1 Stock to Buy This Week Following Its Recent Earnings Beat
Biopharmaceutical giant Gilead Sciences (GILD) reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and sales and raised its full-year guidance. Analysts see immense growth potential in the company's HIV and oncology franchises, which should...
Zacks.com
Novavax (NVAX) Q3 Earnings Miss, Lowers '22 Sales Outlook
NVAX - Free Report) incurred a loss of $2.15 per share for third-quarter 2022, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $2.21. In the year-ago quarter, NVAX posted a loss of $4.31 per share. Revenues for the quarter were $735 million, up 311% year over year. Revenues beat...
Zacks.com
Biotech Stock Roundup: REGN, AMGN, MRNA's Q3 Earnings, VERV Down on Update
Earnings results, along with important regulatory and pipeline updates, continue to keep the biotech sector in focus. Updates From Regeneron: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (. REGN - Free Report) reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results. It beat estimates for both earnings and sales, driven by growth in Eylea and Dupixent and progress on launches in pediatric atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic esophagitis and prurigo nodularis. Third-quarter earnings of $11.14 per share comfortably beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.65. The year-ago quarter recorded earnings per share of $15.37 due to higher sales. Total revenues in the reported quarter were down 15% year over year to $2.9 billion but beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.8 billion. Excluding REGEN-COV (a cocktail of two monoclonal antibodies — casirivimab and imdevimab) for COVID-19, sales increased 11%.
Zacks.com
ScanSource (SCSC) Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates in Q1
SCSC - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of $1.07 per share in first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Sep 30, 2022), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05. The bottom line rose 8% from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 99 cents per share driven by strong demand. On a reported basis,...
Zacks.com
Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (HYFM) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
HYFM - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.33 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.44. This compares to earnings of $0.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Aristocrats That Blew Away Q3 Earnings Expectations
With the potential for big downside still looming, and interest rates definitely headed higher, stock investors may want to consider these seven Dividend Aristocrats that posted solid third-quarter results that exceed Wall Street expectations.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway likely boosted its Chevron bet last quarter. Here are 6 key insights from its Q3 earnings.
Buffett's company benefited from higher interest rates and a stronger dollar, and has ramped up its stock buybacks this quarter.
2 Nasdaq Stocks You Need to Sell Before 2023
The Fed is expected to continue raising rates, for the time being, keeping the stock market under pressure. The interest rate-sensitive and tech-heavy Nasdaq composite has lost more than 30%...
NASDAQ
2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Growth stocks may not be as popular as they were in the pandemic's early days, but that doesn't mean these companies are all vestiges of a bygone investment era. Some of these once popular growth-oriented companies weren't necessarily supported by the underlying fundamentals needed to sustain long-term, durable growth. But...
kitco.com
IAMGOLD reports net loss in Q3, revises FY2022 production guidance upwards
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company expects that its FY 2022 production will exceed the top end of the previous guidance range...
Zacks.com
5 Broker-Favorite Stocks to Bank on as Market Unrest Continues
The US markets are hounded by volatility in the current year. The September reading on inflation was anything but encouraging. On a year-over-year basis, the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 8.2% compared with 8.3% in August. Again, year over year, the core CPI (excluding volatile food and energy items) increased 6.6% in September compared with the August reading of 6.5%.
freightwaves.com
Meritor takeover, China drag on Cummins’ Q3 earnings
Cummins Inc. took a hit to third-quarter earnings from its $3.7 billion acquisition of Meritor Inc., but the purchase will help at least two divisions of the engine maker and power distribution in coming years, the company said Thursday. “The integration of Meritor’s people, products and capabilities in axle and...
Zacks.com
Ginkgo (DNA) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
DNA - Free Report) sales performance of its two business units when it reports third-quarter 2022 results. DNA’s surprise record has been dismal so far, as its earnings surpassed expectations in one of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining three occasions. It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 185.00% on average. In the last reported quarter, Ginkgo delivered a negative earnings surprise of 720.00%.
Zacks.com
Danimer Scientific, Inc. (DNMR) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
DNMR - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.30 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.24. This compares to loss of $0.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Full House Resorts, Inc. (FLL) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
FLL - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.10 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.03. This compares to earnings of $0.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Ligand (LGND) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Lags Sales, Ups '22 Outlook
LGND - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding the impact of gross profit for Captisol sales related to COVID-19) of 41 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 45 cents. The company had reported adjusted earnings of 64 cents in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings (including the...
Zacks.com
Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (CMTG) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
CMTG - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.36 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.34 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -8.33%. A...
Zacks.com
Earnings Estimates Rising for Stellus Capital (SCM): Will It Gain?
SCM - Free Report) , as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this investment company is driving...
Zacks.com
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (SDIG) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
SDIG - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.44 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.36. This compares to loss of $6.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
BTRS Holdings Inc. (. BTRS - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.07 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that...
