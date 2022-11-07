ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Roddy Ricch Is Done With Canada Following Repeated Border Patrol Incidents: ‘I’m Tired of the Harassment’

By Thania Garcia
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IT1an_0j1vd8Zt00

Roddy Ricch has declared he won’t be visiting Canada again “anytime soon” because of his tumultuous history with their border patrol.

“The Federal Border Patrol did not allow me into Vancouver, BC,” the Compton-born rapper wrote in an Instagram story on Sunday night. He also apologized to fans for missing his opening set at Roger’s Arena for Post Malone ’s Twelve Carat tour , and further explained his bout with the country’s immigration authorities. “I apologize to my fans. I don’t believe I’ll be revisiting Canada anytime soon because they’ve harassed me every time I’ve come and Imma be completely honest, I’m tired of the harassment.”

Ricch has been denied entry to the country in the past. He famously made headlines back in February 2020 when he was unable to get through border patrol and, according to a tweet posted by Ricch at the time, a phone call to Drake was enough to get him through.

Reps for Ricch did not immediately respond to Variety ‘s request for comment.

Ricch has had to miss other appearances this year for legal altercations. Earlier this summer, he was arrested and detained on weapons possession charges while making his way into the Governors Ball Music Festival at New York’s Citi Field. Those charges were subsequently dropped, and he appeared on stage the following day to lead a fiery “Fuck NYPD” chant with his festival audience.

Roddy is scheduled to appear on three more dates for Malone’s Twelve Carat tour. He’ll join the headlining artist in Los Angeles later this week on Nov. 10 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Casey Anthony Shares Her Side of the Story in Trailer for Peacock Docuseries

Peacock has announced “Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies,” a limited docuseries featuring interviews with Anthony about the investigation, trial and media spectacle regarding accusations that she murdered her daughter, Caylee Anthony. “Why talk to me now when you’re not getting creative control?” an interviewer asks Anthony in the trailer. The brief footage concludes with the intertitle, “Casey Anthony Speaks.” “Where the Truth Lies” will debut on Peacock on Nov. 29. The three-part limited series, helmed by director and showrunner Alexandra Dean, features material from Casey’s own archive and behind-the-scenes footage. “Since her acquittal in 2011, public opinion of Casey Anthony has been...
Variety

Letitia Wright Opens Up About Traumatic ‘Black Panther 2’ Set Accident: ‘I’m Still Working Through It in Therapy’

Letitia Wright said as part of Variety’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” cover story that she is still in therapy processing the “traumatic” accident that happened to her on the set of the $250 million Marvel tentpole. The actor was injured in late August 2021 after a set accident involving a motorcycle sent her to the hospital with a fractured shoulder and a concussion, among other injuries. The accident occurred on the “Wakanda Forever” set in Boston. Wright was shooting a chase sequence that placed her on a “biscuit rig,” which allowed the camera to shoot her riding a motorcycle in a...
Complex

Roddy Ricch Says Border Patrol Wouldn’t Let Him Into Vancouver: ‘I’m Tired of the Harassment’

Roddy Ricch likely won’t be visiting Canada again “anytime soon” after he says he was “harassed” at the border while on tour. In an Instagram Stories update shared Sunday, Roddy apologized to fans and revealed border officials had blocked him for entering Vancouver. He also pointed to having experienced this type of treatment in the past, saying he’s been “harassed” every time he hits the border.
Complex

J. Prince Offers Condolences and Addresses Takeoff’s Death: ‘This Shouldn’t Have Ever Happened in Our City’

Rap-A-Lot founder J. Prince has offered condolences and addressed the fatal shooting of Takeoff in Houston. In an extensive statement shared on Instagram alongside a photo of the late Migos rapper, J. Prince set the record straight after rumors spread when Quavo and Takeoff were spotted hanging with his son Jas Prince before the shooting. “The Prince family would like to send our condolences to the family and friends of a beautiful soul,” he wrote. “To Houstonians and families around the world, this one breaks my heart because Takeoff was a brother, a son, a role model, and God loving human being.”
HOUSTON, TX
BET

Lauren London Mourns The Death Of Nipsey Hussle’s Grandmother

Johnson has appeared in more than 40 films, including several in the star-studded 'Fast & Furious franchise. Kanye Planning To Build His Own Cities: ‘Yecosystem’. The rapper has reportedly been busy filing trademarks to brand a range of products and services in his mini-universe. The conversation about shoes began...
The Independent

‘Have some respect’: Takeoff fans disgusted after apparent videos of rapper’s death are shared online

Takeoff, who was in rap trio Migos, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, this morning (1 November) according to reports.The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was just 28 years old.Quavo, who is also in Migos, was also present during the incident. According to Houston police, the two were at a private party prior to the shooting.Since the news of his death, several videos containing apparent footage of the incident, and the scenes after the incident, have emerged online.Videos containing the distressing sightings have been so widely shared that people have even ended up watching the...
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Rolling Ray Apologizes To Yung Miami Over Rude Comments

