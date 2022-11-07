ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Unveils Official ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Trailer: Watch

By Mya Abraham
 2 days ago
Netflix has released the official trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery , the highly-anticipated sequel to 2019’s murder mystery, Knives Out .

The nearly-three minute trailer follows the diverse cast—Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista—as they attempt to solve another whodunnit while each harboring their own motivations and secrets. Daniel Craig reprises his role as Detective Blanc.

When speaking on the sequel’s inspiration with Netflix’s Tudum , the Glass Onion writer-director Rian Johnson explained, “I’m always fishing for something fun that Blanc can grab onto as an overwrought metaphor that he can beat to death. This is all in plain sight from the very start.“

GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY (2022) Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc and Janelle Monáe as Andi. Cr: John Wilson/NETFLIX

Nonbinary singer Monáe revealed to Vanity Fair that this role explored a new depth for her as an actress. “When my friends saw it, they were like, ‘Oh, that’s the side of Janelle that we get to see,’” Monáe, 36, shared. “‘You guys don’t know this side of her.’”

In terms of her acting career overall, she shared a key piece of advice she learned from Barry Jenkins during her first film, Moonlight.

“Barry taught me that you’re making the movie in front of you, not from what’s on the page,” she stated. “Being a good actor is about being a good listener and a good watcher, and I’ve been just doing that a lot more—allowing myself to be present, not having my response figured out.”

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will have a week-long theatrical release starting on Nov. 23, and will premiere on Netflix globally on Dec. 23.

