...
Russia abandons Ukrainian city of Kherson in major retreat
LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday ordered his troops to withdraw from the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson and take up defensive lines on the opposite bank of the River Dnipro.
