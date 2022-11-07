ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox5dc.com

#TheFinal5: As Virginia goes, so goes the nation?

Tuesday’s re-election victories by incumbent Democratic Congresswomen Jennifer Wexton and Abigail Spanberger may also point to a change in strategy ahead of 2024. Jim discusses the midterms, and also what’s next for Gov. Glenn Youngkin with Mica Soellner from the Washington Times on "The Final 5."
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

2022 Virginia, Maryland, DC local election results

Here are the unofficial results of some local races in Maryland, Virginia and D.C. An asterisk (*) denotes an incumbent. Leading candidates are in bold. The results were last updated on Wednesday at 12:30 a.m. DC. For live updates of the election results for mayor, D.C. Council and Initiative 82...
MARYLAND STATE
governing.com

Mixed Results for City Initiatives as Local Election Results Trickle In

Muriel Bowser won a third term as mayor of Washington, D.C., by a comfortable margin Tuesday night. Bowser’s victory was more or less a sure thing after she won the primary election in June, but it was still a rare feat for a District politician, last achieved by another “M.B.” Former Mayor Marion Barry was elected to his third consecutive term in 1986, and later, after a brief imprisonment, to a fourth term in 1994.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Lauren Boebert, Colorado GOP representative, in tough reelection bid

Colorado Republican firebrand U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was in a tight race for reelection against Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman who lambastes what he calls Boebert's divisive brand of "angertainment" in Washington. A Donald Trump loyalist, Boebert has established herself as as a national lightning rod in...
COLORADO STATE
travelawaits.com

7 Fantastic Experiences At Washington, D.C.’s Newest Must-Visit Spot

Visitors usually experience the nation’s capital as a city of marble and granite — all monuments, memorials, museums, and grand buildings. It’s easy to forget that the District of Columbia was established as a waterfront city, its location selected partly for its generous exposure to the Potomac River, providing an 18th-century gateway to the world.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Helluva Way to Start Election Day

Thanks to Jake for sending from Pleasant Plains/Park View. Thanks to Jared for sending from Mount Pleasant/Columbia Heights:. It had been 6 days since our last stolen wheels report(s). You can see some MPD suggestions on ways to prevent a Helluva Way to Wake Up here. Others victims have recommended Rimgard. You can read a Witness Describing a Wheel Theft here.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

DC’s Grillfish and sister restaurant The Pig are closing

Seafood-centric D.C. restaurant Grillfish is closing after 26 years as a West End staple. Sister restaurant The Pig is ending its 10 year run in Logan Circle as well. Nov. 12 is the final day for both restaurants. Grillfish, which opened in 1996, was a pioneer in committing to using...
WASHINGTON, DC
wypr.org

Maryland GOP nominee for governor Dan Cox concedes to Moore

Update: Republican nominee for governor Dan Cox congratulated Democratic Gov.-elect Wes Moore on Wednesday morning. Cox said he was caught off guard by the results, especially when the race was not close, "the outcome was a complete surprise." He blamed the results on low Republican voter turnout, praised former President...
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Wes Moore declared winner in MD governor's race

Democrat Wes Moore has won the race for Maryland’s governor seat and will become the first Black man to hold that title in the state’s history. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports from Wes Moore's election watch party in Baltimore.
MARYLAND STATE

