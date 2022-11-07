ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hbsdealer.com

Lowe’s Veterans Day salute with blue wreaths

For the second year, this Veterans Day, Lowe’s said it is calling upon consumers across the U.S. to #BuildThanks and, “show appreciation for military neighbors with a simple gesture – adorning their doors with a blue wreath.”. Seen as a universal symbol of welcome and celebration, wreaths...
macaronikid.com

FREE Veterans Day Access for Active Service and Veterans

Quarry Park Adventures will honor our veterans and active-duty military with a free “Pick 2” package where they can enjoy two of the park’s attractions for no cost with valid military identification. Their accompanying non-military guests will also receive a 20% discount – the standing military promotion offered at the park year-round. The special offer applies November 11 through 13 in celebration of Veterans Day Weekend. This limited time free promo is available by booking online at www.quarrypark.com using the code THANKYOU or by calling 916-824-1680. Guests of military members can be added to the reservation by adding a second code, MILITARY, to the reservation. “Pick 2” choices include Zipline, Free Fall, or Rappel. Participant requirements apply for all adventures. Please see the website for full details.
Richmond County Daily Journal

Honoring our local veterans

C – Company, 5th Tank Battalion, 4th Armored Division Tank Driver, Sgt. WWII. Johnny E. Cribb – six years in service, two in Vietnam, 101st Airborne. 1st Sgt. Ernest Nance – US Army Special Forces, 1953-1975.
seniorresource.com

3 Ways to Honor Senior Veterans This November 11th

Daphne Davis at Pinnacle Senior Placements recently sat down with Suzanne Newman of Answers for Elders to talk about Veteran’s Day and how to honor our senior veterans. Veteran’s Day: Honoring Veterans, with Daphne Davis. Originally Armistice Day, November 11 is a federal holiday to celebrate all of...
WASHINGTON STATE
Terry Mansfield

How To Observe Veterans Day

Honoring our veterans is important to show appreciation for their service and sacrifice. In observance of Veterans Day, the nation honors those who served in the military. Sign thanking veterans.Image by April Bryant from Pixabay.
macaronikid.com

4 Ways Families Can Thank Veterans Nov. 11

Looking for ways to have your family celebrate Veterans Day Nov. 11?. Veterans Day is a federal holiday meant to honor America's military veterans. The date is significant because the Armistice with Germany went into effect in 1918 on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11 month, for all practical purposes putting an end to World War I. The day was known as Armistice Day until 1954 when U.S. veteran organizations successfully lobbied to have it changed to Veterans Day.
Newnan Times-Herald

Veterans Day honors all those who have served

Veterans Day belongs to all veterans – no apostrophe necessary. It’s one of many misconceptions about the annual holiday, on which living veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces are honored. Many people confuse Veterans Day with Memorial Day, but they aren’t interchangeable. “A lot of Americans get...
Muscle And Fitness

Rob Wilkins Wants His Fellow Veterans to Stay Fit to Serve

You may know the Honorable Rob Wilkins as a member of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition or as the Senior Military Editor for Muscle & Fitness. Aside from those positions, Wilkins is also a proud father, husband, and 26-year veteran of the United States Air Force. While others may separate service to country and personal fitness, Wilkins has found the two to intertwine throughout his life.
FLORIDA STATE
Virginian Review

From Armistice Day To Veterans Day

In 1918, on the 11th hour, the 11th day, and the 11th month, an armistice was declared between the Allied countries of the United Kingdom, France, the United States, Japan and Italy and the Central Powers of the German army. This ceasefire marked the end of World War I, “the Great War”, “the war to end all wars” making the world safe for democracy. Not long after, war broke out in Europe. “World War II saw the greatest mobilization of the U.S. Army, Navy, Marines and Air Force in the nation's history. More than sixteen million people died in this...
WASHINGTON, DC
laportecounty.life

Veteran Spotlight: Marilyn Whitfield

Looking for a way to serve while getting training for a future career, Marilyn Whitfield enlisted in the Army after graduating from high school in 1978. She completed basic training at Fort McClellan in Anniston, Alabama. Then, she was “on the desk” for Advanced Individual Training (AIT) at Fort Lee in Virginia.
ALABAMA STATE
Outsider.com

Zach Bryan Says All Proceeds From Veterans Day Show Will Go to Vets With PTSD & Their Families

Zach Bryan has shown himself to be one of the most generous and down-to-earth artists in the country music world. In recent weeks, he offered to pay for a fan’s rental car after they hit a deer on the way to his show at Red Rocks. Before that, a fan pointed out how insanely expensive merch was at his show. As a result, Bryan vowed to lower the prices to make things more affordable to his fans. However, fans may not mind paying a little extra at the merch booth at his Veterans Day show.
SAN DIEGO, CA

