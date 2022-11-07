ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsburgh, NY

luxury-houses.net

Mural House with Contemporary Aesthetic Style by Birdseye Design

Mural House with contemporary aesthetic style by Birdseye Design is a prominent project which located on a corner lot with a sloping landscape backed pine trees to the East and distant lake and mountain views to the West. For this house, the clients desired a contemporary aesthetic follow the ideology...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCVB

Raise a glass of brandy at Vermont's Shelburne Orchards

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Shelburne Orchards is a seasonal pick-your-own fruit farm with a secret weapon: Dead Bird Brandy. Bread and Butter Farm is a many-splendored thing: beef and vegetable farm, school, and home of the Blank Page Cafe, where you can get your fix of butter coffee.
SHELBURNE, VT
sevendaysvt

The Local Opens at Camp Meade in Middlesex

A new wine and beer shop opened in Middlesex on Thursday, November 3, bringing a bit of buzz to Camp Meade's community and business hub at 961 Route 2. The Local occupies the space most recently used as additional café seating for neighboring Red Hen Baking. It stocks Vermont beer staples and wines at various price points, highlighting producers who use sustainable practices. An attached tasting room serving small plates and wine and beer by the glass will open soon.
MIDDLESEX, VT
WCAX

Vermont family finds missing cat trapped in an unusual spot

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Some folks see pets as family members, and an Essex woman is happy to have her missing family member back home safe after a misadventure that left the cat in a sticky situation. The kitty was missing for three weeks, but the family didn’t let hope go down the drain.
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Downtown revitalization effort reaping rewards in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The City of Plattsburgh is starting to see some progress in affordable housing and other economic development from a major state grant over the past several years. “We want to see our community thrive and look good and be proud of it.” said Plattsburgh Mayor Chris...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Stowe Mountain Resort to open Nov. 18

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Stowe Mountain Resort has set its opening day on the slopes and it’s only 10 days away. The resort says on Friday, Nov. 18, you can get in your first turns of the season. The four-runner quad ski lift will be turning from 8...
CAMBRIDGE, VT
WCAX

Concert postponed over security concerns rescheduled in new location

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A canceled concert in Burlington has officially been rescheduled in a new location. The city cited crowd control concerns when postponing the free concert that was supposed to happen in City Hall Park last month. They were expecting more than 1,000 people at the free show, and the city felt that would overwhelm the park and security would be insufficient.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

New winter home for North Country youth soccer players

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Youth soccer players in New York’s North Country have found a home for the winter after their previous space was declared unusable. A new partnership making it all possible. When Plattsburgh officials declared the Crete Civic Center unusable after an electrical fire, more than 1,000...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Burlington plane crashes on Long Island

Election Day now just two days away, and the candidates have put on a final push to get out the vote. 25 years and the Indoor Flea Market continues to draw a crowd. Vermonters and New Hampshire residents come to hunt for bargains or shed their old stuff. YCQM NOV....
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

J Skis to open retail location in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A new retail ski shop is coming to Burlington just in time for the winter season. J Skis will hold a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 12 at its new location at 247 Main St. in Burlington. The business is owned by husband and...
BURLINGTON, VT
adirondackalmanack.com

Missing Person Search Concludes with Indian Lake House Fire, Rescue, Arson & Burglary Charges

On Oct 31 at 9:40 p.m., New York State Police (NYSP) requested Forest Ranger assistance in locating a subject originally reported as an overdue hunter. The family of the 25-year-old from Hudson had reported the individual missing and indicated he might be despondent and suicidal. Ranger Lieutenant Kerr and Rangers Miller, Nally, and Scott responded to the Blue Mountain trailhead where NYSP found the subject’s car. Rangers searched the Blue Mountain and Tirrell Pond areas through the night.
INDIAN LAKE, NY
miltonindependent.com

Milton student Tyler Loiselle earns Eagle Scout rank, chooses Vermont Commons School as beneficiary of Eagle Scout Project

Milton resident and Vermont Commons School senior Tyler Loiselle earned his Eagle Scout Rank after 11 years of scouting. Tyler, who resides in Milton with his parents Lance and Jennifer Loiselle, earned 39 merit badges and three Eagle Palms (bronze, gold, and silver) signifying additional achievement and a superior demonstration of commitment, leadership, and ability.
MILTON, VT