Rolling Ray took shots at Miami’s deceased baby father. Years ago, internet personality Rolling Ray got into a verbal dispute with rapper Saucy Santana. The two feuded on social media for quite a while and even brought other people into the mix. One-half of the City Girls, Yung Miami...
Variety

Jennifer Aniston Says ‘There Are No More Movie Stars’ and Hates Social Media: ‘It’s Torture for Me’

Jennifer Aniston briefly lamented on Hollywood’s fading glamour during a recent Allure magazine cover story. The writer of the piece read a text aloud to Aniston in which a friend wrote the following about the “Friends” superstar: “No one’s ever going to be famous the way she is. That kind of mass-fame phenomenon burning so bright for so long, it’s just not achievable today. She’s like a silent-film star among a generation of TikTok dipshits.”
Variety

Kanye West’s Pro-Trump ‘SNL’ Rant Was ‘Bulls—,‘ Says Chris Redd: ‘He Came In There’ Wanting to Verbally ‘Shoot Everybody’

Kanye West served as the musical guest on the “Saturday Night Live” Season 44 premiere, hosted by Adam Driver, but the buzziest moment from the September 2018 episode did not make it to air. Following his performance of “Ghost Town,” West launched into a pro-Trump rant off-air that generated boos from the audience. The rapper was wearing a red MAGA hat.
Complex

Drake Moves Apollo Theater Concert Date to Pay Respect to Takeoff, Adds Second Show

Drake has postponed his upcoming Apollo Theatre performance out of respect for Takeoff’s funeral, which will take place this week. Originally set to happen on Friday, November 11—the same date as Takeoff's funeral at Atlanta's State Farm Arena—Drizzy will now perform at the iconic New York venue on December 6. He’s also added a second show, on December 7.
NEW YORK STATE
Variety

Alanis Morissette Says She Dropped Out of Rock Hall of Fame Performance Because of Sexism and Disrespect Among Production Team

Alanis Morissette has come forward to explain that encountering sexism was what caused her to drop out of a performance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony Saturday night, where she was to have performed a duet with Olivia Rodrigo of the classic hit “You’re So Vain” as part of a tribute to inductee Carly Simon. Morissette did participate in rehearsals on Friday before taking her leave. In a post on her Instagram Live account, Morissette left some mystery as to precisely what soured her so much during those rehearsals as to have her exiting the show at seemingly...
Variety

‘Melrose Place’ Actor Daphne Zuniga Testifies on Jennifer Siebel Newsom Telling Her About Meeting Harvey Weinstein

Daphne Zuniga, an actor best known for her roles on “Melrose Place” and “One Tree Hill,” testified in the Harvey Weinstein trial Tuesday. She was called by the prosecution as a witness related to Jane Doe #4, who was revealed to be First Partner of California, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the actor, filmmaker and wife to Gov. Gavin Newsom. Zuniga is good friends with Siebel Newsom and testified that she recalls the day she first told her about a meeting with Weinstein. Siebel Newsom has not taken the stand yet but is expected to testify in Weinstein’s case, where she will be a star...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Review: Ryan Coogler Builds a Furious Slow-Burn Sequel Around Chadwick Boseman’s Loss

When Chadwick Boseman passed away in August 2020, the tragedy of his death felt wrenchingly multi-layered. We had lost an actor who, after “Get on Up” and “42” and “Da 5 Bloods,” was arguably on his way to becoming the greatest actor of his generation. We’d lost the rare sublime screen star who was also a culture hero — his slyly playful and forceful performance as T’Challa, the Wakanda-king-turned-leonine-superhero of “Black Panther,” made Boseman a mythic presence in pop culture, revered around the globe as a large-than-life figure who was also a winningly down-to-earth icon of Black fortitude and nobility. And, of course, we’d lost the anchor of the rare comic-book franchise that really meant something. “Black Panther” was a very good Marvel movie that was also grander than that. The film marked a paradigm shift: a long-overdue leveling of the blockbuster playing field, and a celebration (through its extraordinary success) of the fact that a Black superhero could now stand astride the world.
SFGate

Bad Bunny Named First Latin Apple Music Artist of the Year

Apple Music has selected Bad Bunny as its 2022 artist of the year, marking the first time since the Apple Music Awards launched in 2019 that a Latin artist has been given the honor. The award acknowledges the musician’s “artistic excellence and influence on global culture in 2022,” according to...
Variety

KROQ Veteran Kevin Weatherly Relishes New Role as Underdog: ‘I’m Having a Blast’

When Audacy announced that Kevin Weatherly was coming back to his longtime home at Los Angeles’ KROQ after two years at Spotify, it signaled another return: to the programming that defined the alternative sound of Southern California for much of the 1990s and 2000s. It was a little over two years ago when KROQ decided to pivot from mainstays like Green Day, Sublime and Foo Fighters towards more pop-leaning fare like Post Malone and TikTok hits like POWFU’s “Coffee For Your Head.” The experiment wasn’t entirely a success as the format tweak alienated the station’s longtime listeners and changes in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Variety

89K+
Followers
63K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy