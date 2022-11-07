Read full article on original website
Burlington’s Monarch & the Milkweed to Rebrand and Relaunch Kitchen
Downtown Burlington's buzzy Monarch & the Milkweed will serve its last egg-white-crowned Tonka Puff and butterfly-garnished Monarch cocktail the weekend after Thanksgiving — but the bar will go on. During December, the current team, led by operating manager Taylor Watts, will run the venue under a temporary moniker, Devil...
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh city officials choose theme of this year's holiday parade
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Preparations are underway for the 2022 Plattsburgh holiday parade, and this year the city is leaning on nostalgia to take attendees on a trip down memory lane. This year’s theme is Classic Holiday Toys and Books in a nod to the favorites many children love unwrapping...
luxury-houses.net
Mural House with Contemporary Aesthetic Style by Birdseye Design
Mural House with contemporary aesthetic style by Birdseye Design is a prominent project which located on a corner lot with a sloping landscape backed pine trees to the East and distant lake and mountain views to the West. For this house, the clients desired a contemporary aesthetic follow the ideology...
WCVB
Raise a glass of brandy at Vermont's Shelburne Orchards
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Shelburne Orchards is a seasonal pick-your-own fruit farm with a secret weapon: Dead Bird Brandy. Bread and Butter Farm is a many-splendored thing: beef and vegetable farm, school, and home of the Blank Page Cafe, where you can get your fix of butter coffee.
The Local Opens at Camp Meade in Middlesex
A new wine and beer shop opened in Middlesex on Thursday, November 3, bringing a bit of buzz to Camp Meade's community and business hub at 961 Route 2. The Local occupies the space most recently used as additional café seating for neighboring Red Hen Baking. It stocks Vermont beer staples and wines at various price points, highlighting producers who use sustainable practices. An attached tasting room serving small plates and wine and beer by the glass will open soon.
Paul Smith’s merger, short on details, gets leadership help
Former SUNY chancellor brought in to foster deal with Fedcap. As Paul Smith’s College awaits government review of its petition to merge with a Manhattan-based job training enterprise, the former chancellor of the State University of New York has entered the process. Although both the college and the enterprise,...
WCAX
Vermont family finds missing cat trapped in an unusual spot
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Some folks see pets as family members, and an Essex woman is happy to have her missing family member back home safe after a misadventure that left the cat in a sticky situation. The kitty was missing for three weeks, but the family didn’t let hope go down the drain.
WCAX
Downtown revitalization effort reaping rewards in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The City of Plattsburgh is starting to see some progress in affordable housing and other economic development from a major state grant over the past several years. “We want to see our community thrive and look good and be proud of it.” said Plattsburgh Mayor Chris...
WCAX
Stowe Mountain Resort to open Nov. 18
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Stowe Mountain Resort has set its opening day on the slopes and it’s only 10 days away. The resort says on Friday, Nov. 18, you can get in your first turns of the season. The four-runner quad ski lift will be turning from 8...
WCAX
Concert postponed over security concerns rescheduled in new location
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A canceled concert in Burlington has officially been rescheduled in a new location. The city cited crowd control concerns when postponing the free concert that was supposed to happen in City Hall Park last month. They were expecting more than 1,000 people at the free show, and the city felt that would overwhelm the park and security would be insufficient.
WCAX
New winter home for North Country youth soccer players
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Youth soccer players in New York’s North Country have found a home for the winter after their previous space was declared unusable. A new partnership making it all possible. When Plattsburgh officials declared the Crete Civic Center unusable after an electrical fire, more than 1,000...
WCAX
Burlington plane crashes on Long Island
Election Day now just two days away, and the candidates have put on a final push to get out the vote. 25 years and the Indoor Flea Market continues to draw a crowd. Vermonters and New Hampshire residents come to hunt for bargains or shed their old stuff. YCQM NOV....
Franklin County sheriff results remain unclear; 2 incumbents ousted in Windsor, Orange counties
Two write-in candidates challenged John Grismore, the former deputy fired from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office in August after kicking a man in custody. Read the story on VTDigger here: Franklin County sheriff results remain unclear; 2 incumbents ousted in Windsor, Orange counties.
mynbc5.com
J Skis to open retail location in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A new retail ski shop is coming to Burlington just in time for the winter season. J Skis will hold a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 12 at its new location at 247 Main St. in Burlington. The business is owned by husband and...
By a narrow margin, Vermont State Employees Credit Union members approve a merger
Opponents argued that joining with New England Federal Credit Union would bring an end to VSECU’s historical vision. Read the story on VTDigger here: By a narrow margin, Vermont State Employees Credit Union members approve a merger.
mynbc5.com
Ticonderoga residents speak out after announcement that Senior Bus will not run on Election Day
TICONDEROGA, N.Y. — If you plan to vote in person on Nov. 8, it is a good idea to plan ahead on how to get there. But in Ticonderoga, some residents are having trouble doing just that, as the Senior Bus will not be operating on election day, unlike in previous years.
adirondackalmanack.com
Missing Person Search Concludes with Indian Lake House Fire, Rescue, Arson & Burglary Charges
On Oct 31 at 9:40 p.m., New York State Police (NYSP) requested Forest Ranger assistance in locating a subject originally reported as an overdue hunter. The family of the 25-year-old from Hudson had reported the individual missing and indicated he might be despondent and suicidal. Ranger Lieutenant Kerr and Rangers Miller, Nally, and Scott responded to the Blue Mountain trailhead where NYSP found the subject’s car. Rangers searched the Blue Mountain and Tirrell Pond areas through the night.
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman breaks into South Burlington home, armed with a knife
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont woman is behind bars after breaking into and barricading herself inside of a South Burlington home. Police say 34-year-old Teilya Brunet broke into a home on Forest St. armed with a knife around 10:15 p.m. Friday. Officials say Brunet knew the homeowner and...
miltonindependent.com
Milton student Tyler Loiselle earns Eagle Scout rank, chooses Vermont Commons School as beneficiary of Eagle Scout Project
Milton resident and Vermont Commons School senior Tyler Loiselle earned his Eagle Scout Rank after 11 years of scouting. Tyler, who resides in Milton with his parents Lance and Jennifer Loiselle, earned 39 merit badges and three Eagle Palms (bronze, gold, and silver) signifying additional achievement and a superior demonstration of commitment, leadership, and ability.
WCAX
Votes still being counted in controversial Franklin County sheriff’s race
Health Watch: Dartmouth Cancer Center celebrates 50 years. The Dartmouth Cancer Center is celebrating a special milestone this year. After contentious campaign, Hassan fends off Bolduc, thanks him in victory speech. Updated: 5 hours ago. It was the incumbents in New Hampshire who cruised to victory on election night.
