Candidate forums available for Chisago & Isanti county voters

There are plenty of resources available to those who want to find out more about local candidates for public office.

Over the past few weeks, the County News Review has been featuring many of the local races and candidates who will be on the ballot this Tuesday, Nov. 8.

To find those pages online, go to https://tinyurl.com/mta45463.

The North 65 Chamber of Commerce has recordings of its two candidate forums held in late September.

The forum held Tuesday, Sept. 27 featured candidates running for the following political offices:

* City of Isanti mayoral and council candidates, and

* Isanti County Commissioner candidates for Districts 1, 2, 3 and 4 (District 4 has a candidate who is running unopposed).

The forum held Thursday, Sept. 29 included the following forums:

* City of Cambridge council candidates (the mayoral candidate is running unopposed),

* Isanti County Sheriff, and

* Cambridge-Isanti School Board.

Both forums can be accessed at the North 65 Chamber of Commerce website, which is north65chamber.com. Click “2022 Candidate Forums” and choose either the link to the Sept. 27 forum (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6BpTELSWgrs) or the Sept. 29 forum (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SRlp55nsT0M).

The League of Women Voters of Chisago County, in conjunction with North Branch Area Community Education, recorded four candidate forums for public viewing. The forums include:

* City of North Branch mayoral and council candidates,

* School board candidates for ISD #138 North Branch Area Public Schools,

* Chisago County Commissioner candidates for Districts 1, 2 and 5 (Districts 3 and 4 have candidates who are running unopposed), and,

* Senate District 28 and State Legislative Districts 28A and 28B.

These forums can be accessed at the North Branch Area School District website, which is www.isd138.org. Click on “Departments” and choose “Communited Education.” School down to “What’s New” and click on “Learn More.”

The forums also can be accessed at www.LWVMN.org. Click on 2022 Candidate Forum Schedule and scroll down to Chisago County.

And video of the Braham Chamber of Commerce’s candidate forum held on Wednesday, Oct. 12 also is available.

The forum featured candidate for Braham School Board, Braham City Council and Mayor, Isanti County Commissioner candidates for District 3, and Isanti County Sheriff.

This forum is availabe on the Braham Chamber’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BrahamChamber/videos/652562539773179/.