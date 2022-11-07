Earnings results, along with important regulatory and pipeline updates, continue to keep the biotech sector in focus. Updates From Regeneron: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (. REGN - Free Report) reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results. It beat estimates for both earnings and sales, driven by growth in Eylea and Dupixent and progress on launches in pediatric atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic esophagitis and prurigo nodularis. Third-quarter earnings of $11.14 per share comfortably beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.65. The year-ago quarter recorded earnings per share of $15.37 due to higher sales. Total revenues in the reported quarter were down 15% year over year to $2.9 billion but beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.8 billion. Excluding REGEN-COV (a cocktail of two monoclonal antibodies — casirivimab and imdevimab) for COVID-19, sales increased 11%.

