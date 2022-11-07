Read full article on original website
SkySports
Odell Beckham Jr: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says star receiver 'could look pretty good' in Cowboys' star helmet
Beckham is currently a free agent, after having won the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams last year but injuring himself in the game itself, tearing his left ACL in the first half. Rodgers and Packers hit new low: 'We're truly underdogs'. Reports suggest that Beckham is targeting a...
Cowboys/Vikings Won’t Play on SNF After All
With the NFL now transitioning into a “flexing schedule” following the NFL trade deadline, one of the teams on the radar for these “flexed” games has been the Minnesota Vikings. In particular, the Week 11 game between the 6-2 Dallas Cowboys and now 7-1 Minnesota Vikings had been theorized as a potential suitor to be flexed to Sunday Night Football.
Giants safety hopes to re-sign and stay in New York
Julian Love wants to stick around. The New York Giants safety would like to remain a member of the team. Giants general manager Joe Schoen said last week that he was opening up a window for contract negotiations with soon-to-be free agents. However, the bye-week is over and nothing has been negotiated with Love.
Dallas Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott has eye-opening Odell Beckham Jr. take amid rumors
The Dallas Cowboys are among the teams interested in signing Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. as he nears
Jerry Jones Announces Ezekiel Elliott's Status For Sunday
The Dallas Cowboys were without Ezekiel Elliott last week, but owner Jerry Jones expects that to change this Sunday. Appearing on 105.3 "The Fan," Jones was asked if the three-time Pro Bowl RB will be back in the lineup for this weekend's game against the Packers. Jerry's response: "It's anticipated...
Giants’ Daniel Bellinger received Instagram message from Jaguars player that caused serious eye injury
Rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger was back in the Giants’ locker room Wednesday for the first time since undergoing surgery to repair a fractured bone near his left eye and a deviated septum. He does not know exactly when he will return to the football field, but he believes...
NFC East goes 1-1 in Week 9
Commanders 4-5 The Eagles’ victory means Philadelphia is 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. Jalen Hurts has the longest winning streak for an NFL starter, dating back to his final three games of 2021, for an 11-game total currently. Hurts was pretty much flawless against the Texans,...
Former NFL scout: Odell Beckham Jr. would put Cowboys 'step for step' with Eagles
Bobby Belt and former NFL scout Bryan Broaddus of the Audacy Original Podcast “Love of the Star” talked about what Odell Beckham Jr. would bring to the Cowboys and how they’d match up against the Eagles.
What Time, TV Channel is Carolina Panthers game tonight vs. Atlanta Falcons? (11/10/22) Watch on Amazon Prime | NFL Week 10 Thursday Night Football
Thursday Night Football returns in Week 10 as the Atlanta Falcons, led by quarterback Marcus Mariota, meet the Carolina Panthers, led by quarterback P.J. Walker, in an NFL Week 10 NFC football game on Thursday, November 10, 2022 (11/10/2022) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Fans can watch...
Ezekiel Elliott Names Most Hostile NFL Stadium He's Played In
Ezekiel Elliott knows a thing or two about playing in loud stadiums. When he was in college, he had to play at Michigan, plus also had to make trips to Penn State, Wisconsin, and Iowa. Those same kinds of trips continued after he got drafted in 2016, but they were...
FOX Sports
Ezekiel Elliott, Micah Parsons 'want' Odell Beckham on Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys aren't even trying to hide it: They want Odell Beckham Jr. One day after owner Jerry Jones praised the star wideout and said he'd "look pretty good" wearing a Cowboys uniform, two of the team's most prominent players intensified the recruitment. "We want him," Ezekiel Elliott told...
If you're in the blue, you'll get Giants vs. Texans on TV
The New York Giants (6-2) are preparing to host the Houston Texans (1-6-1) at MetLife Stadium for a Week 10 matchup. The Giants are returning from a much-needed bye week, while the Texans are riding a three-game losing streak. Those in the blue region of the TV map will get...
