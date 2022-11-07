Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
Zacks.com
Ginkgo (DNA) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
DNA - Free Report) sales performance of its two business units when it reports third-quarter 2022 results. DNA’s surprise record has been dismal so far, as its earnings surpassed expectations in one of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining three occasions. It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 185.00% on average. In the last reported quarter, Ginkgo delivered a negative earnings surprise of 720.00%.
Zacks.com
Novavax (NVAX) Q3 Earnings Miss, Lowers '22 Sales Outlook
NVAX - Free Report) incurred a loss of $2.15 per share for third-quarter 2022, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $2.21. In the year-ago quarter, NVAX posted a loss of $4.31 per share. Revenues for the quarter were $735 million, up 311% year over year. Revenues beat...
Zacks.com
What's in Store for Western Digital (WDC) in Q1 Earnings?
WDC - Free Report) ) is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Oct 27. For the to-be-reported quarter, the company projects non-GAAP earnings in the range of 35-65 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 49 cents per share, suggesting a decrease of 80.3% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.
Zacks.com
Western Union (WU) Stock Down 5% Since Q3 Earnings Release
WU - Free Report) have declined 5.1% since it reported third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1. The quarterly results were hurt by lower revenues and transactions in the Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C) segment, which usually contributes a massive chunk to WU’s overall revenues. The segment was affected by discontinuation of operations...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
NASDAQ
CONSOL Energy (CEIX) Passes Through 6% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Tuesday, shares of CONSOL Energy Inc (Symbol: CEIX) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $4.2), with the stock changing hands as low as $66.40 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. CONSOL Energy Inc (Symbol: CEIX) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Growth stocks may not be as popular as they were in the pandemic's early days, but that doesn't mean these companies are all vestiges of a bygone investment era. Some of these once popular growth-oriented companies weren't necessarily supported by the underlying fundamentals needed to sustain long-term, durable growth. But...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway likely boosted its Chevron bet last quarter. Here are 6 key insights from its Q3 earnings.
Buffett's company benefited from higher interest rates and a stronger dollar, and has ramped up its stock buybacks this quarter.
freightwaves.com
Meritor takeover, China drag on Cummins’ Q3 earnings
Cummins Inc. took a hit to third-quarter earnings from its $3.7 billion acquisition of Meritor Inc., but the purchase will help at least two divisions of the engine maker and power distribution in coming years, the company said Thursday. “The integration of Meritor’s people, products and capabilities in axle and...
Zacks.com
Carlyle (CG) Q3 Earnings Beat, Stock Slips on Lower AUM
CG - Free Report) have slipped 7.7% since the announcement of its third-quarter results, likely reflecting concerns over declines in revenues and assets under management (AUM). Nonetheless, CG reported third-quarter 2022 post-tax distributable earnings per share of $1.42, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04. However, the bottom line declined from $1.54 in the year-ago quarter.
Zacks.com
D.R. Horton (DHI) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss, Shares Drop
DHI - Free Report) fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings and revenues missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Shares of the company slipped 3.1% following the earnings release on Nov 9, 2022. Nonetheless, D.R. Horton’s fiscal 2022 results were highlighted by 42% improvement in pre-tax income, 350 basis point (bps) expansion in...
Zacks.com
Earnings Estimates Rising for Stellus Capital (SCM): Will It Gain?
SCM - Free Report) , as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this investment company is driving...
Zacks.com
Envestnet (ENV) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, 2022 EPS View Dim
ENV - Free Report) reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surged year over year. Adjusted earnings (excluding 58 cents from non-recurring items) per share of 45 cents outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.1% but declined 26.2% year over year. The reported figure lies above the guided range of 40-42 cents.
Zacks.com
Biotech Stock Roundup: REGN, AMGN, MRNA's Q3 Earnings, VERV Down on Update
Earnings results, along with important regulatory and pipeline updates, continue to keep the biotech sector in focus. Updates From Regeneron: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (. REGN - Free Report) reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results. It beat estimates for both earnings and sales, driven by growth in Eylea and Dupixent and progress on launches in pediatric atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic esophagitis and prurigo nodularis. Third-quarter earnings of $11.14 per share comfortably beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.65. The year-ago quarter recorded earnings per share of $15.37 due to higher sales. Total revenues in the reported quarter were down 15% year over year to $2.9 billion but beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.8 billion. Excluding REGEN-COV (a cocktail of two monoclonal antibodies — casirivimab and imdevimab) for COVID-19, sales increased 11%.
Zacks.com
Franco-Nevada (FNV) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Decline Y/Y
FNV - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 83 cents per share in third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 82 cents per share. The bottom line declined 5% year over year dragged down by lower metal prices. The company generated revenues of $304 million in the reported quarter,...
Zacks.com
Hanesbrands (HBI) Q3 Earnings In Line With Estimates, Sales Fall
HBI - Free Report) reported dismal third-quarter 2022 results, with the top line missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the bottom line meeting the same. The metrics decline year over year. Taking into account increased macro-related issues in the global operating environment, management lowered its 2022 guidance and provided fourth-quarter view.
Zacks.com
Papa John's (PZZA) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates
PZZA - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both top and bottom lines also declined year over year. The company’s results in the quarter were negatively impacted by high commodity and labor costs. The company expects near-term headwinds to continue....
Zacks.com
Purple Innovation (PRPL) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
PRPL - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.06 per share. This compares to loss of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Planet Fitness (PLNT) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Rise Y/Y
PLNT - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The metrics increased on a year-over-year basis. Following the announcement, shares of the company increased 8.6% during trading hours on Nov 8. Positive investor sentiments were witnessed as the company forwarded better-than-expected...
