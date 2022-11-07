ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Brazil World Cup squad snubs: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, Arsenal's Gabriel among star players left out

Brazil is considered to be the top favorite at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with one of the most star-studded and loaded squads of any nation on the planet. The squad, which was announced by manager Tite on November 7, features top names like Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Alisson, Thiago Silva, Gabriel Jesus, and many other global superstars that are household names among even the most casual football fans.
thebrag.com

The World Cup winner has been predicted by a ‘FIFA 23’ simulation

Has there ever been less excitement for a World Cup? From the winter scheduling to human rights issues, Qatar’s hosting hasn’t gon down well with the rest of the world. Even bumbling, crooked Sepp Blatter admitted this week that it was “a mistake.”. EA Sports, however, has...
thecomeback.com

Soccer world furious at USMNT World Cup roster

Later this month, the United States Men’s National Team will begin its journey through the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. And on Wednesday, we finally got a look at what the team will look like. One Wednesday afternoon, the USMNT formally announced its 26-man World Cup roster on...
WegENT

United States Expectations at 2022 World Cup – According to Odds

The United States Men’s National Team will be in Qatar later this month for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which takes place from November 20th to December 18th. The US had a successful qualifying campaign to get back to the World Cup after missing out on qualifying in 2018 for the first time since 1986.
thecomeback.com

Soccer world reacts to Samuel Eto’o’s shocking World Cup prediction

Samuel Eto’o has had a long and decorated playing career and after he retired in 2019, the Cameroonian legend became the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation. Eto’o loves his native Cameroon as well as the continent of Africa, maybe to a fault. Because when asked who would win the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Eto’o went with the home nation choice.
ESPN

CONMEBOL backs FIFA stance on World Cup: Politics must take 'back seat'

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) echoed FIFA's message of focusing on the football at the World Cup in Qatar, saying the time has come for "disagreements to take a back seat" with the tournament kicking off in two weeks. FIFA president Gianni Infantino said the sport should not be...
DBLTAP

FIFA 23 World Cup Path to Glory Upgrade Path Detailed

FIFA 23 World Cup Path to Glory upgrade path has been outlined by EA Sports in a recent loading screen added to Ultimate Team. World Cup Path to Glory is the first Ultimate Team promotion coming in the FIFA 23 World Cup update. The promotion will highlight a player from each nation completing in the 2022 World Cup outside of Qatar, the host nation, because there are no players representing the country in the game. Path to Glory cards will operate like live items similar to Road to the Final.
The Independent

World Cup: Key things to know ahead of Qatar 2022

The 2022 Fifa World Cup is now less than two weeks away, and football fans across the globe are getting ready for a unique winter tournament in Qatar.Much of the buildup to the competition has been dominated by off-field issues, with questions raised over the treatment of migrant workers who helped build many stadiums, and the safety of LGBTQ+ fans travelling to the Middle East.Ahead of the tournament kick-off on 20 November, here are some of the key things to know about this year’s World Cup.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Yardbarker

Kylian Mbappe, Presnel Kimpembe React to Making France’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Squad

The France national team will be heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup as the defending champions. On Wednesday, France national team manager Didier Deschamps announced the squad that will attempt to go back-to-back. Deschamps picked two players from the current Paris Saint-Germain team, but the French giants have an...
lastwordonsports.com

USMNT Unveils Official Roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

With the USMNT and head coach Gregg Berhalter officially releasing the call-ups for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, here’s the positional breakdown of the 26 players we’ll see lining up for the Red, White, and Blue in Qatar. USMNT Unveils Official Roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
ESPN

Sepp Blatter's comments on Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup too little, too late

Only 12 years after everybody else knew it, former FIFA president Sepp Blatter admitted this week that the organisation's decision to award Qatar the 2022 World Cup was a "mistake." The timing of this admission from Blatter is farcical: far too late for anything to be done about it and...

