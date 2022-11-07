Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Brazil World Cup squad player reactions: Neymar, Antony, Richarlison and others share emotional videos after being named to roster
The dreams of 26 Brazilian players came true on November 7 when Tite revealed his final squad for the 2022 World Cup. While a number of the players named have featured at previous tournaments, another appearance remains just as special. For those making their World Cup debut, meanwhile, the emotions...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni asks clubs not to pick unfit players
Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has asked clubs not to field players who are not fully fit in the final weekend of domestic games before the World Cup. This weekend sees the final matches in the Premier League and other European competitions before Qatar. "We are talking to the clubs so...
Yardbarker
Argentina suffer major injury blow for 2022 World Cup
Lionel Messi will lose one of his best lieutenants as Argentina set out to conquer the World Cup in Qatar. Mundo Deportivo have confirmed that Giovani Lo Celso will miss the tournament. The 26-year-old Villarreal playmaker suffered a slight muscle tear against Athletic Club less than two weeks ago and...
Soccer-Alves makes Brazil World Cup squad, Firmino left out
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Brazil have included 39-year-old defender Daniel Alves but left out Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino in their 26-man World Cup squad which was named by coach Tite on Monday.
lastwordonsports.com
Manchester United Suffer Blow as ‘Unbelievable’ Defender Ruled Out for Barcelona Clash
Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez will not be available to play in the first leg of their Europa League playoff clash against Barcelona in February. This is due to him being suspended for the game after picking up a booking in his side’s final group stage game, the 1-0 win over Real Sociedad.
Yardbarker
Manchester United trio make 26-man Brazil squad for World Cup
Brazil have confirmed their 26-man squad for the Qatar World Cup and it includes a number of Manchester United players. Selecao coach Tite named his squad on Monday and there were notable omissions for Premier League duo Roberto Firming and Gabriel Magalhaes. However, none of the Brazilian contingent at Old...
'I don't have anything to say to them': Carlo Ancelotti rubbishes 'nonsense' talk that star striker Karim Benzema is saving himself for the World Cup after an injury-stricken start to the season for the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner
Carlo Ancelotti is confident that there is no truth in the claims that Karim Benzema is saving himself for the World Cup, where he will be hoping to help France defend their world title. The Italian manager claimed that he was not bothered by Benzema's repeated absence from this side...
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Liverpool begins League Cup defense
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Liverpool begins its League Cup title defense with a home game against third-tier Derby County while Manchester City hosts Chelsea in the marquee match of the third round. This is the round where teams playing in Europe this season enter the competition. Liverpool won both of the domestic cups last season, beating Chelsea in both finals. City had won the League Cup in six of the previous eight years. Erling Haaland returned from a foot injury by scoring City's stoppage-time winner against Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday but is still not 100%, according to manager Pep Guardiola, so is a doubt for the Chelsea game. There are four more all-Premier League matches: Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham; Arsenal vs. Brighton; Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace; and Wolverhampton vs. Leeds.
Croatia World Cup 2022 squad and preview: Zlatko Dalic announces final 26-man team
The Croatia World Cup 2022 squad has been announced - will the Europeans be able to go one better with these players than they managed in 2018?
ESPN
Five different players score as Inter Milan rout Bologna
Internazionale came from a goal down to ease to a crushing 6-1 home win over Bologna in Serie A on Wednesday. Inter, who lost 2-0 at bitter rivals Juventus on Sunday, moved up three places on to 27 points, level with Atalanta in fifth and third-placed Lazio who host Monza on Thursday.
Yardbarker
Six La Liga players in France World Cup squad but Real Madrid star snubbed
France have announced their 25-man squad for the World Cup, perhaps the strongest in the world in terms of depth. Didier Deschamps elected to take six players from La Liga with him; three from Real Madrid, two from Barcelona and one from Atletico Madrid. Los Blancos will wave goodbye to...
Yardbarker
Video – Juventus U-19 pick up a point in Primavera Derby d’Italia
While the senior squads clashed on Sunday, Juventus U-19 and Inter U-19 also met in Turin for the Primavera’s version for the Derby d’Italia. The first half at Vinovo training ground ended goalless, but the Bianconeri broke the deadlock from the spot through Luis Hasa in the 65th minute. However, Nikola Iliev replied in the same manner in the 82nd minute.
SB Nation
CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City v Chelsea FC
Manchester City are looking to reclaim the Carabao Cup after relinquishing the title last year. The first step for the Sky Blues is a home date in the Third Round against none other than Chelsea FC. Here’s my guess at the starters who will line up for Pep Guardiola against Graham Potter’s side. BTW, Ederson starts in goal.
ESPN
Karim Benzema's World Cup fitness battle for France: Ancelotti relaxed over Real Madrid forward
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has denied that Karim Benzema's ongoing fitness issues could affect his ability to perform at the World Cup, dismissing the idea that the France forward has been protecting himself ahead of the tournament by missing recent games for his club side. Benzema did not train...
Ranked! All-time World Cup top scorers – and who could join the list at World Cup 2022
Miroslav Klose is the all-time World Cup top scorer, with 16 goals spread across four tournaments for Germany
ESPN
France's World Cup squad: Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe to headline title defence
Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe headline France head coach Didier Deschamps' squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Sources have told ESPN that Benzema's fitness is not a worry to France staff despite the forward missing Real Madrid's final games before the World Cup due to muscular fatigue. -...
Bayer Leverkusen’s revival under Xabi Alonso continues with derby delight | Andy Brassell
Out of the bottom three after and winning a local derby, Leverkusen can sign off for the break with real hope
LaLiga president Javier Tebas put a proposal to Barcelona which would have allowed them to KEEP Lionel Messi at the Nou Camp in 2021... but president Joan Laporta rejected it, leading to the Argentina star's departure for PSG
LaLiga bosses put a proposal to Barcelona that would have allowed them to keep Lionel Messi beyond 2021, only for the Catalan giants to reject it out of hand. Messi was forced to end his 21-year association with Barcelona 18 months ago after financial restrictions prevented the club from offering him a new deal.
ng-sportingnews.com
UEFA Champions League draw for Round of 16: Results, schedule, times, TV channels and live streams
The Champions League Round of 16 draw produced the heavyweight matchups everyone expected. PSG will have to overcome Bayern Munich if they're to continue their dream of winning a first Champions League title. Meanwhile, Liverpool will get to exact revenge on Real Madrid for two final defeats in the last five seasons.
SB Nation
Everton at Bournemouth: Carabao Cup Analysis | Will the Blues Progress?
Coming off a dispiriting setback at the weekend, in which Everton were beaten handily by Leicester, Frank Lampard’s charges are handed the chance to quickly rid themselves of that memory, with an EFL Cup tie versus Bournemouth on Tuesday night. The match will be the first of two battles with the Cherries within less than four day, as the south coast side will be the Merseysiders’ final league game before the break for the bizarrely-timed World Cup in Qatar later this month.
