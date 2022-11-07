Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Alexandria - A Historic City Embracing its FutureJourneyswithsteveAlexandria, VA
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
Related
Bowser Cruises To Third Term As D.C. Mayor, McDuffie Leads At-Large Race
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser cruised to a third term in office on Tuesday, cementing her place in modern city history by becoming only the second mayor to be elected to three consecutive terms — and the first woman to do so. And in a hotly contested race for an...
NBC Washington
DC Election Results: Bowser Wins 3rd Term as Mayor; Voters OK More Pay for Tipped Workers
Incumbent Mayor Muriel Bowser became the second mayor in Washington, D.C., history to be elected to a third term. Voters in the District were also making decisions on several D.C. Council seats, and a majority voted yes on whether tipped workers should receive minimum wage before their tips. Muriel Bowser...
fox5dc.com
#TheFinal5: As Virginia goes, so goes the nation?
Tuesday’s re-election victories by incumbent Democratic Congresswomen Jennifer Wexton and Abigail Spanberger may also point to a change in strategy ahead of 2024. Jim discusses the midterms, and also what’s next for Gov. Glenn Youngkin with Mica Soellner from the Washington Times on "The Final 5."
fox5dc.com
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin calls out GOP after lackluster midterm results
RICHMOND, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - The Republican Party won fewer congressional races than expected in Virginia and across the country. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is now calling on the GOP to move beyond just talking about problems, and instead campaign on how they'll fix problems. Gov. Youngkin campaigned heavily...
WTOP
2022 Virginia, Maryland, DC local election results
Here are the unofficial results of some local races in Maryland, Virginia and D.C. An asterisk (*) denotes an incumbent. Leading candidates are in bold. The results were last updated on Wednesday at 12:30 a.m. DC. For live updates of the election results for mayor, D.C. Council and Initiative 82...
Inside Nova
Connolly turns back Republican challenger to win eighth term in 11th District
Democrat Gerry Connolly was handily re-elected to an eighth term in Congress on Tuesday, defeating Republican challenger Jim Myles in the 11th District. According to unofficial vote totals Wednesday afternoon, with all of the district's 180 precincts reporting, Connolly had 66.2% of the vote to 33.5% for Myles. The district...
fox5dc.com
DC Attorney General to make 'major announcement' about Washington Commanders
WASHINGTON - The District of Columbia Attorney General is preparing to make a major announcement regarding the Washington Commanders. According to a press release from Karl A. Racine's office, the press conference will begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday. Washington Commanders owners Dan and Tanya Snyder, along with other team...
governing.com
Mixed Results for City Initiatives as Local Election Results Trickle In
Muriel Bowser won a third term as mayor of Washington, D.C., by a comfortable margin Tuesday night. Bowser’s victory was more or less a sure thing after she won the primary election in June, but it was still a rare feat for a District politician, last achieved by another “M.B.” Former Mayor Marion Barry was elected to his third consecutive term in 1986, and later, after a brief imprisonment, to a fourth term in 1994.
Opinion: How A Spat Over This Street Name Became The Final Straw In D.C.'s Fight Against Gentrification
Gentrification is not just the buying up of land once inhabited by Black folks — it's also the naming of things.
Gov. Youngkin weighs in on Spanberger-Vega race in Virginia, Trump's plans
Governor Glenn Youngkin (R - Virginia) appeared on the CBS News Election Night special to discuss election results in Virginia and around the country.
fox5dc.com
Lauren Boebert, Colorado GOP representative, in tough reelection bid
Colorado Republican firebrand U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was in a tight race for reelection against Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman who lambastes what he calls Boebert's divisive brand of "angertainment" in Washington. A Donald Trump loyalist, Boebert has established herself as as a national lightning rod in...
travelawaits.com
7 Fantastic Experiences At Washington, D.C.’s Newest Must-Visit Spot
Visitors usually experience the nation’s capital as a city of marble and granite — all monuments, memorials, museums, and grand buildings. It’s easy to forget that the District of Columbia was established as a waterfront city, its location selected partly for its generous exposure to the Potomac River, providing an 18th-century gateway to the world.
knkx.org
Here are the key election results from Washington
View live election results for key contests in Washington. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
popville.com
Helluva Way to Start Election Day
Thanks to Jake for sending from Pleasant Plains/Park View. Thanks to Jared for sending from Mount Pleasant/Columbia Heights:. It had been 6 days since our last stolen wheels report(s). You can see some MPD suggestions on ways to prevent a Helluva Way to Wake Up here. Others victims have recommended Rimgard. You can read a Witness Describing a Wheel Theft here.
tmpresale.com
Capital Comedy Festival in Washington, DC Feb 14th, 2023 – presale code
The newest Capital Comedy Festival presale code is now ready to use! For a limited time you can acquire tickets before their public sale 🙂. This could very well be the best chance ever to see Capital Comedy Festival LIVE in Washington, DC. Here are the Capital Comedy Festival performance...
WTOP
DC’s Grillfish and sister restaurant The Pig are closing
Seafood-centric D.C. restaurant Grillfish is closing after 26 years as a West End staple. Sister restaurant The Pig is ending its 10 year run in Logan Circle as well. Nov. 12 is the final day for both restaurants. Grillfish, which opened in 1996, was a pioneer in committing to using...
fox5dc.com
Live 2022 Maryland Midterm Election results
Are you or a loved one a Marine Corps vet who served at Camp Lejeune between 1953 and 1987?Camp Lejeune Claims Are Being Filed NowTrulaw Attorneys|
wypr.org
Maryland GOP nominee for governor Dan Cox concedes to Moore
Update: Republican nominee for governor Dan Cox congratulated Democratic Gov.-elect Wes Moore on Wednesday morning. Cox said he was caught off guard by the results, especially when the race was not close, "the outcome was a complete surprise." He blamed the results on low Republican voter turnout, praised former President...
Annual DMV Black Restaurant Week returns, here's where to grab a bite
WASHINGTON — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser took the podium at the Anacostia Art Center Monday to kick off DMV Black Restaurant Week, which spans the District, Maryland and Virginia every November, as well as to discuss improvements to food access in Wards 7 and 8. This year’s theme for...
fox5dc.com
Wes Moore declared winner in MD governor's race
Democrat Wes Moore has won the race for Maryland’s governor seat and will become the first Black man to hold that title in the state’s history. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports from Wes Moore's election watch party in Baltimore.
Comments / 0